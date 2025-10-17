Latest Tech News Tech Amazon Great Indian Festival ends soon, grab kitchen appliances before deals run out: Purifiers, air fryers & more

Amazon Great Indian Festival ends soon, grab kitchen appliances before deals run out: Purifiers, air fryers & more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is ending soon. Don’t miss final deals on kitchen essentials like water purifiers, air fryers, mixers, and more. Shop now to secure major savings before these seasonal offers disappear for another year.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 17 2025, 15:00 IST
small kitchen appliances
Last chance: grab kitchen appliance deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival ends.

Products included in this article

64% OFF
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India's No.1 Purifier*
(4,378)
Discounted price:₹9,499 Original price:₹26,500
Buy now 67% OFF
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black
(1,821)
Discounted price:₹3,299 Original price:₹9,999
Buy now 51% OFF
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Jars & 1 Juicer | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey
(28,484)
Discounted price:₹2,499 Original price:₹5,069
Buy now 50% OFF
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black)
(8,005)
Discounted price:₹899 Original price:₹1,795
Buy now 54% OFF
DeLonghi Cold Brew Coffee Machine, La Specialista Touch EC9455.M, Barista Style Espresso Coffee Machine with Built-in Grinder, 9 Recipes, Intuitive Touch Control, Automatic or Manual Milk Frother
(38)
Discounted price:₹59,999 Original price:₹129,999
Buy now

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is winding down, and it's the last call for home chefs and busy families looking to score unbeatable deals on kitchen appliances. This sale has made high-end water purifiers from AO Smith, Kent, and Aquaguard incredibly affordable, with rapid discounts and bundled offers for cleaner, safer drinking water. Air fryers from Philips, SOLARA, and Instant Vortex are flying off the shelves, bringing crisp snacks and healthy meals with minimal oil right to your countertop. The mixer grinder section features top picks from Sujata, Philips, Butterfly, and Prestige, trusted for speedy masala prep, chutney blending, and effortless everyday cooking. Easy-to-use toasters and premium coffee makers from DeLonghi, Philips, and Borosil round out the upgrades, making mornings and snacks simple and delicious. Festival-only benefits like no-cost EMI, instant bank discounts, cashback and fast delivery turn smart kitchen upgrades into real savings. But these prices disappear soon, every appliance can level up your kitchen before this year's festival finishes.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India's No.1 Purifier* 4.3/5 ₹ 9,499
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black 4.4/5 ₹ 3,299
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Jars & 1 Juicer | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey 4/5 ₹ 2,499
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black) 3.7/5 ₹ 899
DeLonghi Cold Brew Coffee Machine, La Specialista Touch EC9455.M, Barista Style Espresso Coffee Machine with Built-in Grinder, 9 Recipes, Intuitive Touch Control, Automatic or Manual Milk Frother 4.7/5 ₹ 59,999

EMI options and bank offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival makes kitchen upgrades truly affordable with verified special financing. Shoppers can get up to 10% instant discount using SBI, HDFC, or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on most appliances. No-Cost EMI options are available on leading cards, including the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and Amazon Pay Later, letting you split payments into easy installments with zero extra interest. Depending on the product, EMI tenures can be as long as 24 months, and you can choose your preferred duration when you check out. Additional cashback is offered for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, and there's zero down payment for Bajaj Finserv card holders.

B0F5PXXWM9-1
B08DNVZN36-1
B0BJ6P3LSK-1
B0F9FKRVTJ-1
B07VHFMZHJ-1
B09J2T124D-1
B097XJQZ8H-1
B09P3ZFTXG-1
B00935MGKK-1
B0C1GK2TYY-1
B0CPHZW9X1-1
B0B1WRS4TL-1

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on water purifiers

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect chance to upgrade your water purifier before deals disappear. Top picks like AO Smith Z8, Havells Fab Alkaline, Aquaguard, and Kent Alkaline combine advanced technologies with stylish designs and high filtration performance. Many models offer copper or alkaline enhancements, smart indicators, hot and cold water options, and long warranties. Festival prices are at their lowest, with extra cashback and bank offers making premium choices more affordable. Check each product's page for limited-time savings.

