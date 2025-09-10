iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launched in India: Price, specs and more

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, introducing its latest high-end smartphones with a new design, upgraded performance, and expanded storage options. Both models are powered by the A19 Pro chip, feature redesigned aluminium unibody construction with a vapour chamber for improved heat management, and come with enhanced camera systems. The two devices were unveiled at the Apple Event 2025, with pre-orders beginning on 12 September and sales starting 19 September across India.



iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro will be available in three storage variants: 256GB at ₹1,34,900, 512GB at ₹1,54,900, and 1TB at ₹1,74,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in four configurations: 256GB at ₹1,49,900, 512GB at ₹1,69,900, 1TB at ₹1,89,900, and 2TB at ₹2,29,900. Both models will be offered in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver finishes.

Key specifications

Chipset: A19 Pro, with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU tuned for AI, alongside a new 16-core Neural Engine.

Build: Aerospace-grade aluminium unibody with an Apple-designed vapour chamber for thermal performance.

Display: 6.3-inch (Pro) and 6.9-inch (Pro Max) Super Retina XDR displays with 1-120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness, Always-On support, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both front and back.

Camera: Triple 48MP Fusion camera setup (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) with up to 8x optical zoom on the Pro Max. The front camera is an 18MP Center Stage sensor with AI-assisted framing.

Battery and charging: Larger batteries supported by A19 Pro's efficiency, with 50% charge in 20 minutes using Apple's 40W USB-C Dynamic Power Adapter.

Software: Ships with iOS 26, which introduces Apple Intelligence features such as Live Translation, new AI-driven photography options, and offline processing for select apps.

Availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will open in India on Friday, September 12, with deliveries beginning from Friday, September 19. Wider availability across 22 additional countries starts on September 26.

The launch of the iPhone 17 Pro series marks Apple's push further into the ultra-premium segment, with expanded storage options and higher entry pricing. Indian buyers looking for top-tier performance, professional-grade cameras, and brighter displays now have two flagship options starting at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,49,900 respectively.