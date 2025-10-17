Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab deals on tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and more

This Diwali, let your celebrations shine brighter with incredible tech deals on Amazon. Whether you've been eyeing a new tablet for work, a smartwatch to track fitness goals, or premium earphones for everyday listening, this sale brings everything under one festive roof.

List of Best Selling Products

From powerful processors and crisp displays to long battery life and advanced health features, these gadgets combine innovation with value. The discounts make it the perfect time to upgrade or gift smart tech to your loved ones without stretching your budget.

Top deals

B0CXJ4VBMD-1

B0CGX9JPWY-1

B0D44H2RG3-1

B0CGR7XRYW-1

B0CCYWDQQ5-1

B09XXW54QG-1

B0CQLYXDXH-1

Tablets at 50% off during Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Tablets are now more versatile than ever, blending entertainment, productivity, and portability in one sleek device. From watching films to sketching or managing office tasks, they fit every lifestyle.

With up to 50% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, shoppers can grab models from top brands offering brilliant displays, long battery life, and seamless performance for everyday use.

B0CCRWTG1S-2

B0FHWWDRRM-2

B0FNWQMRVX-2

B0FDW642FG-2

B0C9V7RYWD-2

B0D9VPF2ZS-2

B0CJ96945H-2

B0CJ94J5CX-2

Smartwatches at 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Smartwatches are the perfect tech companions for fitness tracking, calls, and notifications on the go. They combine style with smart features, making daily routines easier to manage.

Available at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025, these watches from top brands bring advanced health sensors, AMOLED displays, and long-lasting batteries at wallet-friendly prices.

B0FC3LXNP4-3

B0DCZ9PRCP-3

B0DT3YMDMZ-3

B0CDX74LYS-3

B0CVQ5H9M3-3

B0F32RP8Q8-3

B0DJH2LQ1T-3

B0CT3SGHXL-3

Budget smartwatches starting at ₹ 999 on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Affordable smartwatches are redefining value with impressive features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and custom watch faces. They are stylish, lightweight, and ideal for everyday wear.

Starting at just ₹999 during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, these budget-friendly models bring fitness and fashion together, making smart living accessible to everyone without stretching the budget.

B0B6BLTGTT-4

B0BJ72WZQ7-4

B0F2Z2TRK9-4

B0D5LRGSCR-4

B0D6GK2871-4

B0CG1Y3336-4

B0F4RGHCF2-4

Wireless earbuds at 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound and deep bass for music lovers and commuters alike. With Bluetooth connectivity, touch controls, and long playback times, they blend tech with convenience.

Enjoy up to 60% off during Amazon Sale 2025 and choose from popular brands offering stylish designs, great fit, and reliable performance, perfect for both work and entertainment.

B0CJJT1BFV-5

B0CTHVX6DK-5

B0C33XXS56-5

B0BYPFNW6T-5

B0DK3TBCRD-5

B09YL296PM-5

B0D7M4G3NP-5

B0FCMPJQ1J-5

Headphones at 47% off during Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Headphones provide immersive audio for gamers, travellers, and audiophiles who crave deep sound and comfort. Many feature noise cancellation and powerful drivers for a rich listening experience.

Now available at up to 47% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, these headphones from brands like Sony and JBL deliver premium sound quality without a premium price tag.

B0BS1QCFHX-6

B0CWVX1GNX-6

B0CHMN4KVN-6

B08KHT2HDT-6

B0863TXGM3-6

B0D4ZC4XMT-6

B0D37H1T6H-6

Bluetooth speakers at 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Bluetooth speakers offer powerful sound in compact designs, perfect for home gatherings, picnics, or outdoor fun. With waterproof builds and long battery life, they're made for every occasion.

Grab up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy top brands delivering crystal-clear sound, portable designs, and modern connectivity options that make every playlist come alive.

B0CXL4FQBK-7

B09V7WS4PP-7

B0D6WD2QSQ-7

B0CKKZV1BQ-7

B0DYB7TC2T-7

B07VFKBQ3K-7

B08YQV138W-7

B0FFT7LJYW-7

FAQs When does the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 begins soon, featuring major discounts on electronics, wearables, and accessories across multiple categories. Are these discounts available on all brands? Yes, most major brands including Samsung, boAt, and Fire-Boltt are participating, offering deep discounts across multiple product lines. Can I get additional bank offers on these gadgets? Absolutely. Amazon provides extra savings through select bank cards, EMI options, and instant cashback offers during the sale period. Are these gadgets covered under warranty? Yes, all products sold during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 come with brand warranties and easy replacement options. Is this sale a good time for gifting gadgets? Yes, this sale is a great opportunity to snag these premium gadgets at the maximum discounts available. View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.