B0755D9T1M-2
B0FB3L3FSH-2
B0F5PXXWM9-2
B08DNVZN36-2
B09YLWT89W-2
B0D79G62J3-2
B09TB2YC13-2
B08BJN4MP3-2
B0BJ6P3LSK-2
B09F2FW4ZK-2

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on air fryers

If you've been waiting to buy an air fryer, the Amazon Great Indian Festival brings your best chance. Premium models like SOLARA See-Through, Instant Vortex Plus, AGARO Galaxy, Faber Digital, and Philips offer healthy frying with rapid circulation for low-oil results. Features include digital controls, preset cooking modes, easy-clean designs, and generously sized baskets. Prices are cut to their lowest of the year, along with extra cashback, EMI options, and bank offers for added savings. Check the sale for limited stock and fast delivery.

B0F9FKRVTJ-3
B07VHFMZHJ-3
B0DNQYFNF6-3
B0CBBLBDRK-3
B0CD7ZTPHM-3
B0DNQYFJMQ-3
B0C7QT1433-3
B0936FGLQS-3
B0D14BB5XY-3
B09G75BMW4-3
B0B8XNPQPN-3

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on mixer grinders

Amazon's Great Indian Festival turns up the savings on mixer grinders for every kitchen. You'll find trusted names like Butterfly, Sujata, Philips, Prestige, and Bajaj deeply discounted. From powerful juicer-mixer combos to bullet-style, multi-jar or compact personal models, there's an option for every need. Features include stainless steel blades, safety locks, multiple speeds, and dedicated wet or dry grinding jars. Festival deals also pack in extra cashback, bank offers, and quick delivery, ideal for cooks upgrading or gifting during the festive season.

B075JJ5NQC-4
B071113J7M-4
B07GL1976K-4
B0FDKKLYWV-4
B0BB3SDD7J-4
B09J2T124D-4
B097XJQZ8H-4
B01GZSQJPA-4
B0DDQC12S7-4
B08CFJBZRK-4

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on toasters

Amazon Great Indian Festival delivers crisp savings on toasters from reliable brands like Pigeon, Morphy Richards, Hamilton Beach, Milton, and Philips. Choose from basic pop-up toasters, sandwich makers, and models with wide slots, browning controls, and dust covers. Most feature easy-clean crumb trays and safety shut-off. With festival pricing at its lowest, bank discounts and extra cashback sweeten the deal. Whether you want daily toasts or quick bites for family brunches, now's the time to upgrade your breakfast routine.

B06XPYRWV5-5
B0BKT4S4GG-5
B07NXK6HCR-5
B0CGVBWMK1-5
B09P3ZFTXG-5
B00935MGKK-5
B073G4THTQ-5
B07MZVRMGS-5
B0DD33CW88-5
B0DQ52R2RH-5

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on coffee makers

From quick drip brewers to advanced espresso machines, Amazon Great Indian Festival features top deals on every coffee lover's wishlist. Discover premium picks like DeLonghi Specialista, Hafele, and Wonderchef, along with daily essentials from Philips, AGARO, and Borosil. There are café-style models with automatic milk frothers, digital controls, or one-touch cappuccino functions, plus affordable French press and stovetop options. Festival discounts, bundled accessories, and special bank offers cover every price point, making now the perfect time to upgrade your morning coffee routine.

B0DVM1T4NP-6
B0D4Z7YBSW-6
B0DFCJSQZR-6
B0C1GK2TYY-6
B07H3LQP5K-6
B0CPHZW9X1-6
B0B1WRS4TL-6
B09T9MP2RD-6
B0BGZXCR4B-6
B0DG5Z3VYZ-6

Similar articles for you

Best Alexa devices up to 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale on Echo speakers, displays, Fire tablets

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off

Enjoy the comfort of the hot water with these 5 best selling geysers from top brands with modern features and designs

64% faster video editing with Intel Ultra laptops for creative professionals: Top 8 picks for seamless multitasking

FAQs on small kitchen appliances

Which water purifier is best for hard water?

AO Smith Z8 and Kent Alkaline models offer RO and alkaline tech, perfect for treating hard water in Indian kitchens.

Do air fryers really save oil in everyday cooking?

Absolutely, air fryers circulate hot air for crisp results using 80% less oil than traditional frying.

What features should I check in a mixer grinder?

Key features include motor wattage, stainless steel blades, multiple jars, safety locks, and speed control settings.

Are pop-up toasters easy to clean?

Yes, most come with removable crumb trays and easy-clean exteriors, making maintenance quick and hassle-free.

Can entry-level coffee makers brew espresso?

Some affordable drip models brew strong coffee, but genuine espresso requires a pressure-based machine with a dedicated milk frother.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 15:00 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets