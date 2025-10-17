The Amazon Great Indian Festival is winding down, and it's the last call for home chefs and busy families looking to score unbeatable deals on kitchen appliances. This sale has made high-end water purifiers from AO Smith, Kent, and Aquaguard incredibly affordable, with rapid discounts and bundled offers for cleaner, safer drinking water. Air fryers from Philips, SOLARA, and Instant Vortex are flying off the shelves, bringing crisp snacks and healthy meals with minimal oil right to your countertop. The mixer grinder section features top picks from Sujata, Philips, Butterfly, and Prestige, trusted for speedy masala prep, chutney blending, and effortless everyday cooking. Easy-to-use toasters and premium coffee makers from DeLonghi, Philips, and Borosil round out the upgrades, making mornings and snacks simple and delicious. Festival-only benefits like no-cost EMI, instant bank discounts, cashback and fast delivery turn smart kitchen upgrades into real savings. But these prices disappear soon, every appliance can level up your kitchen before this year's festival finishes.

List of Best Selling Products

EMI options and bank offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival makes kitchen upgrades truly affordable with verified special financing. Shoppers can get up to 10% instant discount using SBI, HDFC, or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on most appliances. No-Cost EMI options are available on leading cards, including the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and Amazon Pay Later, letting you split payments into easy installments with zero extra interest. Depending on the product, EMI tenures can be as long as 24 months, and you can choose your preferred duration when you check out. Additional cashback is offered for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, and there's zero down payment for Bajaj Finserv card holders.

B0F5PXXWM9-1

B08DNVZN36-1

B0BJ6P3LSK-1

B0F9FKRVTJ-1

B07VHFMZHJ-1

B09J2T124D-1

B097XJQZ8H-1

B09P3ZFTXG-1

B00935MGKK-1

B0C1GK2TYY-1

B0CPHZW9X1-1

B0B1WRS4TL-1

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on water purifiers

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect chance to upgrade your water purifier before deals disappear. Top picks like AO Smith Z8, Havells Fab Alkaline, Aquaguard, and Kent Alkaline combine advanced technologies with stylish designs and high filtration performance. Many models offer copper or alkaline enhancements, smart indicators, hot and cold water options, and long warranties. Festival prices are at their lowest, with extra cashback and bank offers making premium choices more affordable. Check each product's page for limited-time savings.

B0755D9T1M-2

B0FB3L3FSH-2

B0F5PXXWM9-2

B08DNVZN36-2

B09YLWT89W-2

B0D79G62J3-2

B09TB2YC13-2

B08BJN4MP3-2

B0BJ6P3LSK-2

B09F2FW4ZK-2

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on air fryers

If you've been waiting to buy an air fryer, the Amazon Great Indian Festival brings your best chance. Premium models like SOLARA See-Through, Instant Vortex Plus, AGARO Galaxy, Faber Digital, and Philips offer healthy frying with rapid circulation for low-oil results. Features include digital controls, preset cooking modes, easy-clean designs, and generously sized baskets. Prices are cut to their lowest of the year, along with extra cashback, EMI options, and bank offers for added savings. Check the sale for limited stock and fast delivery.

B0F9FKRVTJ-3

B07VHFMZHJ-3

B0DNQYFNF6-3

B0CBBLBDRK-3

B0CD7ZTPHM-3

B0DNQYFJMQ-3

B0C7QT1433-3

B0936FGLQS-3

B0D14BB5XY-3

B09G75BMW4-3

B0B8XNPQPN-3

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on mixer grinders

Amazon's Great Indian Festival turns up the savings on mixer grinders for every kitchen. You'll find trusted names like Butterfly, Sujata, Philips, Prestige, and Bajaj deeply discounted. From powerful juicer-mixer combos to bullet-style, multi-jar or compact personal models, there's an option for every need. Features include stainless steel blades, safety locks, multiple speeds, and dedicated wet or dry grinding jars. Festival deals also pack in extra cashback, bank offers, and quick delivery, ideal for cooks upgrading or gifting during the festive season.

B075JJ5NQC-4

B071113J7M-4

B07GL1976K-4

B0FDKKLYWV-4

B0BB3SDD7J-4

B09J2T124D-4

B097XJQZ8H-4

B01GZSQJPA-4

B0DDQC12S7-4

B08CFJBZRK-4

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on toasters

Amazon Great Indian Festival delivers crisp savings on toasters from reliable brands like Pigeon, Morphy Richards, Hamilton Beach, Milton, and Philips. Choose from basic pop-up toasters, sandwich makers, and models with wide slots, browning controls, and dust covers. Most feature easy-clean crumb trays and safety shut-off. With festival pricing at its lowest, bank discounts and extra cashback sweeten the deal. Whether you want daily toasts or quick bites for family brunches, now's the time to upgrade your breakfast routine.

B06XPYRWV5-5

B0BKT4S4GG-5

B07NXK6HCR-5

B0CGVBWMK1-5

B09P3ZFTXG-5

B00935MGKK-5

B073G4THTQ-5

B07MZVRMGS-5

B0DD33CW88-5

B0DQ52R2RH-5

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on coffee makers

From quick drip brewers to advanced espresso machines, Amazon Great Indian Festival features top deals on every coffee lover's wishlist. Discover premium picks like DeLonghi Specialista, Hafele, and Wonderchef, along with daily essentials from Philips, AGARO, and Borosil. There are café-style models with automatic milk frothers, digital controls, or one-touch cappuccino functions, plus affordable French press and stovetop options. Festival discounts, bundled accessories, and special bank offers cover every price point, making now the perfect time to upgrade your morning coffee routine.

B0DVM1T4NP-6

B0D4Z7YBSW-6

B0DFCJSQZR-6

B0C1GK2TYY-6

B07H3LQP5K-6

B0CPHZW9X1-6

B0B1WRS4TL-6

B09T9MP2RD-6

B0BGZXCR4B-6

B0DG5Z3VYZ-6

Similar articles for you

Best Alexa devices up to 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale on Echo speakers, displays, Fire tablets

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off

Enjoy the comfort of the hot water with these 5 best selling geysers from top brands with modern features and designs

64% faster video editing with Intel Ultra laptops for creative professionals: Top 8 picks for seamless multitasking

FAQs on small kitchen appliances Which water purifier is best for hard water? AO Smith Z8 and Kent Alkaline models offer RO and alkaline tech, perfect for treating hard water in Indian kitchens. Do air fryers really save oil in everyday cooking? Absolutely, air fryers circulate hot air for crisp results using 80% less oil than traditional frying. What features should I check in a mixer grinder? Key features include motor wattage, stainless steel blades, multiple jars, safety locks, and speed control settings. Are pop-up toasters easy to clean? Yes, most come with removable crumb trays and easy-clean exteriors, making maintenance quick and hassle-free. Can entry-level coffee makers brew espresso? Some affordable drip models brew strong coffee, but genuine espresso requires a pressure-based machine with a dedicated milk frother. View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.