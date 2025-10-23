Latest Tech News Tech iPads starting at 42,990: Get Apple's best features with limited time deals

iPads starting at 42,990: Get Apple's best features with limited time deals

Unlock Apple’s standout features with iPads starting at just 42,990. Limited-time deals mean you get powerful performance, stunning displays, and iPadOS perks for work and play, grab one before stocks and offers disappear.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 23 2025, 13:54 IST
iPad deals: big features, small prices.
iPad deals: big features, small prices. (AI-generated)

Products included in this article

18% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
(515)
Discounted price:₹48,999 Original price:₹59,900
Buy now 5% OFF
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
Discounted price:₹90,490 Original price:₹94,900
Buy now

Looking for a new iPad? Apple's lineup ticks every box, whether you want powerhouse performance, featherweight portability, or good value. The iPad Air offers a slim, stylish design with plenty of speed for work or studies. If you're always on the move, the iPad mini is a pocketable option that doesn't compromise on features. The standard iPad covers the essentials like video calls, streaming, browsing at a price that makes sense for most families. For those who refuse to settle, the iPad Pro stands out with its buttery-smooth display, studio-grade cameras, and muscle for heavy-duty tasks. With deals starting at 42,990, there's never been a better time to pick the iPad that fits seamlessly into your day, whether you're making notes, calling family, or getting creative between meetings.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray 4.6/5 ₹ 48,999
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray - ₹ 90,490
B0DZ7LJ7WS-1

Apple iPad 11″ (Silver, 256GB) features a sharp Liquid Retina Display, blazing-fast A16 chip, and all-day battery life. With Wi-Fi 6, 12MP cameras front and back, and Touch ID, it's great for creative work, streaming, or video calls. Busy users will love iPadOS multitasking and easy connectivity. It's perfect for students, creators, and families looking for speed, style, and reliability in a sleek, portable form.

B0DZ7CWS6C-2

Apple iPad Air 11″ (Space Gray, 128GB) levels up everyday creativity with the M3 chip, making multitasking, sketching, and gaming a breeze. The Liquid Retina Display is sharp and vibrant, while Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast streaming and downloads. Both 12MP front and rear cameras handle video calls and photos with ease. Lightweight and secure with Touch ID, this iPad Air delivers all-day battery life and is built to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence features.

B0BJMN3WXM-3

Apple iPad (10th Gen, Silver, 256GB) delivers value and speed with an A14 Bionic chip, crisp 10.9″ Liquid Retina display, and smooth Wi-Fi 6. Both front and back 12MP cameras capture sharp photos and video calls. Touch ID keeps your tablet secure, and all-day battery life means you can stream, work, and create without worrying about charging. It's perfect for students, families, and anyone who wants Apple quality at a sensible price.

B0DK3XTB54-4

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, Starlight, 256GB) is the ultra-portable powerhouse for those who want Apple Intelligence in a pocket-friendly form. The 8.3″ Liquid Retina display is bright and sharp, while the A17 Pro chip keeps everything fast, even with big creative apps. Enjoy Centre Stage video calls, sharp 12MP cameras, 5G connectivity, and speedy Wi-Fi 6E. Touch ID adds security, and all-day battery means you can work or stream anywhere, anytime.

B0D3J8SDVQ-5

Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2, Space Grey, 512GB) is ideal for power users needing sleek portability and massive storage. Its Liquid Retina display makes everything - photos, notes, games look stunning. The M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G cellular keep things fast, while Touch ID secures your work. Landscape front camera and ultra-wide rear camera handle photos and video calls with ease. Pair it with Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard for a portable workstation that's ready for your busiest days.

B0D3J5NGTP-6

Apple's iPad Pro 11″ (M4) in Space Black is the go-to for anyone who wants serious speed, massive storage, and razor-sharp visuals in a slim package. Its Ultra Retina XDR display pops with brightness and colours. The 1TB storage gives you space for all your big files and creative projects, while the M4 chip keeps everything smooth, even with heavy multitasking or video editing. From fast Wi-Fi 6E and Face ID security to sharp 12MP cameras, LiDAR scanner, and all-day battery, this iPad Pro packs more than most laptops, without the bulk.

B0DZ788BMD-7

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M3, Space Gray, 128GB) is the ultimate all-rounder for work and leisure. With a generous Liquid Retina display and the M3 chip, multitasking, streaming, and creative projects are seamless. Built-in Apple Intelligence, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G keep you quick and connected anywhere. Both 12MP cameras deliver crisp calls and photos. Touch ID is fast and secure; battery lasts all day. It's a premium tablet for those who want pro-level versatility without the bulk.

B0FWD6HBNF-8

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M5, Silver, 256GB) pushes creative and work boundaries with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR Display and next-gen M5 chip. It's lightning fast, packed with Wi-Fi 7 (Apple N1), Face ID, and sharp 12MP cameras for calls and photos. The LiDAR scanner powers advanced AR experiences, while battery runs you all day long. At 256GB, it's perfect for anyone needing real power, pro-level visuals, and top-end features in a sleek tablet.

Similar articles for you

Foldable iPhone and iPad production could start in 2026- All details

iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

FAQs on iPads

What’s the difference between iPad Air and iPad Pro?

iPad Pro offers a faster chip, better display, larger storage, and Face ID.

Is Apple Pencil included with the iPad?

No, Apple Pencil is sold separately and works with most iPad models for note-taking and drawing.

How long does an iPad battery last?

Most iPads offer around 10 hours of use on a full charge, enough for a full day’s work or entertainment.

Can the iPad replace a laptop?

For many, yes, especially with Magic Keyboard and powerful apps, though heavy-duty tasks may still need a laptop.

Is the iPad mini good for students?

Absolutely. It’s compact, powerful, and supports Apple Pencil, making it ideal for reading, taking notes, and studying anywhere.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 13:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets