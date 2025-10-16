Latest Tech News Tech Best Alexa devices up to 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale on Echo speakers, displays, Fire tablets

Best Alexa devices up to 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale on Echo speakers, displays, Fire tablets

Best Alexa devices up to 55% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Echo speakers, Echo Show, Echo Hub, Echo Auto, Fire TV Stick and Cube, Fire tablets, works with Alexa devices. Top deal 2 Echo Pop for 4,398. Check bank offers, coupons.

By: KANIKA BUDHIRAJA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2025, 15:00 IST
Alexa devices
Best Alexa devices on sale for every room Echo speakers, Echo Show displays, Echo Hub and Fire TV at festival prices.

Products included in this article

48% OFF
Introducing Echo Show 5 - See and do more with Alexa on 5.5" screen (Black) - CR
(30)
Discounted price:₹3,869 Original price:₹7,499
Buy now 41% OFF
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Black
(3,213)
Discounted price:₹2,949 Original price:₹4,999
Buy now 36% OFF
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)
(2,747)
Discounted price:₹8,999 Original price:₹13,999
Buy now 55% OFF
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest model), Alexa Voice Remote with TV power & volume controls, full HD streaming device
(2,508)
Discounted price:₹2,499 Original price:₹5,499
Buy now 41% OFF
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| White
(3,213)
Discounted price:₹2,949 Original price:₹4,999
Buy now 17% OFF
Amazon Echo Spot (latest model), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Black
(327)
Discounted price:₹7,449 Original price:₹8,999
Buy now 41% OFF
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Purple
(3,213)
Discounted price:₹2,949 Original price:₹4,999
Buy now 31% OFF
All New Echo Spot (Black) Smart Home Speaker Combo with Wipro 12W Simple Setup Smart Bulb | with Bluetooth and Alexa
(327)
Discounted price:₹8,049 Original price:₹11,589
Buy now 19% OFF
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| White
(10,939)
Discounted price:₹4,449 Original price:₹5,499
Buy now

The best Alexa devices are on great price drop and combo offers, and other offers are on Amazon. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, get up to 55% off on Echo speakers, Echo Show displays, Fire TV Stick and Cube, Fire Tablets, Echo Hub, and Echo Auto. Check bank offers, coupons, and exchange savings to lower prices further.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Introducing Echo Show 5 - See and do more with Alexa on 5.5" screen (Black) - CR 3.4/5 ₹ 3,869
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Black 4.2/5 ₹ 2,949
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black) 4.2/5 ₹ 8,999
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest model), Alexa Voice Remote with TV power & volume controls, full HD streaming device 4.1/5 ₹ 2,499
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| White 4.2/5 ₹ 2,949
Amazon Echo Spot (latest model), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa and Bluetooth | Black 4.1/5 ₹ 7,449
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Purple 4.2/5 ₹ 2,949
All New Echo Spot (Black) Smart Home Speaker Combo with Wipro 12W Simple Setup Smart Bulb | with Bluetooth and Alexa 4.1/5 ₹ 8,049
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| White 4.1/5 ₹ 4,449

Alexa devices make your home smarter and more connected. Use Echo to play music, set reminders, and control lights and plugs. Pick Echo Show for video calls and camera feeds. Add Fire TV for hands free TV control. Echo Hub brings rooms and routines together. Fire Tablets include Tap to Alexa. Echo Auto adds hands free help on the road.

Top 10 deals on best Alexa devices:

B07NJPSZYV-1

Echo Show 5 Black Certified Refurbished adds a handy 5.5 inch screen for video calls, camera feeds, timers and routines. Listed with the best Alexa devices, it suits bedside or kitchen use during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale with strong savings.

Buy it in the Amazon Diwali Sale for a warrantied CR unit. Enjoy rich sound, mic off and camera shutter, easy smart home control, and quick routines. Right now it's at 48% off.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Screen
    5.5 inch
  • Camera
    2 MP
  • Audio
    full range speaker
  • Controls
    touch and voice
  • Smart home
    Works with Alexa
  • Wi-Fi
    dual band
B09WWT8HFH-2

Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker with Alexa for bedrooms and study corners. Listed among the Best Alexa devices, it delivers clear vocals and balanced bass for music, timers, and voice control of lights and plugs.

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, watch for combos and bank offers. Shop the Amazon Diwali Sale for picks, including Echo Pop in black with Bluetooth for sound and Alexa help. Buy it now with a 41% discount.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Sound
    loud, balanced bass
  • Mics
    far field
  • Connectivity
    Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Controls
    voice, buttons
  • Smart home
    Works with Alexa
B084TNMLTB-3

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) brings an 8 inch HD screen with stereo sound for video calls, streaming, and Alexa responses. Listed among the Best Alexa devices, it fits kitchens and living rooms, shows camera feeds, and runs routines with voice prompts.

Buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale for savings and offers. In the Amazon Diwali Sale, add bank discounts and coupons to drop the price further. It's 36% off now.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Screen
    8 inch HD
  • Camera
    13 MP
  • Audio
    stereo speakers
  • Mics
    far field
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Controls
    touch, voice
B0CQN2BHW8-4

Fire TV Stick HD delivers HD streaming with the newest model and an Alexa Voice Remote that controls TV power and volume. Among the Best Alexa devices, it makes voice search, app navigation, and playback easy.

Grab 55% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. The Amazon Diwali Sale adds bank discounts and coupons. Plug into any HDMI TV, connect Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favourite apps today.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Full HD 1080p
  • Remote
    Alexa Voice Remote with TV power and volume
  • Audio
    Dolby Atmos pass through
  • Connectivity
    dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Ports
    HDMI
  • Setup
    plug and play
B09ZWXB3W1-5

Echo Pop White smart speaker adds a bright, clean look to one of the Best Alexa devices for daily use. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi keep it connected, while the crisp vocals and balanced bass make it ideal for music, timers, or voice commands. A solid pick for bedrooms, workspaces, and living rooms.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale gives it a 41% discount. Amazon Diwali Sale shoppers can get hands-free access to entertainment, smart home control, and quick daily help.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Controls
    touch, voice
  • Sound
    loud, balanced bass
  • Mics
    far-field
  • Conenctivity
    Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
B0C2S39V9Y-6

Echo Spot (latest 2025 model) is a smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, Alexa, and Bluetooth. Among the Best Alexa devices, it suits bedside use, shows time and weather, sets timers, plays music, and controls lights.

Get 17% off plus 1,550 + 450 = 2,000 off, the lowest Amazon price of 2025. Buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. In the Amazon Diwali Sale, stack bank offers too.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Display
    curved front clock display
  • Speaker
    full-range driver
  • Mics
    far-field
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Controls
    touch, voice, buttons
  • Privacy
    mic off button
B09ZXD1CX2-7

Echo Pop Purple smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth joins Best Alexa devices for fun, fast voice control. Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals, compact body suits bedrooms, study corners, or work desks with playful Purple finish today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale shows 41% off today on this smart speaker. Amazon Diwali Sale buyers get simple setup, far field mics, and quick access to playlists, alarms, and smart home lights.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Audio
    premium speakers
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Privacy
    mic off, camera shutter
  • Controls
    voice, buttons
B0F79BQPQ1-8

Echo Spot Black pairs with Wipro 12 watt Simple Setup Smart Bulb for voice control, alarms, music, and lighting in one combo. Spot shows a clock display, Bluetooth, and field mics. An entry to Best Alexa devices.

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, you save a combo discount of 31% off. Shop the Amazon Diwali Sale and ask Alexa to dim the bulb, play music, set timers, and run routines.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Speaker
    vibrant sound
  • Display
    clock display
  • Bulb
    Wipro 12W Simple Setup
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Controls
    voice, buttons, app

9. Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

B085FWR7T4-9

Echo 4th Gen in White delivers premium sound powered by Dolby and fast Alexa responses. Play music, get news, and control compatible lights and plugs with simple voice commands. A solid pick in Best Alexa devices for most rooms.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale drops the price you save 50% off on Echo. Amazon Diwali Sale can add bank offers and coupons, making it easy to start Alexa at home.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Audio
    premium sound with Dolby
  • Mics
    far field
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Controls
    voice, buttons
  • Smart home
    Works with Alexa
B09B8M1M51-10

Echo Dot 5th Gen in White delivers bigger sound, motion detection, and a temperature sensor for smarter routines with Alexa. A reliable pick in Best Alexa devices, it suits bedrooms and study corners, adds Bluetooth streaming, and controls lights, plugs, and more.

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, you save a combo discount of 19% off. Shop the Amazon Diwali Sale for coupons and bank offers plus savings.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
Cons
Specifications
  • Sound
    bigger, clearer
  • Sensors
    motion, temperature
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Controls
    voice, buttons

FAQs on best Alexa devices

Best Alexa device for a small budget?

Echo Pop for entry level voice control.

Best Alexa device with a screen for video calls?

Echo Show 8 for clearer calls and bigger display.

Best Alexa device for premium music?

Echo Studio for spacious audio with Dolby.

Best Alexa device for kitchen timers and recipes?

Echo Show 5 for quick glanceable help.

Best Alexa device for hands free TV control?

Fire TV Cube for built in mics and fast streaming.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 15:00 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets