10 best monitors for business in 2025 from LG, Samsung, BenQ and more
Explore the best business monitors of 2025 from top brands like LG, Samsung, and BenQ. Perfect for productivity, multitasking, and professional use with superior clarity and comfort.
Products included in this article
Choosing the right business monitor can completely change the way you work—offering sharper visuals, smoother multitasking, and a more comfortable workspace. Whether you're a professional managing spreadsheets, a designer perfecting visuals, or an entrepreneur building presentations, having a reliable display makes a world of difference.
List of Best Selling Products
Top brands like LG, Samsung, and BenQ continue to lead the way in 2025, bringing screens that balance performance, eye comfort, and sleek design. These monitors aren't just tools—they're investments in productivity and focus. In this article, we list the 10 best business monitors that deliver clarity, durability, and smart efficiency for everyday work.
1. LG 29WQ500 29 inch monitor
The LG 29WQ500 offers expansive screen space with its 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560x1080) IPS display, ideal for multitasking, work, and entertainment. The wide color coverage (sRGB 99%) and HDR10 support enhance clarity and vibrancy for both creative and professional users.
Its 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms MBR, and AMD FreeSync make it excellent for smooth gaming experiences. OnScreen Control and Dual Controller boost productivity, while the borderless design ensures a sleek, immersive desk setup.
- Excellent productivity-enhancing widescreen
- Smooth 100Hz motion with FreeSync
- Mixed display resolution feedback
- Inconsistent speaker performance
-
Display29” UltraWide IPS, 2560×1080, HDR10
-
Refresh Rate100Hz
-
Response Time1ms MBR
-
ConnectivityHDMI, DisplayPort
-
FeaturesFreeSync, Dual Controller, OnScreen Control
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the widescreen format, color accuracy, and value for money. However, a few face resolution and audio skipping issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for versatile use across gaming, editing, and office tasks, offering accurate colors and ultrawide workspace efficiency.
2. Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor
Samsung's 24-inch S3 monitor delivers crisp Full HD resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The slim, borderless IPS design provides vivid colors, wide viewing angles, and eye comfort through Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology.
Ideal for home and office, it supports both HDMI and VGA inputs and offers intuitive tilt adjustment. The matte finish and Eco-Saving Plus functionality further improve typing and reading comfort for prolonged work sessions.
- Sleek design with strong clarity
- Excellent eye comfort and colors
- Some missing hardware issues
- Weak stand stability for a few users
-
Display24” IPS, 1920×1080
-
Refresh Rate100Hz
-
Brightness250 nits
-
ConnectivityHDMI, VGA
-
FeaturesEye Saver Mode, Game Mode
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its clear visuals, design, and value. Issues include occasional stand instability and missing parts, though setup is simple.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for great color, comfort features, and affordability packed in a clean, bezel-less design.
3. LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor
This 22-inch LG monitor combines a clear Full HD VA panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for lag-free visual performance. Equipped with Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, and OnScreen Control, it suits office, study, and light gaming use.
Its 3-side borderless design ensures space efficiency, while sRGB 99% color accuracy provides excellent consistency for visuals and web tasks. Despite some backlight bleeding issues, many commend its display clarity at affordable pricing.
- Great affordability and color range
- Minimal eye fatigue with Reader Mode
- Some backlight bleeding complaints
- Weak speaker output and brightness concerns
-
Display22” VA, 1920×1080, 100Hz
-
Color GamutsRGB 99%
-
FeaturesFreeSync, Reader Mode
-
ConnectivityHDMI, VGA
-
Built-In SpeakerNo
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its clarity, smoothness, and build quality, but brightness and screen bleeding receive criticism.
Why choose this product?
Select this for dependable FHD performance, eye comfort, and reliable everyday affordability.
4. Lenovo L27i-4A, 27 inch IPS monitor
The Lenovo L27i-4A is a stylish 27-inch FHD monitor offering expansive screen real estate with slim bezels and a sleek grey finish. It balances work and casual entertainment, offering smooth 100Hz performance and AMD FreeSync support.
Designed for comfort and customization, it includes Smart Artery Software that automatically adjusts display settings according to user patterns. Additionally, its built-in 3W speakers deliver clear sound for typical daily use.
- Sleek, thin-bezel aesthetic
- Responsive display with adaptive software
- Some speakers occasionally malfunction
- No height adjustment
-
Display27” IPS, FHD 1920×1080
-
Refresh Rate100Hz
-
Brightness300 nits, 99% sRGB
-
Connectivity2 HDMI, VGA
-
SoundDual 3W integrated speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its crisp display and built-in speakers, though occasional speaker nonfunctionality surfaces.
Why choose this product?
Choose this stylish monitor for smooth IPS performance, true colors, and self-learning display optimization.
5. BenQ GW2786TC 27" IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor
BenQ's GW2786TC is tailored for productivity, reading, and professional coding work. Its 100Hz IPS panel, USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery, and Eye-Care Tech ensure clarity and comfort.
With features like Daisy Chain, Brightness Intelligence, and noise-canceling mic, this model is perfect for multitasking professionals. Built-in speakers and multiple modes like Coding and ePaper add additional versatility to your workspace.
- Strong productivity tools and eye safety
- Versatile connectivity with USB-C PD
- Text clarity varies by user feedback
- Average speaker bass response
-
Display27” FHD IPS, 1920×1080
-
Refresh Rate100Hz, Brightness 250 nits
-
ConnectivityUSB-C 65W, DisplayPort, HDMI
-
Sound2W×2, Mic
-
FeaturesEye-Care, Brightness Intelligence
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it great for coding and meetings, appreciating the USB-C and comfort tech, but some find text less crisp.
Why choose this product?
Select it for ergonomic coding productivity backed by comfort and multi-source connectivity.
6. Dell SE2425HM 24 inch FHD Monitor
Dell's SE2425HM delivers a smooth viewing experience with its 100Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and TÜV-certified eye comfort. The 23.8” IPS display ensures wide 178° viewing with consistent color reproduction.
ComfortView Plus reduces blue light without affecting hues, while VESA compatibility accommodates diverse setups. Practical and efficient, it caters well to business and study environments alike.
- Great ergonomics and build quality
- Blue-light reduction for eye safety
- Brightness may feel conservative
- No USB or built-in speaker option
-
Display24” IPS, 1920×1080, 100Hz
-
Response Time5ms
-
FeaturesComfortView Plus, TÜV Rheinland Certified
-
Brightness250 nits
-
ConnectivityHDMI, VGA
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like its durability and display precision, but brightness divides opinions.
Why choose this product?
Opt for it as a durable, flicker-free visual experience perfect for long work hours.
7. LG 43 inch Ultrafine Smart Monitor
This large 43” UHD smart monitor combines productivity and entertainment through its high-detail 4K IPS display with webOS features. Wireless connectivity, AirPlay, and USB-C with 65W power delivery simplify streaming, multitasking, and device integration.
Two 10W speakers and AI-powered sound enhancements turn it into a hybrid workspace-and-TV hub. However, due to the massive size, some users experience screen glare and minor damage on arrival.
- Sharp 4K with smart versatility
- Strong sound and connectivity suite
- Occasional glare or damage issues
- Large footprint for small desks
-
Display43” 4K UHD IPS
-
Refresh Rate60Hz, 5ms
-
Sound2×10W speakers
-
ConnectivityUSB-C, HDMI, DP, Wi-Fi, LAN
-
FeaturesSmart Monitor, webOS, AirPlay 2
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sharp visuals and versatility but note glare and shipping damages.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for an all-in-one screen for productivity, streaming, and multitasking.
8. LG 32MR50C, 32 inch monitor
The LG 32MR50C offers an immersive 31.5” curved experience suited for entertainment and casual gaming. Its 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync minimize tearing, while Reader Mode reduces eye strain.
It combines modern minimalism with useful ergonomic tilt adjustments, though users report mild eye fatigue or blank-screen issues. For spacious screen size and comfort, it remains a good value pick.
- Curved immersion with adaptive sync
- Energy efficient and affordable
- Mixed screen reliability
- Some eye comfort concerns
-
Display32” VA Curved, 1920×1080
-
Refresh Rate100Hz
-
Brightness250 nits
-
Connectivity2 HDMI, VGA, Headphone Out
-
FeaturesFreeSync, Reader Mode
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers enjoy its curvature and style, though mention occasional blanking and minor compatibility issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for immersive curvature, smooth playback, and comfort design.
