menu
Latest Tech News Tech Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and these are the AI features you must try today!

Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and these are the AI features you must try today!

Apple’s iOS 26.4 update is here, bringing AI-powered playlists, new emojis, smarter music discovery, and major security fixes. Check out the features you should try right away.

Updated on: Mar 25 2026, 15:52 IST
Author Photo

By AISHWARYA FARASWAL

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

iOS 26.4
Apple adds AI to Music with iOS 26.4 and a long list of hidden upgrades (AP)

Apple Inc. has started rolling out iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, and this isn't just another routine update. Released roughly six weeks after iOS 26.3, this version brings a mix of fun upgrades, meaningful quality-of-life improvements, and a long list of important security fixes that most users won't notice—but absolutely should care about.

While Apple continues its slow but steady push into AI-powered features, iOS 26.4 shows how the company is blending intelligence into everyday apps without making it feel overwhelming.

Apple Music gets smarter with AI: What has changed?

Music discovery is getting a noticeable upgrade in iOS 26.4, and this is where things start to feel more futuristic. With Apple Inc. leaning into AI, everyday listening becomes more personalised.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AI playlists with Playlist Playground

Inside Apple Music, the new Playlist Playground feature lets you create playlists using simple text prompts. Just type a mood, activity, or vibe, and the app builds a full playlist with a title and tracklist.

Discover concerts near you

Apple Music can now suggest nearby concerts based on the artists you listen to. It also recommends new artists, making music discovery feel more connected to real-world experiences.

Offline song recognition

You can now identify songs even without an internet connection. The feature works offline and shows results once you're back online—perfect for those “what song is this?” moments on the go.

Ambient music on your Home Screen

A new widget brings curated playlists for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly to your Home Screen, making it easier to jump into the right mood instantly.

Useful everyday features in iOS 26.4

iOS updates aren't always about big headline features, sometimes it's the smaller changes that improve your daily experience. With iOS 26.4, Apple Inc. has focused on exactly that.

New emojis to refresh conversations: Apple has added eight new emojis, including an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and a quirky distorted face. Expect these to quickly show up across chats and social media.

Smarter reminders for daily planning: The Reminders app now allows you to mark tasks as urgent straight from the quick toolbar. It's a small addition, but one that makes managing daily to-dos faster and more efficient.

Improved keyboard accuracy/Less autocorrect mistakes: Typing on iPhone should now feel more reliable. Apple has addressed a long-standing issue with keyboard accuracy, especially noticeable when typing quickly, reducing those frustrating autocorrect mistakes.

Freeform gets more powerful for creators: The Freeform app is evolving into a more capable creative tool. It now includes advanced image creation and editing features, along with access to Apple Creator Studio content—making it more useful for collaboration and visual planning.

Accessibility and comfort improvements

Apple continues to refine features that make the iPhone easier and more comfortable to use for everyone.

Reduce bright flashes on screen: A new setting reduces bright flashes when tapping buttons or interacting with elements. This is especially helpful for users sensitive to sudden visual changes.

Better control over captions: Subtitle and caption settings are now easier to access while watching content. You can quickly customise and preview them without digging through settings.

Smoother motion experience: The Reduce Motion feature has been improved to better limit animations, making the interface feel more stable for users who prefer less movement on screen.

A practical update for families

iOS 26.4 also fixes something many users found limiting in shared households.

More flexibility in purchase sharing

With Family Sharing, adult members can now use their own payment methods instead of relying on the organiser's card. It's a simple change, but one that makes shared purchases much more convenient.

Stronger security across the system

Beyond features you can see, this update brings a serious layer of protection in the background.

Fixes for multiple vulnerabilities: Apple has addressed a wide range of security issues affecting areas like web browsing, apps, and system-level processes. These fixes help prevent data leaks, crashes, and potential exploits.

Better protection for sensitive data: Updates improve how apps access user data, reducing the chances of unauthorised access to personal information.

Stolen Device Protection gets stricter: Security is tighter with stronger checks for sensitive actions. Features like accessing saved passwords or disabling Lost Mode now rely more heavily on biometric authentication.

More subtle improvements across the system

There are also a few extra touches that round out the experience.

Podcasts now support video playback

The Podcasts app now supports video episodes with smoother streaming, making it more versatile for content consumption.

Health app tracks sleep patterns better

The Sleep feature now shows your average bedtime over the past two weeks, helping you understand your routine more clearly.

CarPlay gets smarter integrations

CarPlay is expanding support for third-party AI apps, opening the door for smarter in-car experiences in the future.

This version keeps everything easy to scan, more relatable, and less “tech-heavy”, while still covering all the important details.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 15:52 IST

Related Stories

Apple’s big Siri makeover is coming, bringing a ChatGPT-like experience
Apple’s big Siri makeover is coming, bringing a ChatGPT-like experience
25 Mar 2026
Apple to hold annual developers conference from June 8
Apple to hold annual developers conference from June 8
24 Mar 2026
No more forced Windows updates! Microsoft is looking to fix a long-time annoyance
No more forced Windows updates! Microsoft is looking to fix a long-time annoyance
23 Mar 2026
Android Data Recovery Software Review: Dr. Fone vs. Common Alternatives (Without Hype)
Android Data Recovery Software Review: Dr. Fone vs. Common Alternatives (Without Hype)
23 Mar 2026
This new Instagram update just solved a frustrating problem every creator struggled with
This new Instagram update just solved a frustrating problem every creator struggled with
24 Mar 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech