24 inch monitors have become essential for work, gaming, and home entertainment. They provide full HD or QHD resolution, high refresh rates, and vibrant colours, making every task enjoyable. In India, the best monitors combine advanced technology with user-friendly features, including eye-care modes and ergonomic stands. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers an excellent opportunity to purchase these monitors at attractive prices.

Buyers can choose from IPS panels, fast response times, multiple ports, and built-in speakers to suit their daily needs. From professionals to gamers, a well-chosen monitor improves workflow, gaming performance, and overall viewing comfort. With offers and discounts available during the Amazon sale, upgrading to a high-quality display has never been easier. Investing in the right 24 inch monitor enhances visual clarity and efficiency for all users.

The ZEBRONICS EA124 is a 24-inch FHD monitor designed for both desktops and laptops. Its ultra-slim bezel and metal stand provide a sleek look while allowing wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. The IPS display delivers 16.7 million colours with a brightness of 250 nits, providing crisp visuals for work and entertainment. Dual HDMI and VGA ports ensure broad compatibility, and built-in speakers eliminate the need for extra audio devices. The 100Hz refresh rate and 12ms response time make visuals fluid and fatigue-free. This monitor is a reliable choice for productivity and entertainment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

BenQ GW2486TC offers a 24-inch IPS FHD display with 100Hz refresh and 5ms response time, making it ideal for work and play. Its 178-degree viewing angle ensures clarity from different positions. The monitor features a USB-C port with 65W power delivery, a daisy chain setup, and a USB hub for easy connectivity. Eye-care technology and brightness intelligence protect your vision during long hours of use. Built-in 2W x 2 speakers and a noise-cancelling microphone enhance multimedia and calls. Ergonomic height adjustment and a sleek design make it a smart pick during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Lenovo L24i-4A is a 24-inch FHD monitor featuring an IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles and 250 nits brightness. Its 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time provide smooth visuals suitable for gaming and multitasking. The monitor supports FreeSync and covers 99% sRGB for accurate colour reproduction. Lenovo's Smart Artery software customises the display based on usage patterns and enables split-screen multitasking. Connectivity includes HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports, while dual 3W speakers handle audio needs. This stylish and functional monitor is a dependable choice for productivity and entertainment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The LG 24MR400 features a 24-inch IPS FHD panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support for smooth visuals. It includes Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync for enhanced gaming performance. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology protect eyes during extended use, making it comfortable for work or entertainment. Connectivity options include HDMI and VGA, while the virtual borderless design offers a modern aesthetic. The monitor delivers crisp and clear images with accurate colours and high contrast. Its combination of performance and eye-care features makes it a practical choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

GEONIX 24-inch monitor provides a Full HD resolution for detailed visuals and vibrant images. Its glossy panel maintains colour consistency across wide viewing angles. The fast response time ensures smooth performance during gaming or video playback. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and VGA, allow seamless integration with laptops and desktops. The adjustable stand enables comfortable viewing angles for long hours of use. This monitor combines practicality and visual clarity, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. GEONIX offers a reliable and efficient option for users looking to upgrade their setup during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

6. Dell SE2425HG 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor

Dell SE2425HG is a 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring smooth and tear-free visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, while HDR10 enhances colour depth. The monitor supports HDMI VRR for console gaming and DP 1.4 connectivity. Its glossy IPS panel delivers accurate colours and wide viewing angles. The ultra-thin bezels maximise the viewing area, making it ideal for multi-monitor setups. This monitor is designed for gamers seeking fast performance and fluid motion and is a top choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

BenQ GW2490T features a 24-inch FHD IPS display with a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage for vibrant and accurate colours. Its ultra-slim bezel design includes Coding Mode, ePaper Mode, and Mbook Mode for professional use. The monitor supports tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustment for ergonomic comfort. Dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity allow seamless switching between devices. Brightness Intelligence technology reduces eye strain by adapting to ambient lighting. VESA-certified MediaSync ensures compatibility with external devices. This versatile and eye-friendly monitor is ideal for productivity and multimedia tasks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The MSI PRO MP2412 offers a 23.8-inch wide-view FHD IPS panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time. It covers 113% of the sRGB spectrum and supports 16.7 million colours for accurate visuals. Anti-glare treatment and MSI Eye Care technology reduce strain during long sessions. The monitor features dual connectivity through HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.2a, and tilt-adjustable stand with VESA mount support. The MSI Display Kit App allows productivity and colour customisation. Its combination of visual quality, flexibility, and eye comfort makes it a smart option for users during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility ensure smooth and tear-free gameplay. The display supports HDR10 and covers 99% sRGB for vibrant and accurate colours. Three-sided slim bezels allow multi-monitor setups and a sleek design. Adjustable tilt, height, and pivot provide ergonomic comfort for long gaming sessions. The monitor delivers clear, fast, and immersive visuals, making it a preferred choice for gamers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

LG 24U631A features a 24-inch QHD IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. It covers 99% sRGB with HDR10 support, providing accurate and vibrant images for work or entertainment. USB-C with 15W power delivery and HDMI ports enable versatile connectivity with laptops and desktops. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features reduce eye strain during extended use. The three-sided virtual borderless design adds a modern look to any setup. This monitor combines high resolution, smooth performance, and eye-care technology, making it a strong choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

FAQs on 24 inch monitors What is the ideal resolution for a 24 inch monitor? Full HD (1920x1080) is standard, while QHD (2560x1440) offers sharper visuals for professional work and gaming. Are 24 inch monitors good for gaming? Yes, models with high refresh rates, low response times, and FreeSync or G-Sync support provide smooth gaming experiences. What panel type is best for 24 inch monitors? IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, while VA panels provide higher contrast for movies and games. Can a 24 inch monitor be used for multitasking? Yes, 24 inch monitors support split-screen or extended displays for productivity and professional work. Do 24 inch monitors come with built-in speakers? Some models include built-in speakers, though external speakers often provide better sound quality. What connectivity options do 24 inch monitors offer? HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-C are common for connecting laptops, PCs, and gaming consoles. Are 24 inch monitors ergonomic? Many offer tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and VESA mount support for comfortable viewing. View More

