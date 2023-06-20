10 AI tools that all content creators must have in their arsenal

This is the age of the creator economy and for anyone that posts content on social media platforms regularly, it is quite possibly the best time to leverage the booming sector and to build a large audience, brand partnerships, and even have their own merchandise. But before fame, money, and success, the journey can be quite challenging. Coming up with new content ideas on a regular basis, generating interesting and fun content around it and publishing it within tight deadlines, and then managing them across multiple platforms can be quite tough.

But luckily, this is also the age of artificial intelligence. The AI revolution has been the most talked about technology in 2023 and it is solving critical problems in every sector, including content creation space. From ideation, content generation, and event video editing and management, these tools can help creators with both creativity as well as logistical challenges. And if you want to take their help to improve your content creation journey, then check out these 10 AI tools.

Narrato: End-to-end AI content creation

Narrato is an AI-powered platform designed to assist content creators in generating high-performing content more efficiently. Its main feature is an AI content assistant that aids in every step of content creation, from generating briefs and ideas to optimizing grammar, readability, and SEO. The platform also offers collaboration and workflow tools, along with automated publishing capabilities. With Narrato, users can easily share content briefs, outlines, and copy with team members, obtain feedback, and publish content seamlessly to their website or blog.

Using Narrato provides several key advantages to content creators. First, it increases productivity by streamlining the content creation process, allowing users to allocate more time to other important tasks. Second, the AI content assistant enhances content quality by assisting in the creation of engaging and well-optimized content. Third, Narrato facilitates collaboration by enabling easy sharing of content and gathering feedback, ultimately leading to improved content quality.

Synthesia: AI video generation platform

Making a video is probably the most time-consuming part of content creation. Be it short video formats such as Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts or long format videos, they take time and resources to shoot, edit, and package. But if you don't want to shoot your own videos, you can take the help of Synthesia.

Synthesia is an AI video generation platform that allows users to create engaging video content with human-like avatars by simply typing in text. In essence, a user can create a video from written video scripts in 5 minutes.

Synthesia utilizes AI to create lifelike videos featuring customizable human-like avatars that can speak, gesture, and move realistically. The platform also offers a text-to-speech feature supporting over 120 languages, enabling video creation in any language. With its user-friendly interface, users can easily input text, select an avatar and voice, and Synthesia will generate the video.

Moreover, Synthesia provides an affordable solution for businesses and individuals seeking to produce top-notch video content while staying within budget.

Wavve: AI voiceover tool

One trending video style is where a computer-generated voice speaks over a video either providing a commentary or explaining the visuals. Such voiceovers can easily be done using an AI tool like Wavve.

Wavve harnesses AI technology to produce authentic voiceovers in more than 20 languages, allowing users to create audiograms in any language, regardless of their proficiency. With its user-friendly interface, Wavve simplifies the process by enabling users to effortlessly upload their text or audio files, select a voiceover option, and have the audiogram generated promptly.

HeyGen: Create videos with avatars

HeyGen is a user-friendly AI video generation platform that enables the creation of captivating video content using human-like avatars. By merely typing in text, users can transform written video scripts into engaging videos in just a few minutes.

HeyGen utilizes AI technology to produce authentic videos featuring human-like avatars that can be customized to resemble anyone, while also animating them to speak, gesture, and move in a natural manner. Additionally, HeyGen incorporates a text-to-speech engine capable of generating lifelike voices in more than 40 languages, enabling users to create videos in any language, regardless of their proficiency. With its user-friendly interface, users can effortlessly input text, select an avatar and voice, and HeyGen will promptly generate the desired video.

Outranking: AI content strategy platform

Outranking is a comprehensive AI-powered platform designed for writing, research, and content optimization, enabling users to effortlessly produce top-notch SEO content. With its AI content assistant, Outranking facilitates the generation of content briefs, ideas, outlines, and copy, while ensuring optimized readability, grammar, and SEO. Moreover, the platform offers valuable collaboration and workflow tools, along with automated publishing capabilities, streamlining the content creation process.

Outranking offers an AI content assistant as its core feature, providing comprehensive support throughout the content creation process, ranging from ideation to optimization. The AI assistant excels at generating content briefs, ideas, outlines, and copy while optimizing readability, grammar, and SEO aspects. Moreover, the platform promotes seamless collaboration through its teamwork-oriented tools, enabling users to easily share content briefs, outlines, and copy with team members and receive valuable feedback. With the convenience of automated publishing, Outranking empowers users to effortlessly publish their content to websites or blogs with just a single click, saving time and ensuring content remains up-to-date.

Copy.ai: AI copywriting tool

CopyAI offers a range of automated copy-generating tools designed to help overcome writer's block. Whether you're struggling with crafting Instagram captions, creating nurturing email subject lines, or brainstorming a suitable name for a new business venture, CopyAI has you covered. In addition to short-form content, CopyAI now supports the creation of long-form documents. The platform offers a free version that requires no credit card, providing access to various AI content generators, including email subject lines, Instagram captions, and business name generators.

With over 100 templates available, users can easily generate copy tailored to their specific needs. CopyAI boasts user-friendly features, ensuring that even those unfamiliar with the platform can take full advantage of its capabilities. It allows users to create digital ad copy, social media content, website copy, eCommerce copy, blog content, sales copy, and product descriptions. The platform supports multiple languages and emphasizes focusing on the target audience. Furthermore, CopyAI provides a long-form document editor, enabling users to efficiently craft comprehensive written materials.

Podcastle: AI audio generation platform

This tool is perfect for those who want to create their own podcasts but do not prefer to use their own voice for the audio content.

Podcastle is an innovative AI-powered audio generation platform that offers a range of functionalities to convert written content into engaging podcasts, audiobooks, and more. With its high-quality audio and video recording capabilities, users can transform their blog posts, articles, and other written materials into audio content. The platform also provides features like auto-leveling and AI-powered noise canceling to enhance the audio quality and deliver a seamless listening experience.

Beyond audio generation, Podcastle serves as a versatile tool for audio transcription. Users can easily convert their speech or audio recordings into text, facilitating the creation of written content from spoken words. Additionally, the platform offers text-to-speech conversion, allowing users to transform written text into natural-sounding audio. Similar to Murf, Podcastle incorporates an AI-based technology that enables users to create a digital copy of their own voice, offering a personalized touch to their audio content.

Beautiful.ai: AI-generated presentations

Beautiful.ai is a presentation design platform that uses AI to allow users to create professional presentations within minutes. Beautiful.ai automates the generation of slides, presentations, text, and images, streamlining the entire design process. This innovative platform offers users the ability to effortlessly craft visually appealing and impactful presentations, saving valuable time and effort in the creation of compelling visual content.

Beautiful.ai utilizes AI technology to generate professional presentations swiftly. Users input their presentation topic, and the platform automatically creates visually appealing slides with text and images. The platform offers smart slide templates, encourages collaboration for feedback and improvement, and provides convenient export options in multiple formats.

Magisto: AI video editing platform

Magisto is a video editing platform driven by AI that enables users to produce high-quality videos in a jiffy. By leveraging AI, Magisto automatically analyzes your footage and seamlessly generates videos complete with music, text, and captivating effects. This innovative platform takes the hassle out of video editing, empowering users to create professional-looking videos without any technical expertise.

The platform offers an extensive soundtrack library, a big collection of templates and more than 3 million professionally-shot stock video clips that users can use to create their own unique video. Additionally, tools are available to add a title sequence and captions, further enhancing the overall video composition.

RiteTag: AI hashtag generator

Finally, talking about one of the most important aspects of content creation, that does not get enough attention. If you post your content on either YouTube or any social media platforms, hashtags are incredibly important to get a wider reach. Using the right hashtags can be the difference between the next viral post and a post that is barely visible outside of followers.

And this is where RiteTag comes in. It is an AI-powered hashtag suggestion tool that helps you find the best hashtags for your social media posts. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze your posts and suggest hashtags that are relevant, popular, and trending.