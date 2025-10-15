Add some cinematic charm to your Diwali celebrations with high-rated projectors now starting under ₹7,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Whether it's a family movie night, gaming marathon, or an outdoor party setup, these projectors bring a larger-than-life viewing experience to any space.

Expect clear visuals, easy connectivity, and impressive brightness even in budget-friendly models. Many also come with built-in speakers, multiple ports, and energy-efficient LEDs. With additional festive discounts and GST savings, upgrading your home entertainment setup has never been more rewarding. This Diwali, light up more than just diyas—light up your wall too.

The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus feels like a proper home theatre dressed up for 2025. With Android 13, Wi-Fi 6, and apps like Netflix preloaded, you just switch it on and stream away. The rotatable design and 4D keystone make setup effortless. Colours look punchy, brightness holds up well, and sound is crisp enough for smaller rooms. It's a solid deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The E Gate Duster 5X is an absolute tank. Dustproof, 5X brighter projection, and native 1080p clarity make it stand out in this price bracket. With Android 13 and built-in streaming apps, you can ditch external sticks entirely. The sharp visuals and smooth mirroring make movie nights feel more premium. Plus, it stays cool and quiet, even during marathon sessions. A real all-rounder for festival season entertainment.

Compact and cheerful, the Portronics Beem 440 brings streaming to any wall in seconds. Its rotatable body and built-in apps like Netflix make it ideal for small rooms. The 720p resolution looks sharp enough for casual viewing, while 2000 lumens ensure decent brightness. It's not a powerhouse, but it's reliable, fun, and travel-friendly. A perfect pick for cosy Diwali watch parties on a budget.

The Crossbeats Lumex Flix is unapologetically bright—literally. Its 16,000 lumens output makes it perfect for outdoor or large-screen setups. The Android 13 interface feels smooth, and Netflix comes officially licensed. Despite the small size, visuals look detailed and crisp. The 300-inch display option adds theatre-level drama to your room. This one's built for show-offs who want a statement projector during the festive season.

Zebronics PixaPlay 73 keeps things fun and flexible with its 200° rotatable body and smooth auto-keystone adjustment. It handles OTT streaming effortlessly and delivers crisp 720p visuals with surprising brightness. Miracast works well, and the built-in speaker punches above its weight. It's the kind of gadget that feels smarter than its price tag—definitely worth snagging during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Lumio Arc 5 is sleek, smart, and delightfully straightforward. With official Google TV, Netflix, Dolby Audio, and a bright Full HD display, it's a ready-to-go entertainment hub. The 100-inch screen projection looks immersive, while auto keystone and obstacle avoidance make setup effortless. The built-in Bluetooth speaker delivers punchy sound, making this projector feel like a compact theatre. It's premium yet practical for modern homes.

E Gate Zen 12X doesn't mess around—it's bright, powerful, and perfectly tuned for serious binge-watchers. With official Google TV and Dolby Audio, you get clear visuals and rich sound. The 1200 ISO brightness ensures daylight viewing isn't a problem, and the auto keystone keeps things easy. The dustproof build and 20W speaker seal the deal. This one feels like a true all-in-one entertainment upgrade.

Zebronics PixaPlay 22 is the easygoing projector everyone loves. With 3400 lumens brightness, 4K support, and Bluetooth connectivity, it balances simplicity with strong performance. The electronic focus and Miracast make quick setup a breeze, while the sound output is surprisingly full-bodied. It's great for casual gamers and weekend movie lovers alike. At its current sale price, this little projector is pure value for money.

FAQs What should I check before buying a projector during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Look for resolution (preferably Full HD or higher), brightness above 2000 lumens, in-built apps like Netflix, WiFi support, and keystone adjustment for easy setup and clarity. Are budget projectors under ₹ 7000 good for home use? Yes, for small rooms or casual streaming. They handle HD content well, though premium models with higher lumens and resolution offer better brightness, color accuracy, and contrast. Can I stream Netflix or Prime directly on these projectors? Many modern projectors like WZATCO or E Gate models have built-in Android or Google TV systems with official apps preinstalled, letting you stream content directly without external devices. How bright should a projector be for daytime viewing? For well-lit rooms, aim for 2500 lumens or more. Lower brightness works fine in dark settings but may appear washed out in daylight or under strong lights. Do projectors come with built-in speakers? Yes, most smart projectors include built-in speakers, often ranging between 3W and 20W. For a more cinematic experience, pairing them with external Bluetooth speakers enhances the sound quality. View More

