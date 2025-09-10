Latest Tech News Tech Apple Watch Series 11 launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Apple Watch Series 11 launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 11 in India, featuring new health tracking, 5G connectivity, longer battery life, and updated watchOS 26 features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 10 2025, 12:12 IST
Apple Watch Series 11
Apple Watch Series 11 will be available soon at a starting price of Rs. 46,900 in India. (Apple)

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11 in India, expanding its smartwatch lineup with upgraded health tools, improved connectivity, and new design options. The device comes preloaded with watchOS 26 and brings a mix of software and hardware improvements aimed at both fitness and everyday use.

Apple Watch Series 11: Features and specifications

The Apple Watch Series 11 features a sleep score system that measures heart rate, wrist temperature, respiratory rate, and other metrics to assess sleep quality. Apple notes that this feature is based on guidance from leading sleep health organisations and draws on research from more than five million recorded nights.

Also read: Watch 3 Ultra with satellite SOS, 42-hour battery, and new health features launched

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

According to Apple, the battery performance has been extended to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch 11 also supports fast charging, where 15 minutes of charging can deliver up to eight hours of use. Case materials vary by model: aluminium versions use Ion-X glass that is claimed to be twice as resistant to scratches, while titanium variants continue to feature sapphire crystal for additional durability.

Connectivity receives a major update with the addition of 5G support. A redesigned antenna improves reception in low-signal areas, allowing faster downloads of apps, music, and podcasts. The feature also enhances emergency service support without the need for a paired iPhone.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17: Price in India, display, battery, camera compared

The new Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, provides spoken motivation during workouts. The redesigned Workout app offers easier access to routes, custom sessions, and integrated music or podcast playback. Other watchOS 26 updates include Liquid Glass interface effects, gesture controls through wrist flicks, and the ability to create or access notes directly on the watch.

Apple Watch Series 11: Design and Models

The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Aluminium options include jet black, rose gold, silver, and a new space grey finish. Titanium models are available in natural, gold, and slate tones. The Hermès edition continues in titanium, paired with exclusive straps and faces.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro India price, booking date, camera and more

Apple has also refreshed its band lineup with new colours such as forest, neon yellow, anchor blue, and purple fog. Updated Nike Sport Band and Sport Loop models join the range, while Hermès introduces styles like Faubourg Party knit and Grand H metal link bands.

Apple Watch Series 11: Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs. 46,900 in India. Pre-orders are open in India and more than 50 other countries, with in-store availability set for September 19. Eligible buyers will also receive three months of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music subscriptions with their purchase.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 12:12 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets