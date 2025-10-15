Latest Tech News Tech High rated projectors starting under 7000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Add flare to your Diwali party

Top-rated projectors starting under 7,000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Enjoy clear visuals, built-in sound, and extra GST savings for your perfect Diwali setup.

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Oct 15 2025, 16:00 IST
Get discounts on top-rated projectors on Amazon sale.

73% OFF
WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White
(3,344)
Discounted price:₹6,590 Original price:₹23,990
Buy now 70% OFF
E Gate Duster 5X | 100% Dust Proof | Fully Automatic Native 1080p Projector 4k Ultra HD | 5X Brighter 500 ISO | Android 13, Live TV, Netflix, Prime | ScreenFree & ScreenMirror | HDMI-ARC-WiFi6 | EGATE
(16)
Discounted price:₹10,989 Original price:₹36,990
Buy now 76% OFF
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
(2,120)
Discounted price:₹4,740 Original price:₹19,999
Buy now 63% OFF
[Netflix Official License] Crossbeats Lumex Flix Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1080p Native, Android 13, WiFi, 16000 Lumens, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''Display
(337)
Discounted price:₹13,799 Original price:₹36,999
Buy now 71% OFF
Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130" Screen, WiFi|BT
(150)
Discounted price:₹4,999 Original price:₹16,999
Buy now 50% OFF
Lumio Arc 5 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 200 ANSI Lumens | 100" Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | Bluetooth Speaker
(122)
Discounted price:₹17,999 Original price:₹35,999
Buy now 45% OFF
E Gate Zen 12X | Official Google TV & Netflix Inside | 100% Dust Proof | Brightest 1200 ISO | Native 1080p Projector 4K Ultra HD | Auto Keystone & Focus | ScreenFree | Dolby Audio-20W Speaker, EGATE
(143)
Discounted price:₹27,990 Original price:₹51,000
Buy now 76% OFF
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast
(464)
Discounted price:₹8,999 Original price:₹37,999
Buy now

Add some cinematic charm to your Diwali celebrations with high-rated projectors now starting under 7,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Whether it's a family movie night, gaming marathon, or an outdoor party setup, these projectors bring a larger-than-life viewing experience to any space.

Expect clear visuals, easy connectivity, and impressive brightness even in budget-friendly models. Many also come with built-in speakers, multiple ports, and energy-efficient LEDs. With additional festive discounts and GST savings, upgrading your home entertainment setup has never been more rewarding. This Diwali, light up more than just diyas—light up your wall too.

The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus feels like a proper home theatre dressed up for 2025. With Android 13, Wi-Fi 6, and apps like Netflix preloaded, you just switch it on and stream away. The rotatable design and 4D keystone make setup effortless. Colours look punchy, brightness holds up well, and sound is crisp enough for smaller rooms. It's a solid deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The E Gate Duster 5X is an absolute tank. Dustproof, 5X brighter projection, and native 1080p clarity make it stand out in this price bracket. With Android 13 and built-in streaming apps, you can ditch external sticks entirely. The sharp visuals and smooth mirroring make movie nights feel more premium. Plus, it stays cool and quiet, even during marathon sessions. A real all-rounder for festival season entertainment.

Compact and cheerful, the Portronics Beem 440 brings streaming to any wall in seconds. Its rotatable body and built-in apps like Netflix make it ideal for small rooms. The 720p resolution looks sharp enough for casual viewing, while 2000 lumens ensure decent brightness. It's not a powerhouse, but it's reliable, fun, and travel-friendly. A perfect pick for cosy Diwali watch parties on a budget.

The Crossbeats Lumex Flix is unapologetically bright—literally. Its 16,000 lumens output makes it perfect for outdoor or large-screen setups. The Android 13 interface feels smooth, and Netflix comes officially licensed. Despite the small size, visuals look detailed and crisp. The 300-inch display option adds theatre-level drama to your room. This one's built for show-offs who want a statement projector during the festive season.

Zebronics PixaPlay 73 keeps things fun and flexible with its 200° rotatable body and smooth auto-keystone adjustment. It handles OTT streaming effortlessly and delivers crisp 720p visuals with surprising brightness. Miracast works well, and the built-in speaker punches above its weight. It's the kind of gadget that feels smarter than its price tag—definitely worth snagging during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Lumio Arc 5 is sleek, smart, and delightfully straightforward. With official Google TV, Netflix, Dolby Audio, and a bright Full HD display, it's a ready-to-go entertainment hub. The 100-inch screen projection looks immersive, while auto keystone and obstacle avoidance make setup effortless. The built-in Bluetooth speaker delivers punchy sound, making this projector feel like a compact theatre. It's premium yet practical for modern homes.

E Gate Zen 12X doesn't mess around—it's bright, powerful, and perfectly tuned for serious binge-watchers. With official Google TV and Dolby Audio, you get clear visuals and rich sound. The 1200 ISO brightness ensures daylight viewing isn't a problem, and the auto keystone keeps things easy. The dustproof build and 20W speaker seal the deal. This one feels like a true all-in-one entertainment upgrade.

Zebronics PixaPlay 22 is the easygoing projector everyone loves. With 3400 lumens brightness, 4K support, and Bluetooth connectivity, it balances simplicity with strong performance. The electronic focus and Miracast make quick setup a breeze, while the sound output is surprisingly full-bodied. It's great for casual gamers and weekend movie lovers alike. At its current sale price, this little projector is pure value for money.

FAQs

What should I check before buying a projector during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Look for resolution (preferably Full HD or higher), brightness above 2000 lumens, in-built apps like Netflix, WiFi support, and keystone adjustment for easy setup and clarity.

Are budget projectors under 7000 good for home use?

Yes, for small rooms or casual streaming. They handle HD content well, though premium models with higher lumens and resolution offer better brightness, color accuracy, and contrast.

Can I stream Netflix or Prime directly on these projectors?

Many modern projectors like WZATCO or E Gate models have built-in Android or Google TV systems with official apps preinstalled, letting you stream content directly without external devices.

How bright should a projector be for daytime viewing?

For well-lit rooms, aim for 2500 lumens or more. Lower brightness works fine in dark settings but may appear washed out in daylight or under strong lights.

Do projectors come with built-in speakers?

Yes, most smart projectors include built-in speakers, often ranging between 3W and 20W. For a more cinematic experience, pairing them with external Bluetooth speakers enhances the sound quality.
Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets