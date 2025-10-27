Latest Tech News Tech Experience gaming at its best with these OLED monitors from leading brands

Experience gaming at its best with these OLED monitors from leading brands

Tired of dull displays? This list unveils the top OLED monitors delivering incredible performance, from lightning-fast response times for gamers to professional-grade color accuracy for creators.

By: AMIT RAHI
| Updated on: Oct 27 2025, 18:18 IST
OLED monitors
Experience unparalleled visuals with the best OLED monitors

Products included in this article

45% OFF
Alienware 34" (86.36 cm) Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor-AW3423DWF, WQHD 3440x1440 (DP Port:165Hz, HDMI:100Hz), HDMI, 2 xDP Port 1.4, 5 xSuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Audio Line-Out Port, Headphone-Out Port.
(466)
Discounted price:₹61,099 Original price:₹111,842
Buy now 30% OFF
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC, 32 inch (81.28 cm), QHD 2560 x 1440 1000R Curved, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless Gaming Monitor
(271)
Discounted price:₹19,649 Original price:₹28,000
Buy now 33% OFF
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM gaming monitor ― 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GTG), G-SYNC compatible, custom heatsink, graphene film, uniform brightness, 99% DCI-P3, True 10-bit, 90 W Type-C
(260)
Discounted price:₹152,990 Original price:₹230,000
Buy now 47% OFF
MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2, 26.5-inch, OLED, WQHD 2560x1440, 240Hz, Black, Quantum Dot, 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP, HDMI, USB-C Gaming Monitor
(52)
Discounted price:₹61,511 Original price:₹116,000
Buy now 60% OFF
Samsung 49" (124.4cm) Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor|Dual QHD 5120 x 1440|240Hz|0.03ms|DCI 99%|OLED Safeguard|FreeSync Premium Pro|G-Sync|Quantum Dot|HDR10+ Gaming|HAS|LS49DG930SWXXL|Silver
(24)
Discounted price:₹99,999 Original price:₹247,000
Buy now 45% OFF
MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED 34 Inch 2K UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1800R, 3440 x 1440 QD-OLED Panel, 175Hz / 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, ΔE≤2, DisplayHDR True Black 400, KVM - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C DP
(8)
Discounted price:₹78,359 Original price:₹142,000
Buy now 41% OFF
Samsung 27" (67.8 cm) Odyssey G6 OLED 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|240 Hz|0.03ms| OLED Safeguard+|FreeSync Premium Pro|Nvidia G-Sync|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG610SWXXL|Silver
(7)
Discounted price:₹67,999 Original price:₹115,000
Buy now 57% OFF
Samsung 32"(80cm) M9 OLED Vision AI Smart Monitor|UHD QD-OLED 3840 x 2160|165Hz|0.03ms|Inbuilt Camera|Smart TV Apps|Type C|Apple AirPlay|Gaming Bar|Speakers|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS32FM900SWXXL|CarbonSilver
(2)
Discounted price:₹121,499 Original price:₹285,000
Buy now 60% OFF
AOC AG276QZD2 27" QHD QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms GtG, HDR TrueBlack 400, Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.0, USB Hub, G-Menu, 3-Year Burn-in Warranty, Esports Ergonomic Design
(2)
Discounted price:₹59,999 Original price:₹149,990
Buy now 21% OFF
Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10| 34" 240Hz WQHD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor|0.03ms, USB-C Docking 140W PD,2xHDMI+DP, RJ45|Tilt,Swivel,Height Stand|AI Smart Sensors|2x5W Speakers|KVM Switch| 67C9UAC1IN
(1)
Discounted price:₹109,000 Original price:₹137,490
Buy now

The monitor market has a new king: OLED. These displays represent a massive leap in visual technology, moving past traditional backlights to offer pixel-perfect lighting. With individual pixels capable of turning completely off, OLED monitors deliver true black, resulting in infinite contrast and stunning HDR performance. Whether you're a competitive gamer, a creative professional, or a movie enthusiast, this is the ultimate upgrade to experience unparalleled clarity and color depth on your desktop.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Alienware 34" (86.36 cm) Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor-AW3423DWF, WQHD 3440x1440 (DP Port:165Hz, HDMI:100Hz), HDMI, 2 xDP Port 1.4, 5 xSuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Audio Line-Out Port, Headphone-Out Port. 4.5/5 ₹ 61,099
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC, 32 inch (81.28 cm), QHD 2560 x 1440 1000R Curved, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless Gaming Monitor 4.3/5 ₹ 19,649
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM gaming monitor ― 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GTG), G-SYNC compatible, custom heatsink, graphene film, uniform brightness, 99% DCI-P3, True 10-bit, 90 W Type-C 4.4/5 ₹ 152,990
MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2, 26.5-inch, OLED, WQHD 2560x1440, 240Hz, Black, Quantum Dot, 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP, HDMI, USB-C Gaming Monitor 4.6/5 ₹ 61,511
Samsung 49" (124.4cm) Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor|Dual QHD 5120 x 1440|240Hz|0.03ms|DCI 99%|OLED Safeguard|FreeSync Premium Pro|G-Sync|Quantum Dot|HDR10+ Gaming|HAS|LS49DG930SWXXL|Silver 4.3/5 ₹ 99,999
MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED 34 Inch 2K UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1800R, 3440 x 1440 QD-OLED Panel, 175Hz / 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, ΔE≤2, DisplayHDR True Black 400, KVM - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C DP 5/5 ₹ 78,359
Samsung 27" (67.8 cm) Odyssey G6 OLED 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|240 Hz|0.03ms| OLED Safeguard+|FreeSync Premium Pro|Nvidia G-Sync|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG610SWXXL|Silver 5/5 ₹ 67,999
Samsung 32"(80cm) M9 OLED Vision AI Smart Monitor|UHD QD-OLED 3840 x 2160|165Hz|0.03ms|Inbuilt Camera|Smart TV Apps|Type C|Apple AirPlay|Gaming Bar|Speakers|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS32FM900SWXXL|CarbonSilver 5/5 ₹ 121,499
AOC AG276QZD2 27" QHD QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms GtG, HDR TrueBlack 400, Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.0, USB Hub, G-Menu, 3-Year Burn-in Warranty, Esports Ergonomic Design 5/5 ₹ 59,999
Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10| 34" 240Hz WQHD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor|0.03ms, USB-C Docking 140W PD,2xHDMI+DP, RJ45|Tilt,Swivel,Height Stand|AI Smart Sensors|2x5W Speakers|KVM Switch| 67C9UAC1IN 5/5 ₹ 109,000
B0BHTDDMDN-1

The Alienware AW3423DWF delivers an outstanding immersive gaming experience with its 34-inch QD-OLED curved screen, ultra-wide WQHD resolution, and vivid color gamut. Quantum Dot technology offers brilliant colors, deep blacks, and stunning brightness, making games and movies pop to life. Gamers benefit from a high native refresh rate of 165Hz (DP) and a rapid 0.03ms response time, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, lag-free visuals.

The monitor's build quality and Legend 2.0 design stand out for their futuristic style and user-friendly cable management. Extensive connectivity makes it suitable for multi-device setups, and its factory calibration ensures color accuracy without tweaking. While it's premium-priced, users praise the superb color, motion handling, and lack of OLED burn-in issues over time, though the absence of built-in speakers and static-content sensitivity remain minor cons.​

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Stunning color accuracy and rich blacks
  • Super-fast response and smooth motion for gaming
Cons
  • No integrated speakers
  • Static images may cause minor burn-in with misuse
Specifications
  • Screen
    34" QD-OLED, Curved 1800R
  • Resolution
    WQHD 3440 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    165Hz (DP) / 100Hz (HDMI)
  • Color Coverage
    DCI-P3 99.3%, HDR TrueBlack 400
  • Connectivity
    2 x DP 1.4, HDMI, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen1, audio out

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the beautiful colors, contrast, and top-end gaming smoothness. A few miss built-in speakers and voice concerns about static image retention.

Why choose this product?

Choose AW3423DWF for top-tier immersive gaming, next-level color, and reliable burn-in resistance.

B0DCBDVNLD-2

LG's Ultragear 32GS60QC offers an engaging 32-inch curved QHD display optimized for fast-paced gaming. Its 1000R curve creates an enveloping workspace, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response produce fluid, blur-free visuals. HDR10 compatibility and nearly full sRGB coverage highlight colorful, detailed game worlds.

The monitor's sleek, borderless chassis fits modern setups, with AMD FreeSync ensuring tear-free action. Buyers praise its contrast, rich blacks, and curve, but mention mixed HDR performance and some white light bleed. Screen tearing affects a few, making FreeSync a critical feature.​

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Superb contrast, black levels, and immersive curve
  • 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
Cons
  • Mixed HDR performance reviews
  • Some users experience screen tearing/bleed
Specifications
  • Screen
    31.5" QHD OLED Curved 1000R
  • Resolution
    2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    180Hz
  • Response Time
    1ms (GtG)
  • Color Coverage
    Up to sRGB 99%, HDR10

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's bright and immersive, with beautiful colors. A few criticize HDR and notice screen tearing on demanding titles.

Why choose this product?

It's great for competitive play and cinematic immersion with solid build and modern design.

B0CW1937YK-3

ASUS ROG's Swift OLED PG32UCDM is a flagship 32-inch 4K gaming display designed for enthusiasts craving ultra-sharp visuals. The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response guarantee exhilarating action in AAA titles, powered by an efficient cooling solution that curtails burn-in risks. The QD-OLED panel covers 99% DCI-P3, delivers vivid true 10-bit color, and maintains uniform brightness.​

This monitor receives glowing praise for vibrant colors, sublime blacks, and smooth motion. The construction feels premium, though owners must handle the glossy surface with care to avoid scratches. ASUS bundles strong warranty support, adding peace of mind for OLED longevity.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Outstanding 4K HDR gaming clarity
  • Premium build and strong warranty
Cons
  • Delicate glossy finish prone to scratches
  • Pricey for mainstream buyers
Specifications
  • Screen
    32" 4K QD-OLED, 3840 x 2160
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GTG)
  • Color Coverage
    99% DCI-P3, 10-bit, HDR TrueBlack 400
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1, USB-C (90W PD)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's a joy for gaming with lifelike color, contrast, and motion. Some warn about surface scratches and recommend regular OLED care.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for pristine 4K, high refresh OLED gaming and trusted support.

B0C1G95RLL-4

MSI's MAG 271QPX QD-OLED delivers buttery-smooth gaming thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and elite 0.03ms response time. Quantum Dot color with OLED self-emission achieves rich contrasts, certified HDR TrueBlack 400, and a wide DCI-P3 spectrum for outstanding visual depth. The graphene heatsink ensures longevity without fan noise.

The 10-bit color, image sharpness, and adjustable stand suit both creative and gaming uses. Buyers note its vibrant imagery and fast performance, praising responsiveness for shooter games and creative work. Value, build quality, and contrast impress, but some mention firmware updates and cable compatibility.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Crisp, smooth motion and vivid Quantum Dot color
  • Advanced OLED Care 2.0 features
Cons
  • Firmware/cable quirks for some setups
  • Subtle compatibility learning curve
Specifications
  • Screen
    26.5" QD-OLED, 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color
    10-bit, 99% DCI-P3, HDR True Black 400
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB-C PD 15W

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about its vivid color, smoothness for shooters and top value across tasks. Some suggest updating cables and software for best results.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for unbeatable smoothness, rich color, and versatile OLED features in a small footprint.

B0F99Y979X-5

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 leads the pack with a mammoth 49-inch curved Dual QHD panel, delivering panoramic gaming or multitasking vistas. At 240Hz and 0.03ms, responsiveness is top-tier, while Quantum Dot color and 99% DCI deliver depth and vibrancy for immersive gameplay.

Customers highlight the unforgettable ultrawide experience, strong HDR10+ performance, and stunning visuals. Despite its price and complex cable needs, buyers consider it worth it for pure gaming immersion—though the lack of full USB-C support is a concern for some.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Game-changing immersive wrap-around screen
  • Spectacular refresh, color and HDR range
Cons
  • Premium price tag
  • Limited USB-C display/power support
Specifications
  • Screen
    49" Dual QHD OLED Curved, 5120 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color Gamut
    DCI-P3 99%, HDR10+, TrueBlack 400
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, Micro HDMI, USB-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are wowed by the wide field and color, though they miss easier USB-C and mention the investment required.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for unmatched ultra-wide immersion and premium OLED gaming.

B0DKNY8H2C-6

The MSI MAG 341CQP uses a curved Quantum Dot OLED for lifelike color (99.3% DCI-P3), HDR True Black 400, and deep blacks. A 175Hz refresh and rapid 0.03ms response ensure motion clarity and zero input lag, all enhanced by a graphene heatsink for durability.

Gamers value its color range and sharpness, plus AI OLED Care to mitigate burn-in. The KVM switch, ergonomic stand, and wide connectivity make it suitable for multitasking and seamless gaming or productivity use.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Immersive panoramic curve and color volume
  • OLED Care with AI support
Cons
  • Minor learning curve for KVM/setup
  • Price higher than conventional 2K monitors
Specifications
  • Screen
    34" QD-OLED Curved, 3440 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    175Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color
    10-bit, 99.3% DCI-P3, HDR True Black 400
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB-C PD 15W

Why choose this product?

Opt for cinematic landscapes and smooth multitasking with OLED brightness and deep blacks.

B0F5QPHKWG-7

Samsung's Odyssey G6 packs a punch with its 27-inch OLED QHD panel, delivering 240Hz fluidity and razor-sharp 0.03ms response. Deep blacks, Quantum Dot color, and ergonomic stand elevate gaming and creative sessions across genres. FreeSync/G-Sync compatibility eliminate tearing.

The OLED Safeguard+ and other arena gaming UX features are a boon for extended sessions. Buyers highlight vibrant, flicker-free visuals and adjustability, though peak brightness may be modest for some environments.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Flicker-free, responsive gaming
  • Ergonomic stand with full adjustments
Cons
  • Modest typical brightness
  • No integrated speakers
Specifications
  • Screen
    27” OLED QHD, 2560 x 1440, Matte
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color
    1 Billion, Quantum Dot, HDR True Black 400
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB Hub

Why choose this product?

For crisp, fast visuals and comfortable, competitive play in compact setups.

B0FDL4JZW4-8

Samsung's M9 Vision AI blends a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED with smart TV features and Vision AI optimization. The 165Hz panel with 0.03ms response and HDR TrueBlack 400 ensures gaming and content are bright, sharp, and fluid. Built-in speakers and 12MP camera enable multi-purpose streaming, video conferencing, and entertainment.

Apple AirPlay, Knox Security, and Samsung TV Plus expand its versatility beyond gaming. Ergonomics and multi-device connectivity round out the package, but the price and 250-nit typical brightness may be limiting factors.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • All-in-one monitor with TV/smart features
  • Strong color, refresh, and built-in camera
Cons
  • Middling standard brightness
  • Premium price, especially if only gaming
Specifications
  • Screen
    32" 4K QD-OLED, 3840 x 2160
  • Refresh Rate
    165Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color
    99% sRGB, HDR True Black, Pantone Validated
  • Connectivity
    DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C 90W, WiFi/Bluetooth

Why choose this product?

Choose it for do-it-all 4K visuals, streaming, and smart home/office integration.

9. AOC AG276QZD2 27" QHD QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

B0FH5PM67J-9

AOC's AG276QZD2 brings QD-OLED clarity and speed for eSports and AAA gaming. Its 27-inch QHD screen runs at 240Hz with a lightning-quick 0.03ms response and wide adaptive sync for artifact-free visuals. HDR TrueBlack 400 and rich color guarantee dynamic graphics.

The ergonomic design (height, tilt, swivel) fits any desk, a USB hub simplifies cable management, and the 3-year burn-in warranty calms worries for OLED longevity. Users love its speed, color, and customization options, but note the limited audio and setup quirks.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Superb gaming speed and clarity
  • 3-year burn-in warranty support
Cons
  • Limited speaker/audio options
  • Setup may require manual tweaking
Specifications
  • Screen
    27" QHD QD-OLED, 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms (GtG)
  • Color
    HDR TrueBlack 400, Adaptive Sync
  • Connectivity
    HDMI 2.0, DP, USB Hub

Why choose this product?

Choose it for eSports-grade speed, color fidelity, and burn-in peace of mind.

B0FF9G83LK-10

Lenovo's Legion Pro 34WD-10 delivers exhilarating speed and brilliant color on its panoramic 34” 240Hz OLED. The 21:9 curve and split-screen technology make multitasking and immersive gaming effortless, while AI sensors and Eyesafe technology boost productivity and comfort.

1.07 billion colors, true 10-bit depth, USB-C docking, and a KVM switch cover all use cases, with 140W power to drive devices. Buyers celebrate stunning visuals and premium multitasking, though it's best suited for advanced uses given price and niche features.

Rating
NA out of 5
Price
NA
Product Name
Brand Name
Pros
  • Powerful multitasking/split screen abilities
  • Top-tier speed and color with USB-C docking
Cons
  • Pricey for most users
  • Niche advanced features best for pros
Specifications
  • Screen
    34” Curved OLED, WQHD 3440 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate
    240Hz
  • Response Time
    0.03ms
  • Color
    True 10-bit, 1.07B colors, Split-screen
  • Connectivity
    USB-C 140W, 2x HDMI, DP, RJ45, KVM

Why choose this product?

Choose it for panoramic multitasking, color fidelity, and powerful connectivity in advanced setups.

Reasons to consider when choosing an OLED monitor

  • Unlike LED monitors that rely on a backlight, OLED pixels turn off completely. This creates an infinite contrast ratio, making dark scenes incredibly deep and giving colors an unmatched vibrancy and pop.
  • OLED displays boast near-instantaneous 0.1ms (or less) response times. This virtually eliminates motion blur and ghosting, giving serious gamers a significant competitive edge and making all fast-paced content look exceptionally smooth.
  • These panels natively offer an extremely wide color gamut and can display billions of colors with high fidelity. This is crucial for photo/video editors and graphic designers who require perfect color grading.
  • Since each pixel produces its own light, the image quality, color, and contrast remain perfectly consistent even when viewed from extreme side angles, unlike most LCD-based monitors.

Is "burn-in" still a major risk with new OLED monitors?

No, the risk is greatly reduced. Modern OLED monitors include advanced features like pixel shifting and refresh cycles, plus most brands offer generous warranties covering burn-in.

Are OLED monitors bright enough for a well-lit room?

While not as bright as some LED panels in SDR, new QD-OLED and WOLED panels have improved. Their superior contrast makes highlights pop, so they look brighter than their measured specs suggest.

What is the difference between WOLED and QD-OLED technology?

WOLED uses white OLEDs and a colour filter, while QD-OLED uses blue OLEDs and Quantum Dots to produce colour. Both offer infinite contrast; QD-OLED often achieves higher color volume.

Top 3 features of best OLED monitors

OLED monitorsScreen, PanelResolutionKey Features
Alienware AW3423DWF34" Curved QD-OLED3440 x 1440HDR TrueBlack, sRGB 99.3%
LG UltraGear 32GS60QC32" Curved OLED2560 x 1440FreeSync, HDR10, 99% sRGB
ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM32" 4K QD-OLED3840 x 216099% DCI-P3, HDR TrueBlack
MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E226.5" QD-OLED2560 x 1440Quantum Dot, HDR TrueBlack
Samsung Odyssey OLED G949" Curved OLED5120 x 1440Dual QHD, HDR10+, FreeSync
MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED34" Curved QD-OLED3440 x 1440KVM Switch, AI OLED Care
Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED27" OLED2560 x 1440Quantum Dot, FreeSync/GSync
Samsung M9 OLED Vision AI32" QD-OLED3840 x 2160Smart TV, Apple AirPlay
AOC AG276QZD227" QD-OLED2560 x 1440HDR TrueBlack, USB Hub
Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-1034" Curved OLED3440 x 1440Split-screen, USB-C 140W

FAQs on OLED monitors

What is the main benefit of an OLED monitor?

Perfect black levels and infinite contrast ratio for superior image quality.

Do OLED monitors suffer from burn-in?

It is still possible, but modern monitors include anti-burn-in features to greatly reduce the risk with normal use.

What is the response time of an OLED monitor?

Extremely fast, typically 0.03ms (GTG), which eliminates motion blur for gaming.

Are OLED monitors good for work and productivity?

Yes, for media/editing, but some users experience mild text clarity issues, and there is a low risk of burn-in from static elements like taskbars.

How long do OLED monitors last?

The lifespan is long (tens of thousands of hours), expected to last for many years of typical usage before any significant brightness degradation.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 18:18 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets