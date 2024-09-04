 10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others | Tech News
Are you in the market for the best android tablet to suit your needs? With the plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. Whether you need a tablet for work, entertainment, or gaming, we have compiled a list of the top 10 android tablets that offer high performance and great value for money. Read on to find out more about each product and make an informed decision on your purchase.

1. Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus

B0D6G4CVZ7-1

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus is a versatile android tablet that comes with a 10.3-inch display, powerful speakers, and a built-in kickstand. It is perfect for entertainment and productivity with its Android 9 Pie OS and long battery life.

Specifications:

  • 10.3-inch FHD display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Android 9 Pie OS
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile for entertainment and productivity

May be slightly heavy for some users

High-quality display and sound

Long battery life

3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

B0D6QRQQ3S-3

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with an 11-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and impressive speakers. It is perfect for work and entertainment with its high-speed performance and vibrant display.

Specifications:

  • 11-inch display
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Impressive speakers
  • High-speed performance
  • Vibrant display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Great for work and entertainment

May be slightly expensive

High-speed performance

Vibrant display

5. HONOR Pad V7

B0CY2QL1JR-5

The HONOR Pad V7 features a Bluetooth keyboard, a 12.1-inch display, and a powerful Snapdragon processor. It is perfect for work and creativity with its versatile design and high performance.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth keyboard
  • 12.1-inch display
  • Powerful Snapdragon processor
  • Versatile design
  • High performance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Great for work and creativity

May be slightly bulky with the keyboard

Versatile design

High performance

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

B0CXJ4VBMD-6

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch display, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery. It is perfect for everyday use and entertainment with its compact and lightweight design.

Specifications:

  • 8.7-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Compact and lightweight
  • Great for everyday use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweight

May have limited screen size

Great for everyday use

Long-lasting battery

7. Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen)

B09DYD3D1C-7

The Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) comes with an 8-inch display, powerful speakers, and TÜV Rheinland certified eye care. It is perfect for family use and entertainment with its compact and durable design.

Specifications:

  • 8-inch display
  • Powerful speakers
  • TÜV Rheinland certified eye care
  • Compact and durable
  • Great for family use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and durable

May have limited display size

Great for family use

TÜV Rheinland certified eye care

10. Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen)

B09DYD3D1C-10

The Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) comes with an 8-inch display, powerful speakers, and TÜV Rheinland certified eye care. It is perfect for family use and entertainment with its compact and durable design.

Specifications:

  • 8-inch display
  • Powerful speakers
  • TÜV Rheinland certified eye care
  • Compact and durable
  • Great for family use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and durable

May have limited display size

Great for family use

TÜV Rheinland certified eye care

best android tablet Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplay SizeProcessorSpeakers
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus10.3-inchAndroid 9 PiePowerful
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5High refresh rateQualcomm SnapdragonPowerful
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus11-inchSnapdragonImpressive
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 LiteHigh refresh rateCompactPowerful
HONOR Pad V712.1-inchSnapdragonHigh performance
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite8.7-inchExpandableLong-lasting
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen)8-inchPowerfulEye care

Best Value for Money:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus offers the best value for money with its versatile features and high-quality display and sound. Its built-in kickstand and long battery life make it a great choice for entertainment and productivity.

Best Overall Product:

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful Snapdragon processor, high refresh rate display, and sleek design. It offers high performance for gaming and multimedia experiences.

How to find the perfect best android tablet:

When choosing the perfect android tablet from our list, consider the display size, processor performance, and speaker quality based on your specific needs. Whether you need a tablet for work, entertainment, or gaming, the right choice will depend on the features that matter most to you.

FAQs on best android tablet

What is the price range of these android tablets?

The price range of these android tablets varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features.

Which android tablet is best for gaming?

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 offers the best performance for gaming with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and high refresh rate display.

Do these android tablets support expandable storage?

Yes, most of these android tablets support expandable storage to accommodate your media and files.

What is the battery life of these android tablets?

The battery life of these android tablets ranges from 8 to 12 hours, depending on usage and settings.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 07:15 IST
