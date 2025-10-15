This Diwali, experience premium sound like never before with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, featuring irresistible deals on Apple AirPods starting at just ₹11,999. It's the perfect chance to bring home the iconic wireless earbuds known for their crystal-clear sound, effortless connectivity, and sleek design.

List of Best Selling Products

From the compact AirPods (2nd Gen) to the advanced AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation, there's a model for everyone. Enjoy long battery life, hands-free Siri access, and seamless pairing with all Apple devices. These AirPods are not just about music, they're about convenience, clarity, and comfort rolled into one.

With massive price drops and limited-time offers, now's the moment to grab your favourite pair before the sale ends. Bring festive vibes to your everyday moments and gift yourself or your loved ones the sound of Apple this Diwali.

Grab the all-new Apple AirPods 4 at just ₹11,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! These wireless earbuds deliver immersive sound with Personalised Spatial Audio and H2 chip for clearer calls and balanced tones. Perfect for workouts or travel, they offer IP54-rated resistance against dust, sweat, and water.

Enjoy seamless pairing with your iPhone, quick-press controls, and up to 30 hours of total listening time. Don't miss these Amazon Diwali deals on one of Apple's most comfortable and stylish earbuds!

H2 Apple-designed chip

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Up to 30 hours with charging case

IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistant

USB-C charging case

Enjoy premium sound this festive season with Apple AirPods Pro 3, now available at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These earbuds redefine wireless listening with Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and high-fidelity sound for an immersive audio experience.

Track your fitness with built-in heart rate sensing and stay connected across languages with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence. With USB-C charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for music, calls, and workouts during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial Audio with high-fidelity sound

Heart rate and calorie sensing

Live Translation with Apple Intelligence

Up to 8 hours with ANC

This festive season, take your listening experience to a whole new level with Apple AirPods Max, available on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Designed for pro-level sound, these over-ear headphones deliver Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode for total control over your soundscape.

The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions ensure comfort, while the H1 chip delivers high-fidelity audio. Grab these premium headphones in stunning colours during the Amazon Diwali Sale and enjoy studio-quality sound every day.

Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Apple H1 chip

Knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions

USB-C charging

Experience effortless wireless listening with Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), available at exciting prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These classic earbuds connect instantly to your Apple devices, delivering rich, high-quality sound with every use. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, they ensure faster pairing and smoother performance.

Enjoy hands-free Siri access, easy tap controls, and long hours of playback with multiple charges from the Lightning case. Don't miss these Amazon Diwali deals on Apple's timeless and reliable wireless earbuds.

Apple H1 headphone chip

Automatic pairing with Apple devices

Double-tap to play or skip tracks

Multiple charges via Lightning case

Hands-free “Hey Siri” access

Celebrate this festive season with Apple AirPods Pro 2, now available on Amazon Diwali Sale. These in-ear earbuds deliver Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Personalised Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience. The H2 chip ensures crisp, detailed audio and clear calls even in noisy environments.

With a customisable fit, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a MagSafe charging case, they're perfect for music, calls, or workouts. Grab these premium earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and enjoy next-level sound.

Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Apple H2 chip

Up to 6 hours (30 hours with case)

MagSafe, USB-C, or Qi-certified charger

AirPods deals on Amazon How do I pair AirPods with my iPhone? Open the case near your iPhone and tap “Connect” on the pop-up screen for instant pairing. Do AirPods work with Android devices? Yes, you can connect via Bluetooth, but some features like Siri and spatial audio may be limited. How long does the battery last? AirPods offer 4–8 hours of listening time depending on the model, with extended hours using the charging case. Are AirPods sweat and water resistant? Many models, like AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, are IP54-rated for dust, sweat, and water resistance. Can I use AirPods for calls? Yes, AirPods provide clear voice calls with features like Voice Isolation and noise cancellation. View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.