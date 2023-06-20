NASA reveals secrets of the Solar Wind-take a bow Parker Solar Probe!

NASA sent the Parker Solar Probe on a daring mission to study the Sun's outermost atmosphere, known as the corona, and since then, scientists have made it reveal secrets about the solar wind that impacts the Earth in various ways. Solar wind is a continuous flow of charged particles called plasma, which is released from the Sun's corona out into space. Parker Solar Probe spacecraft, operated by NASA, was launched in 2018 with the primary objective of investigating the Solar Wind and its impact on Earth.

In a recent study published in Nature, researchers unveiled new insights into the Solar Wind based on data collected by the Parker Solar Probe, as reported by VOA English Learning. The spacecraft made history in 2021 by entering the Sun's Corona for the first time, reaching a distance as near as approximately 13 million kilometers from the Sun's core. The data revealed that solar wind can reach astonishing speeds of up to 1.6 million kilometers per hour. It also confirmed that solar wind creates a vast magnetic barrier called the heliosphere, which shields Earth and other planets from the sun's high-energy particles.

The study's findings shed light on the source of solar wind. Previous research had established that the sun's magnetic field played a role, but this study identified the openings in the sun's corona as the specific source. The data suggested that the particles are expelled through these openings, resembling water jets from a showerhead.

Why this is important?

The Sun releases a lot of energy in various forms and this can wreak havoc on Earth in the form of solar storms. Understanding this is vital for preparing for solar storms that can impact our planet. Intense solar activity can trigger solar flares, resulting in explosive electromagnetic radiation emissions. These flares can disrupt radio communication signals on Earth. If the solar storm is intensive enough, it can disrupt not just radio communications, but even the Internet, mobile phones to the power grid! Parker Solar prob, as such, is the first line of defence for Earth, among others, to get warnngs of impending activity on the Sun, including solar storms.

The research also highlighted that the openings in the sun's corona are typically concentrated around the polar regions during periods of solar calmness. This positioning prevents the accelerated particles from directly affecting Earth. However, the sun experiences active phases every 11 years when its magnetic field undergoes changes and the poles exchange positions. During these periods, bursts of solar wind are directed towards Earth, potentially impacting various aspects of our technological infrastructure.

The team of scientists analyzed plasma flowing out of the corona using data captured by the Parker Solar Probe at a distance of approximately 9 million kilometers from the sun. This close proximity allowed them to observe phenomena that are otherwise invisible from Earth.

With this newfound knowledge, scientists can better prepare for and mitigate the effects of solar storms, ultimately safeguarding our communication systems.