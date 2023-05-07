Home Tech NASA alert! Asteroid 2023 HT6 coming dangerously close to Earth at 33007 kmph today

NASA alert! Asteroid 2023 HT6 coming dangerously close to Earth at 33007 kmph today

NASA has warned about a huge 67-foot-wide asteroid approaching Earth today at a pace of 33007 kmph.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 07 2023, 08:25 IST
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HT6: It is an airplane sized asteroid of 67 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33012 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7, at a distance of 1.23 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HP1: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet on Sunday, May 7. NASA has informed that this 290 foot, building sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.63 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 41868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HG1: Zooming towards Earth on May 9, NASA has warned that this 60 foot house sized asteroid named 2023 HG1 is travelling at a speed of 8496 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4.16 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HT4: This 250 foot, building sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 12, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 6.08 million kilometers at a high speed of 32184 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2021 JK7: This 150 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 6.38 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 82332 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
NASA has warned about a 67-foot-wide asteroid heading towards Earth. (Pixabay)

The history of past incidents has shown that asteroids can pose a substantial threat to Earth. Not just dinosaurs, many other extinction events have been ascribed to asteroids, comets and other cosmic objects. However, the majority of asteroids that enter the planet's atmosphere burn up and disintegrate before reaching it. Space agencies such as NASA take the responsibility of monitoring these dangerous asteroids, that may endanger the planet. NASA provides advanced warning of potentially hazardous asteroids approaching Earth through the JPL watchboard.

Today, NASA has alerted about a scary asteroid that is set to make a perilously close approach towards our planet. NASA's CNEOS data has also revealed that it is travelling at a terrifying speed of 33007 km per hour. This asteroid is named 2023 HT6 which measures 67-foot in diameter, NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard data showed. Should you worry about this space rock? Know what NASA said about asteroid 2023 HT6.

Danger of upcoming Asteroid 2023 HT6

Although the majority of near-Earth objects have orbits that pose no threat to Earth, a specific category of asteroids, called potentially hazardous asteroids, require additional attention. NASA flags such asteroids which have at least 460 feet (140 meters) in size and their orbits bring them as close as 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) to Earth's orbit. In order to assess the risk of impact, CNEOS continuously monitors all known near-Earth objects.

Hence, this upcoming 67-foot-wide asteroid 2023 HT6's close distance can be a worrying part for scientists but its size keeps it out of the category of a potentially hazardous asteroid threat for Earth.

Tech tracking asteroid danger

Although asteroid-tracking information is available from various sources, the majority of it is gathered by well-funded observatories backed by NASA. Examples include the Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission, with the forthcoming NEO Surveyor observatory set to join the list. In addition, NASA's NEO Observations Program heavily relies on planetary radar initiatives, such as the Goldstone Solar System Radar Group at JPL.

The Sentry impact-monitoring system, located at the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, undertakes continual, extensive evaluations of potentially dangerous asteroids' orbits for the long term.

First Published Date: 07 May, 08:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets