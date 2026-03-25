Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and these are the AI features you must try today!

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Apple Inc. has started rolling out iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, and this isn't just another routine update. Released roughly six weeks after iOS 26.3, this version brings a mix of fun upgrades, meaningful quality-of-life improvements, and a long list of important security fixes that most users won't notice—but absolutely should care about.

While Apple continues its slow but steady push into AI-powered features, iOS 26.4 shows how the company is blending intelligence into everyday apps without making it feel overwhelming.

Apple Music gets smarter with AI: What has changed?

Music discovery is getting a noticeable upgrade in iOS 26.4, and this is where things start to feel more futuristic. With Apple Inc. leaning into AI, everyday listening becomes more personalised.

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AI playlists with Playlist Playground

Inside Apple Music, the new Playlist Playground feature lets you create playlists using simple text prompts. Just type a mood, activity, or vibe, and the app builds a full playlist with a title and tracklist.

Discover concerts near you

Apple Music can now suggest nearby concerts based on the artists you listen to. It also recommends new artists, making music discovery feel more connected to real-world experiences.

Offline song recognition

You can now identify songs even without an internet connection. The feature works offline and shows results once you're back online—perfect for those “what song is this?” moments on the go.

Ambient music on your Home Screen

A new widget brings curated playlists for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly to your Home Screen, making it easier to jump into the right mood instantly.

Useful everyday features in iOS 26.4

iOS updates aren't always about big headline features, sometimes it's the smaller changes that improve your daily experience. With iOS 26.4, Apple Inc. has focused on exactly that.

New emojis to refresh conversations: Apple has added eight new emojis, including an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and a quirky distorted face. Expect these to quickly show up across chats and social media.

Smarter reminders for daily planning: The Reminders app now allows you to mark tasks as urgent straight from the quick toolbar. It's a small addition, but one that makes managing daily to-dos faster and more efficient.

Improved keyboard accuracy/Less autocorrect mistakes: Typing on iPhone should now feel more reliable. Apple has addressed a long-standing issue with keyboard accuracy, especially noticeable when typing quickly, reducing those frustrating autocorrect mistakes.

Freeform gets more powerful for creators: The Freeform app is evolving into a more capable creative tool. It now includes advanced image creation and editing features, along with access to Apple Creator Studio content—making it more useful for collaboration and visual planning.

Accessibility and comfort improvements

Apple continues to refine features that make the iPhone easier and more comfortable to use for everyone.

Reduce bright flashes on screen: A new setting reduces bright flashes when tapping buttons or interacting with elements. This is especially helpful for users sensitive to sudden visual changes.

Better control over captions: Subtitle and caption settings are now easier to access while watching content. You can quickly customise and preview them without digging through settings.

Smoother motion experience: The Reduce Motion feature has been improved to better limit animations, making the interface feel more stable for users who prefer less movement on screen.

A practical update for families

iOS 26.4 also fixes something many users found limiting in shared households.

More flexibility in purchase sharing

With Family Sharing, adult members can now use their own payment methods instead of relying on the organiser's card. It's a simple change, but one that makes shared purchases much more convenient.

Stronger security across the system

Beyond features you can see, this update brings a serious layer of protection in the background.

Fixes for multiple vulnerabilities: Apple has addressed a wide range of security issues affecting areas like web browsing, apps, and system-level processes. These fixes help prevent data leaks, crashes, and potential exploits.

Better protection for sensitive data: Updates improve how apps access user data, reducing the chances of unauthorised access to personal information.

Stolen Device Protection gets stricter: Security is tighter with stronger checks for sensitive actions. Features like accessing saved passwords or disabling Lost Mode now rely more heavily on biometric authentication.

More subtle improvements across the system

There are also a few extra touches that round out the experience.

Podcasts now support video playback

The Podcasts app now supports video episodes with smoother streaming, making it more versatile for content consumption.

Health app tracks sleep patterns better

The Sleep feature now shows your average bedtime over the past two weeks, helping you understand your routine more clearly.

CarPlay gets smarter integrations

CarPlay is expanding support for third-party AI apps, opening the door for smarter in-car experiences in the future.

This version keeps everything easy to scan, more relatable, and less “tech-heavy”, while still covering all the important details.