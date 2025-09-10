Apple Watch Series 11 launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11 in India, expanding its smartwatch lineup with upgraded health tools, improved connectivity, and new design options. The device comes preloaded with watchOS 26 and brings a mix of software and hardware improvements aimed at both fitness and everyday use.

Apple Watch Series 11: Features and specifications

The Apple Watch Series 11 features a sleep score system that measures heart rate, wrist temperature, respiratory rate, and other metrics to assess sleep quality. Apple notes that this feature is based on guidance from leading sleep health organisations and draws on research from more than five million recorded nights.

According to Apple, the battery performance has been extended to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch 11 also supports fast charging, where 15 minutes of charging can deliver up to eight hours of use. Case materials vary by model: aluminium versions use Ion-X glass that is claimed to be twice as resistant to scratches, while titanium variants continue to feature sapphire crystal for additional durability.

Connectivity receives a major update with the addition of 5G support. A redesigned antenna improves reception in low-signal areas, allowing faster downloads of apps, music, and podcasts. The feature also enhances emergency service support without the need for a paired iPhone.

The new Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, provides spoken motivation during workouts. The redesigned Workout app offers easier access to routes, custom sessions, and integrated music or podcast playback. Other watchOS 26 updates include Liquid Glass interface effects, gesture controls through wrist flicks, and the ability to create or access notes directly on the watch.

Apple Watch Series 11: Design and Models

The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Aluminium options include jet black, rose gold, silver, and a new space grey finish. Titanium models are available in natural, gold, and slate tones. The Hermès edition continues in titanium, paired with exclusive straps and faces.

Apple has also refreshed its band lineup with new colours such as forest, neon yellow, anchor blue, and purple fog. Updated Nike Sport Band and Sport Loop models join the range, while Hermès introduces styles like Faubourg Party knit and Grand H metal link bands.

Apple Watch Series 11: Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs. 46,900 in India. Pre-orders are open in India and more than 50 other countries, with in-store availability set for September 19. Eligible buyers will also receive three months of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music subscriptions with their purchase.