9. LG Ultrafine 27US500-W, 27 inch monitor
This premium 27-inch UltraFine monitor offers sharp 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution with HDR10 and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, meeting creative professionals' standards. The IPS panel ensures color consistency for photo and UI/UX design work.
It provides ergonomic tilt adjustment and versatile control via OnScreen Control, though it lacks built-in speakers and advanced connectivity. Solid colors and accuracy make it a creative-friendly display.
- Excellent color precision for design work
- Sturdy, minimalist build
- No USB ports or inbuilt speakers
- Some reports of wobble
-
Display27” IPS, 4K UHD HDR10
-
Color Gamut90% DCI-P3
-
Brightness300 nits
-
ConnectivityHDMI, DP, Headphone Out
-
FeaturesOnScreen Control, Reader Mode
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate crisp visuals and color detail but note absent ports and minor shake.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for visually precise, reliable 4K quality built for professionals.
10. Samsung 27 inch FHD Essential Monitor S3
Samsung's 27-inch S3 curved monitor delivers a smooth Full HD display with an immersive 1800R curve, reducing eye movement strain. The 100Hz refresh rate, Game Mode, and 95% sRGB ensure balanced work-and-play usage.
Its sleek matte body, flicker-free tech, and Eye Saver Mode foster comfortable productivity. However, a few users wished for brighter output and more adjustability.
- Great curve immersion and design
- Effective eye protection features
- Slight brightness limitations
- Stand adjustability is minimal
-
Display27” VA Curved, 1920×1080
-
Refresh Rate100Hz
-
Contrast3000:1
-
ConnectivityHDMI, D-sub
-
FeaturesEye Saver, Game Mode
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want immersive curved visuals, soft tones, and gaming-friendly performance in an affordable package.
Reasons to consider when buying a monitor for business
- Look for monitors with Full HD or higher resolution for sharper visuals and better readability.
- Ergonomic stands with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments ensure all-day comfort during work sessions.
- Eye-care features like blue light filters and flicker-free technology reduce fatigue over long hours.
- Multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C make them ideal for modern setups.
- Energy-efficient models help reduce electricity costs and support sustainability goals for business environments.
Why are business monitors different from regular monitors?
Business monitors focus on comfort, long-term reliability, and multitasking efficiency. They often include ergonomic stands, anti-glare panels, and multiple ports for seamless connectivity.
Which monitor size is best for office work?
For productivity, 24–27 inches is ideal. It provides enough screen real estate for multitasking without occupying excessive desk space.
Are curved monitors good for business use?
Yes, curved monitors offer an immersive field of view and help reduce eye movement, which enhances comfort during extended working sessions.
Top 3 features of best monitors for business
|Monitor
|Display
|Resolution
|Special Features
|LG 29WQ500
|29” IPS UltraWide
|2560×1080
|HDR10, FreeSync, Dual Controller
|Samsung 24 S3
|24” IPS
|1920×1080
|Eye Saver, Slim Design
|LG 22MR410
|22” VA
|1920×1080
|Reader Mode, Flicker Safe
|Lenovo L27i-4A
|27” IPS
|1920×1080
|Smart Artery, Dual Speakers
|BenQ GW2786TC
|27” IPS
|1920×1080
|USB-C, Eye-Care, Coding Mode
|Dell SE2425HM
|24” IPS
|1920×1080
|ComfortView Plus, TÜV Certified
|LG 43SQ700
|43” IPS
|3840×2160
|webOS, Smart Hub, AirPlay 2
|LG 32MR50C
|32” VA Curved
|1920×1080
|FreeSync, Reader Mode
|LG 27US500-W
|27” IPS
|3840×2160
|HDR10, 90% DCI-P3
|Samsung 27 S3 Curved
|27” VA Curved
|1920×1080
|Eye Saver, Game Mode
FAQs
Which panel type is best for business monitors?
Can I connect multiple devices to a business monitor?
Do these monitors support wall mounting?
Are these monitors suitable for home office setups?
Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71761289351483