Tcl Tab 10s Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। tcl Tablet

TCL Tab 10s

TCL Tab 10s is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 17,790 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on TCL Tab 10s from HT Tech. Buy TCL Tab 10s now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹17,790
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
8000 mAh
3 GB
464 grams
TCL Tab 10s Price in India

The starting price for the TCL Tab 10s in India is Rs. 17,790.  This is the TCL Tab 10s base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Super Matte Gray. ...Read More

TCL Tab 10s

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Silver, Super Matte Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Tcl Tab 10s Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Height

    241 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Super Matte Gray

  • Weight

    464 grams

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Width

    158.6 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.65 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    TCL

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Tab 10s

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8768

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
TCL Tab 10s News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what's coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Tcl Tab 10s