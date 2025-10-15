Latest Tech News Tech Apple AirPods starting at just 11,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Diwali deals revealed

Grab Apple AirPods starting at just 11,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

By: AISHWARYA FARASWAL
| Updated on: Oct 15 2025, 13:00 IST
Unwrap premium sound this Diwali with Apple AirPods from just 11,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This Diwali, experience premium sound like never before with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, featuring irresistible deals on Apple AirPods starting at just 11,999. It's the perfect chance to bring home the iconic wireless earbuds known for their crystal-clear sound, effortless connectivity, and sleek design.

From the compact AirPods (2nd Gen) to the advanced AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation, there's a model for everyone. Enjoy long battery life, hands-free Siri access, and seamless pairing with all Apple devices. These AirPods are not just about music, they're about convenience, clarity, and comfort rolled into one.

With massive price drops and limited-time offers, now's the moment to grab your favourite pair before the sale ends. Bring festive vibes to your everyday moments and gift yourself or your loved ones the sound of Apple this Diwali.

Grab the all-new Apple AirPods 4 at just 11,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! These wireless earbuds deliver immersive sound with Personalised Spatial Audio and H2 chip for clearer calls and balanced tones. Perfect for workouts or travel, they offer IP54-rated resistance against dust, sweat, and water.

Enjoy seamless pairing with your iPhone, quick-press controls, and up to 30 hours of total listening time. Don't miss these Amazon Diwali deals on one of Apple's most comfortable and stylish earbuds!

  • H2 Apple-designed chip
  • Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Up to 30 hours with charging case
  • IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistant
  • USB-C charging case
Enjoy premium sound this festive season with Apple AirPods Pro 3, now available at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These earbuds redefine wireless listening with Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and high-fidelity sound for an immersive audio experience.

Track your fitness with built-in heart rate sensing and stay connected across languages with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence. With USB-C charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for music, calls, and workouts during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Spatial Audio with high-fidelity sound
  • Heart rate and calorie sensing
  • Live Translation with Apple Intelligence
  • Up to 8 hours with ANC
This festive season, take your listening experience to a whole new level with Apple AirPods Max, available on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Designed for pro-level sound, these over-ear headphones deliver Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode for total control over your soundscape.

The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions ensure comfort, while the H1 chip delivers high-fidelity audio. Grab these premium headphones in stunning colours during the Amazon Diwali Sale and enjoy studio-quality sound every day.

  • Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation
  • Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Apple H1 chip
  • Knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions
  • USB-C charging
Experience effortless wireless listening with Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), available at exciting prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These classic earbuds connect instantly to your Apple devices, delivering rich, high-quality sound with every use. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, they ensure faster pairing and smoother performance.

Enjoy hands-free Siri access, easy tap controls, and long hours of playback with multiple charges from the Lightning case. Don't miss these Amazon Diwali deals on Apple's timeless and reliable wireless earbuds.

  • Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Automatic pairing with Apple devices
  • Double-tap to play or skip tracks
  • Multiple charges via Lightning case
  • Hands-free “Hey Siri” access
Celebrate this festive season with Apple AirPods Pro 2, now available on Amazon Diwali Sale. These in-ear earbuds deliver Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Personalised Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience. The H2 chip ensures crisp, detailed audio and clear calls even in noisy environments.

With a customisable fit, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a MagSafe charging case, they're perfect for music, calls, or workouts. Grab these premium earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and enjoy next-level sound.

  • Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode
  • Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Apple H2 chip
  • Up to 6 hours (30 hours with case)
  • MagSafe, USB-C, or Qi-certified charger

How do I pair AirPods with my iPhone?

Open the case near your iPhone and tap “Connect” on the pop-up screen for instant pairing.

Do AirPods work with Android devices?

Yes, you can connect via Bluetooth, but some features like Siri and spatial audio may be limited.

How long does the battery last?

AirPods offer 4–8 hours of listening time depending on the model, with extended hours using the charging case.

Are AirPods sweat and water resistant?

Many models, like AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, are IP54-rated for dust, sweat, and water resistance.

Can I use AirPods for calls?

Yes, AirPods provide clear voice calls with features like Voice Isolation and noise cancellation.
