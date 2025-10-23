iPads starting at 42,990: Get Apple's best features with limited time deals

Looking for a new iPad? Apple's lineup ticks every box, whether you want powerhouse performance, featherweight portability, or good value. The iPad Air offers a slim, stylish design with plenty of speed for work or studies. If you're always on the move, the iPad mini is a pocketable option that doesn't compromise on features. The standard iPad covers the essentials like video calls, streaming, browsing at a price that makes sense for most families. For those who refuse to settle, the iPad Pro stands out with its buttery-smooth display, studio-grade cameras, and muscle for heavy-duty tasks. With deals starting at ₹42,990, there's never been a better time to pick the iPad that fits seamlessly into your day, whether you're making notes, calling family, or getting creative between meetings.

Apple iPad 11″ (Silver, 256GB) features a sharp Liquid Retina Display, blazing-fast A16 chip, and all-day battery life. With Wi-Fi 6, 12MP cameras front and back, and Touch ID, it's great for creative work, streaming, or video calls. Busy users will love iPadOS multitasking and easy connectivity. It's perfect for students, creators, and families looking for speed, style, and reliability in a sleek, portable form.

Apple iPad Air 11″ (Space Gray, 128GB) levels up everyday creativity with the M3 chip, making multitasking, sketching, and gaming a breeze. The Liquid Retina Display is sharp and vibrant, while Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast streaming and downloads. Both 12MP front and rear cameras handle video calls and photos with ease. Lightweight and secure with Touch ID, this iPad Air delivers all-day battery life and is built to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence features.

Apple iPad (10th Gen, Silver, 256GB) delivers value and speed with an A14 Bionic chip, crisp 10.9″ Liquid Retina display, and smooth Wi-Fi 6. Both front and back 12MP cameras capture sharp photos and video calls. Touch ID keeps your tablet secure, and all-day battery life means you can stream, work, and create without worrying about charging. It's perfect for students, families, and anyone who wants Apple quality at a sensible price.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, Starlight, 256GB) is the ultra-portable powerhouse for those who want Apple Intelligence in a pocket-friendly form. The 8.3″ Liquid Retina display is bright and sharp, while the A17 Pro chip keeps everything fast, even with big creative apps. Enjoy Centre Stage video calls, sharp 12MP cameras, 5G connectivity, and speedy Wi-Fi 6E. Touch ID adds security, and all-day battery means you can work or stream anywhere, anytime.

Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2, Space Grey, 512GB) is ideal for power users needing sleek portability and massive storage. Its Liquid Retina display makes everything - photos, notes, games look stunning. The M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G cellular keep things fast, while Touch ID secures your work. Landscape front camera and ultra-wide rear camera handle photos and video calls with ease. Pair it with Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard for a portable workstation that's ready for your busiest days.

Apple's iPad Pro 11″ (M4) in Space Black is the go-to for anyone who wants serious speed, massive storage, and razor-sharp visuals in a slim package. Its Ultra Retina XDR display pops with brightness and colours. The 1TB storage gives you space for all your big files and creative projects, while the M4 chip keeps everything smooth, even with heavy multitasking or video editing. From fast Wi-Fi 6E and Face ID security to sharp 12MP cameras, LiDAR scanner, and all-day battery, this iPad Pro packs more than most laptops, without the bulk.

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M3, Space Gray, 128GB) is the ultimate all-rounder for work and leisure. With a generous Liquid Retina display and the M3 chip, multitasking, streaming, and creative projects are seamless. Built-in Apple Intelligence, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G keep you quick and connected anywhere. Both 12MP cameras deliver crisp calls and photos. Touch ID is fast and secure; battery lasts all day. It's a premium tablet for those who want pro-level versatility without the bulk.

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M5, Silver, 256GB) pushes creative and work boundaries with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR Display and next-gen M5 chip. It's lightning fast, packed with Wi-Fi 7 (Apple N1), Face ID, and sharp 12MP cameras for calls and photos. The LiDAR scanner powers advanced AR experiences, while battery runs you all day long. At 256GB, it's perfect for anyone needing real power, pro-level visuals, and top-end features in a sleek tablet.

FAQs on iPads What’s the difference between iPad Air and iPad Pro? iPad Pro offers a faster chip, better display, larger storage, and Face ID. Is Apple Pencil included with the iPad? No, Apple Pencil is sold separately and works with most iPad models for note-taking and drawing. How long does an iPad battery last? Most iPads offer around 10 hours of use on a full charge, enough for a full day’s work or entertainment. Can the iPad replace a laptop? For many, yes, especially with Magic Keyboard and powerful apps, though heavy-duty tasks may still need a laptop. Is the iPad mini good for students? Absolutely. It’s compact, powerful, and supports Apple Pencil, making it ideal for reading, taking notes, and studying anywhere. View More

