Apple is preparing to unveil its iPhone 17 series at the upcoming ‘Awe Dropping' event. However, just before the launch, new details about the expected battery capacities of the iPhone 17 lineup have surfaced online. The leak suggests that all four models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will arrive with different battery sizes for the US and China markets.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Battery (Leaked)

According to the leaked data originates from China's CQC certification and a post on X shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, suggests that the iPhone 17 Air could include a 3,149mAh battery, slightly larger than the previously reported 3,000mAh unit. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 4,300mAh battery in the US, while the Chinese model could feature a 4,000mAh battery.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature the largest battery in the lineup, with 5,100mAh for the US version and 4,900mAh for China. This aligns with Apple's past trend of equipping its Pro Max variants with the highest-capacity batteries. Earlier reports had suggested a 5,000mAh unit for the Pro Max, but the new data points to a slightly larger capacity.

Apple generally does not disclose exact battery capacities during its product announcements. However, the larger battery size in the Pro Max may be linked to internal changes, such as the inclusion of dual eSIM support in the US. Reports indicate that Apple is gradually phasing out physical SIM trays in more regions.

Authorised retailers in European markets like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are reportedly undergoing training to manage iPhone models that rely only on eSIM. The shift began in 2022 with the iPhone 14 series, which dropped the SIM tray in the US.

What to Expect

The leak offers early insights into Apple's design priorities for the iPhone 17 series, though the company has not confirmed the specifications. More clarity is expected once the devices are officially introduced at tomorrow's launch event.