Government steps back from Sanchar Saathi pre-install mandate - All details

The Government has revised its plan to require smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices. The Ministry of Communications announced that it will not move ahead with the earlier directive, noting a sharp rise in voluntary downloads from users across the country. The decision comes as authorities continue efforts to strengthen safeguards against cyber fraud and unsafe telecom activities.

The change follows a recent order from the Department of Telecommunications that had directed all manufacturers to include the Sanchar Saathi app on every new handset. A ministerial clarification issued the next day had already stated that the platform would stay optional and that users would retain the full choice to keep or remove the app. The latest update now fully withdraws the mandatory installation requirement.

Purpose of the Sanchar Saathi App and Key Safety Features

The Government had initially explored compulsory installation to help extend cyber safety tools to citizens who may not be aware of digital risks. Officials have explained that the app serves only one purpose: to help users protect themselves from telecom-related cyber fraud. The app does not provide any additional services, and users can uninstall it at any point.

Sanchar Saathi allows citizens to take part in reporting suspicious telecom activity. Through the platform, users can file alerts about doubtful calls, messages, or other events that may involve fraud. Authorities maintain that the app operates within strict privacy standards and does not collect personal information beyond what is needed for user protection. The Ministry continues to emphasise that the platform focuses solely on addressing cyber threats.

Adoption Trends and User Activity

Government data shows that 1.4 crore people have downloaded Sanchar Saathi so far. Information submitted through the platform currently helps flag nearly 2,000 potential fraud cases each day. In the past 24 hours alone, the app has recorded 6 lakh new registrations, marking a tenfold rise and signalling growing user interest in telecom safety tools.

With voluntary use increasing at a rapid pace, the Government has stepped back from requiring handset makers to include the app by default. Citizens who wish to use the Sanchar Saathi app can continue to access it on both Android and iOS devices or through the official online portal. The Ministry says the platform will remain a key part of public participation in reporting and preventing telecom-related cyber fraud.