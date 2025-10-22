Latest Tech News Tech Best smart LED projectors for a mini-theatre experience at home: Top picks for movies, shows or gaming buffs

Best smart LED projectors for a mini-theatre experience at home: Top picks for movies, shows or gaming buffs

Turn your living room into a mini theatre with smart LED projectors that bring big-screen entertainment to life. Perfect for movie nights, binge-watching, or gaming marathons.

By: AISHWARYA FARASWAL
| Updated on: Oct 22 2025, 13:11 IST
Smart LED projectors
Explore the best smart LED projectors that deliver stunning visuals, immersive sound, and a cinematic experience (Unsplash)

Products included in this article

77% OFF
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White
(3,536)
Discounted price:₹4,999 Original price:₹21,990
Buy now
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)
(2,150)
Get price 76% OFF
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
(2,150)
Discounted price:₹4,740 Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle
(2,150)
Get price 70% OFF
WANBO Dali 1 Fully Automatic | Android Smart Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | 8200 Lumens | Auto Focus & Keystone | Home Outdoor | WiFi & BT | Netflix, Prime & More | White
(232)
Discounted price:₹8,990 Original price:₹29,990
Buy now
Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130" Screen, WiFi|BT
(168)
Get price 70% OFF
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White
(3,537)
Discounted price:₹8,990 Original price:₹29,990
Buy now 67% OFF
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast
(218)
Discounted price:₹6,999 Original price:₹20,999
Buy now

Who needs to step out for a cinematic experience when you can enjoy it right at home? Smart LED projectors are transforming the way people watch movies, stream shows, or play games. Compact yet powerful, these projectors deliver crystal-clear visuals, rich sound, and seamless connectivity with your favourite devices.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White 4.2/5 ₹ 4,999
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) 4/5 Get Price
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) 4/5 ₹ 4,740
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle 4/5 Get Price
WANBO Dali 1 Fully Automatic | Android Smart Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | 8200 Lumens | Auto Focus & Keystone | Home Outdoor | WiFi & BT | Netflix, Prime & More | White 3.9/5 ₹ 8,990
Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130" Screen, WiFi|BT 4/5 Get Price
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White 4.2/5 ₹ 8,990
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast 3.7/5 ₹ 6,999

From Android-powered options that stream directly from apps to models with high brightness and Full HD resolution, today's smart projectors fit every space and preference. You can mount them in your bedroom, set them up in the living room, or even take them outdoors for a backyard movie night.

They're not just about entertainment but about creating moments that feel larger than life. In this guide, we've listed the best smart LED projectors that bring you closer to the theatre experience you love, minus the crowds and the popcorn lines.

WZATCO Yuva Go smart LED projector

B0D6N9NHLD-1

The WZATCO Yuva Go Smart LED Projector brings the magic of the big screen straight into your home—without the hassle or high cost. With its easy streaming options, flexible placement, and projection of up to 200 inches, every movie, show, or game instantly feels larger than life.

Whether it's a family movie night, live sports, or even a presentation, this projector delivers versatility, convenience, and shared experiences that traditional TVs or monitors simply can't match. More than a gadget, it's a way to gather everyone together and make every viewing moment memorable.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Big-screen entertainment with flexible indoor/outdoor placement
  • Built-in apps and wireless streaming remove the need for extra devices
Cons
  • Native resolution is 720p (supports 4K decoding)
  • Built-in speaker may not match a dedicated audio system
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 720p, supports 4K decoding
  • Operating System:
    Android 13.0 with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube built-in
  • Connectivity
    Dual-Band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Jack
  • Screen Size:
    Up to 200 inches projection
  • Design
    180° rotatable, auto & 4D keystone correction Pros

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the crisp visuals, easy setup, and budget-friendly price. Some note that sound quality and Bluetooth connectivity could be better.

Why choose this projector?

It's an affordable, versatile solution that brings cinematic entertainment, effortless streaming, and flexible placement—all in one compact package.

Portronics Beem 470

B0D81CWXK4-2

The Portronics Beem 470 proves that home projectors can go beyond the limitations of traditional TVs, offering a more immersive and versatile viewing experience. Positioned as one of the best smart LED projectors in its price range, it allows seamless streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, or Hotstar without any extra devices.

For anyone seeking the comfort and excitement of a home-theatre setup without breaking the bank, the Portronics Beem 470 delivers dependable performance and excellent value.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Full HD resolution with strong brightness for clear visuals.
  • Built-in streaming apps
Cons
  • Audio output is limited to a 5W speaker
  • Manual focus may take extra effort
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Full HD 1080p, 4500 lumens brightness
  • Operating System
    Android 11 with built-in OTT apps
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Screen Size
    Adjustable 40–150 inches projection
  • Design
    270° rotatable with auto vertical keystone correction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the budget-friendly price and versatile connectivity options, including support for 8K content.

Why choose this product?

The projector is a solid choice for anyone seeking Full HD clarity, effortless streaming, and a flexible home-theatre setup.

Portronics Beem 440

B0CQG7XMXC-3

The Portronics Beem 440 is perfect for those seeking the convenience of a smart projector without stretching their budget. As one of the best smart LED projectors in the affordable range, it turns family movie nights, casual gaming, and daily streaming into enjoyable experiences.

With built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, there's no need for extra devices, making setup quick and hassle-free. Its compact design and adjustable screen size allow you to use it in any room, creating a flexible home-theatre experience.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Affordable smart projector with instant streaming capabilities
  • Compact, portable, and easy to set up in any room
Cons
  • 3W built-in speaker may not deliver strong sound in larger spaces
  • 720p resolution may feel limited compared to Full HD options
Specifications
  • Resolution
    720p HD, 2000 lumens brightness
  • Operating System
    Android 11 with built-in OTT apps
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB
  • Screen Size
    Adjustable 40–150 inches projection
  • Design
    180° rotatable with auto vertical keystone correction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its budget-friendly price, smart features, and Bluetooth connectivity, though some note mixed experiences with brightness, sound quality, and app performance.

Why choose this product?

It's an excellent pick for those who want affordable, easy-to-use smart streaming with a flexible setup, making big-screen entertainment simple and enjoyable.

Portronics Beem 520

B0DW95W4WF-4

The Portronics Beem 520 is a compact yet powerful smart projector that brings big-screen entertainment home without a hefty price tag. Its native 720p resolution (supports 1080p playback) and 2200 lumens brightness deliver crisp, clear visuals, making it suitable for both daytime and evening viewing.

The built-in telescopic stand and adjustable tilt design remove the need for extra mounts, while auto keystone correction ensures a perfectly aligned screen every time. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, the Beem 520 allows seamless streaming and screen mirroring from smartphones, laptops, or tablets.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Adjustable built-in telescopic stand (no tripod needed)
  • 2200 lumens brightness suitable for indoor and semi-lit rooms
Cons
  • Native 720p resolution, not Full HD
  • Brightness may be limited in very bright rooms
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 720p (supports 1080p)
  • Brightness
    2200 lumens
  • Screen Size
    Up to ~120 inches
  • Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Design
    Built-in telescopic stand, ceiling mountable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its budget-friendly price, built-in stand, and Bluetooth connectivity, though some mention mixed feedback regarding brightness, sound, durability, and app performance.

Why choose this product?

The Beem 520 is ideal for those looking for a compact, easy-to-set-up smart projector with auto keystone correction and flexible placement, making it perfect for casual home entertainment.

WANBO Dali 1

B0D731K84P-5

The WANBO Dali 1 is a fully automatic Android smart projector built for convenience and versatile home entertainment. Featuring native 720p resolution (supports 1080p playback) and up to 110-inch projection with 8200 lumens brightness, it delivers clear, vibrant visuals for movies, shows, or gaming.

Powered by Android 9.0 with preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, it functions as a standalone entertainment hub. Dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure fast, stable connections, while the dual 5W Hi-Fi speakers provide decent built-in audio, making setup simple and hassle-free.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Built-in Android OS with OTT apps ready to use
  • Dual-band WiFi 6 for smoother streaming
Cons
  • Maximum screen size limited to 110 inches
  • Native resolution is 720p
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 720p (supports 1080p)
  • Brightness
    8200 lumens
  • Operating System
    Android 9.0 with Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar preloaded
  • Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Audio Out, SD Card, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Screen Size
    Screen Size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the bright, clear picture and smooth performance, though some report mixed feedback on autofocus and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

The WANBO Dali 1 is ideal for hassle-free home entertainment with auto-focus/keystone setup, built-in OTT apps, and smooth WiFi 6 streaming.

Zebronics PixaPlay 73

B0F7XRX9VX-6

The Zebronics PixaPlay 73 is a budget-friendly smart LED projector designed to bring big-screen entertainment home without breaking the bank. It features native 720p resolution (supports 4K playback) and 3300 lumens brightness, delivering crisp and clear visuals on screens up to 130 inches.

The 200° tilt mechanism and auto keystone correction allow flexible projection onto walls, ceilings, or even tents. With an LED lamp life of 30,000 hours and dual-band WiFi plus Bluetooth v5.4, connectivity is seamless, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, or casual movie nights.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Supports screen mirroring via Miracast and iOS casting
  • 200° tilt and auto keystone correction for easy setup
Cons
  • Native resolution is 720p (not Full HD)
  • Built-in 3W speaker offers basic sound quality
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 720p (supports 4K playback)
  • Brightness
    3300 lumens
  • Operating System
    Android with OTT apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc.)
  • Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.4, dual-band WiFi
  • Screen Size
    Up to 130 inches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its sharp visuals and value for money, though some mention mixed feedback on brightness, Bluetooth connectivity, and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

It's one of the most affordable smart projectors with OTT app support, flexible tilt, and wireless mirroring, making it a practical choice for home entertainment setups.

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro

B0DF2P21Y5-7

The WZATCO Yuva Go Pro is one of the best smart LED projectors in its segment, designed for home cinema and versatile entertainment. With native 1080p Full HD resolution and 4K HDR decoding, it delivers vibrant colours, sharper details, and an immersive viewing experience.

Its 270° rotatable design allows flexible placement, including ceiling projections, while WiFi 6 ensures smooth streaming and fast screen mirroring. Built for durability with a 50,000-hour lamp life, the Yuva Go Pro can project up to 300 inches, turning any room into a cinematic space.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless wireless connectivity
  • Rotatable design for versatile placement
Cons
  • 5W built-in speaker is basic; external audio enhances experience
  • Large screen requires a dark room for optimal visuals
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 1080p Full HD, supports 4K HDR
  • Brightness
    4X brighter with 6000:1 contrast ratio
  • Operating System
    Android 13 TV OS with OTT apps
  • Connectivity
    WiFi 6 dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, USB
  • Screen Size:
    Up to 300 inches projection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the crisp visuals, easy setup, and affordability, though some note mixed feedback on sound quality and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product?

The Yuva Go Pro is perfect for anyone seeking premium big-screen performance, combining 4K HDR support, WiFi 6, and Android 13 in a rotatable, versatile design that's built for the future.

Zebronics PixaPlay 63

B0DTHF8K1D-8

The Zebronics PixaPlay 63 strikes a perfect balance of brightness, design, and functionality, making it a strong contender among the best smart LED projectors for home entertainment.

The 200° tilt mechanism allows flexible placement, while auto vertical keystone correction keeps images distortion-free. Designed for durability with a 30,000-hour lamp life, the PixaPlay 63 is ideal for movie marathons, family gaming nights, or casual binge-watching sessions.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Bright 5000 lumens with Full HD resolution for sharp visuals
  • Flexible 200° tilt and auto keystone make setup easy
Cons
  • Built-in speaker is basic; external audio improves experience
  • Auto keystone works only for vertical adjustments
Specifications
  • Resolution
    Native 1080p Full HD, 5000 lumens brightness
  • Operating System
    Android with OTT app support
  • Connectivity
    HDMI, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size
    Up to 150 inches (381 cm)
  • Design
    200° tilt mechanism with auto vertical keystone correction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sharp visuals, brightness, and ease of setup, though some report mixed feedback on sound, connectivity, and Netflix support.

Why choose this product?

This projector is perfect for immersive home-theatre experiences, offering high brightness, Full HD clarity, and versatile connectivity for family entertainment.

What is the difference between a regular projector and a smart LED projector?

A smart LED projector comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and operating systems like Android TV, letting you stream directly from Netflix, YouTube, or Prime Video without external devices. It uses LED light for longer lifespan, better energy efficiency, and consistent brightness. Regular projectors, on the other hand, rely on external media sources and often require additional devices like laptops or Fire TV Sticks for streaming. Smart LED projectors are convenient, versatile, and user-friendly.

How much brightness do I need in a smart LED projector for home use?

Brightness is measured in lumens and determines how clearly you can see the image, even in ambient light. For dark rooms, 1000–1500 lumens work well. For rooms with some natural light, 2000–3000 lumens or higher is ideal. If you plan outdoor movie nights or gaming setups, go for models above 3000 lumens. More brightness ensures sharper, clearer visuals with better colour accuracy and contrast.

Can I connect my smartphone or gaming console to a smart LED projector?

Yes, most smart LED projectors offer multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring. You can easily pair your smartphone, laptop, gaming console, or even speakers for immersive sound. Many projectors also support Chromecast or AirPlay, making wireless casting simple. For gamers, low latency and high refresh rate are important—so check these specs before buying. The convenience of wireless and wired connections makes smart projectors perfect for all kinds of entertainment setups.

5 factors to consider before buying a smart LED projector

Brightness: Choose at least 2000 lumens for well-lit rooms or outdoor use.

Resolution: Full HD (1080p) or 4K offers sharp, detailed visuals.

Connectivity: Look for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports for flexibility.

Sound Quality: Built-in speakers are good, but external sound support enhances the experience.

Portability: Lightweight, compact designs are ideal for home and outdoor setups.

Top 3 features of the best smart LED projectors

Projector Name

Resolution

Operating System

Screen Size

WZATCO Yuva GoNative 720p (supports 4K decoding)Android 13.0 with built-in OTT appsUp to 200 inches
Portronics Beem 470Full HD 1080pAndroid 11 with built-in OTT appsAdjustable 40–150 inches
Portronics Beem 440720p HDAndroid 11 with built-in OTT appsAdjustable 40–150 inches
WANBO Dali 1Native 720p (supports 1080p)Android 9.0 with Netflix, Prime, HotstarUp to 110 inches
Zebronics PixaPlay 73Native 720p (supports 4K playback)Android with OTT apps (Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, etc.)Up to 130 inches
WZATCO Yuva Go ProNative 1080p Full HD, (supports 4K playback)Android 13 TV OS with OTT appsUp to 300 inches
Zebronics PixaPlay 63Native 1080p Full HDAndroid with OTT app supportUp to 150 inches
Portronics Beem 520Native 720p (supports 1080p)Android 11 with built-in OTT appsUp to ~120 inches (approx.)

Smart LED projectors

Do smart LED projectors work in daylight?

Yes, but choose one with higher brightness (above 2500 lumens) for clear visibility.

Can I use a projector instead of a TV?

Absolutely. A projector offers a bigger screen and cinematic experience, though it needs a dim environment for best results.

Do smart projectors need Wi-Fi?

Wi-Fi enables streaming apps and casting, but you can still connect via HDMI or USB if offline.

Can I mount a smart projector on the ceiling?

Yes, most models support ceiling mounting for a clean setup and better viewing angles.

Do projectors come with built-in speakers?

Yes, many do, but for richer audio, connecting external speakers or soundbars is recommended.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 13:11 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets