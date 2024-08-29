 10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others | Tech News
10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others

Looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch? Check out our list of the top 10 best budget smartwatches in India 2024, featuring affordable and feature-rich options for every need.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 15:58 IST
best budget smartwatch
best budget smartwatch

Products included in this article

boAt Wave Style Smart Watch w/ 1.69" (4.2 cm) Square HD Display, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins,HR & SpO2 Monitoring,7 Days Battery Life, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Multiple Sports Modes(Active Black)
Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch with 1.91” Large Display, Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black
NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|Advance Chipset|85+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Voice Assistant|24 * 7 Health Suite|IP67 Smartwatch
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)
CULTSPORT Ranger Xr 1.43" Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 Nits, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420Mah Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch, Black
pTron Pulsefit Ethos Smartwatch with 1.85" Full Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist & 5 Days Battery Life (Gold)
In today's fast-paced world, a smartwatch is an essential accessory for staying connected and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish timepiece, there's a budget-friendly smartwatch for everyone. We've curated a list of the 10 best budget smartwatches in India 2023, offering a comprehensive overview of each product's features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From advanced fitness tracking to stylish design, there's a smartwatch for every need and budget.

1. boAt Wave Style Smartwatch

The boAt Wave Style Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish wearable that offers advanced health monitoring, customizable watch faces, and seamless integration with the boAt ProGear app. With a durable build and long-lasting battery life, it's an ideal choice for active individuals.

Specifications:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Water resistance
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish design

Limited app compatibility

Comprehensive health monitoring

Small screen size

Customizable watch faces

2. Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch boasts a stunning display, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice assistant integration. With advanced fitness tracking features and a sleek stainless steel design, it's a compelling option for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications:

  • Stainless steel design
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Voice assistant integration
  • Fitness tracking
  • Bright display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and durable build

Limited third-party app support

Intuitive voice assistant

Slightly bulky design

Bright and vibrant display

3. Noise Advanced Smartwatch

The Noise Advanced Smartwatch is a feature-packed wearable with Bluetooth calling, advanced fitness tracking, and customizable watch faces. Its vibrant display and long-lasting battery make it an excellent choice for on-the-go users.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Vibrant display
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient Bluetooth calling feature

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Slightly bulky design

Vibrant and clear display

4. Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch features advanced health monitoring, multicolor straps, and a stylish design. With comprehensive fitness tracking and multiple watch faces, it's a versatile option for users with diverse style preferences.

Specifications:

  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Multicolor straps
  • Fitness tracking
  • Stylish design
  • Customizable watch faces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Diverse strap options

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive health monitoring

Slightly limited battery life

Stylish and customizable design

5. Noise Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Noise Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch offers seamless call management, activity tracking, and fall detection. With a user-friendly interface and accurate health monitoring, it's an ideal choice for users seeking convenience and safety features.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Activity tracking
  • Fall detection
  • User-friendly interface
  • Accurate health monitoring

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient Bluetooth calling feature

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive activity tracking

Slightly limited battery life

Reliable fall detection

6. NoiseFit Display Smartwatch

The NoiseFit Display Smartwatch boasts Bluetooth calling, customizable watch faces, and a metallic finish. With seamless integration with the NoiseFit app and advanced health monitoring, it's an excellent choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch experience.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Metallic finish
  • Seamless app integration
  • Advanced health monitoring

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Premium metallic finish

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive health monitoring

Slightly bulky design

Customizable watch faces

7. Fastrack Limitless Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless Smartwatch offers a wide range of watch faces, voice assistant integration, and a user-friendly interface. With customizable straps and seamless notifications, it's a versatile option for fashion-forward users.

Specifications:

  • Wide range of watch faces
  • Voice assistant integration
  • User-friendly interface
  • Customizable straps
  • Seamless notifications

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile strap options

Limited third-party app support

Intuitive voice assistant

Slightly limited battery life

Wide range of watch faces

8. CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch is powered by ChatGPT and offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity, advanced fitness tracking, and customizable watch faces. With a durable build and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal choice for users seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartwatch.

Specifications:

  • ChatGPT powered
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Slightly bulky design

Customizable watch faces

9. CULTSPORT Smartwatch

The CULTSPORT Smartwatch offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity, facial recognition, and accurate activity tracking. With a sleek design and durable build, it's an ideal choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch with advanced features.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Facial recognition
  • Activity tracking
  • Sleek design
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient facial recognition feature

Limited third-party app support

Accurate activity tracking

Slightly limited battery life

Sleek and durable design

10. pTron Pulsefit Ethos Smartwatch

The pTron Pulsefit Ethos Smartwatch offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity, advanced fitness tracking, and a stylish design. With a user-friendly interface and long-lasting battery, it's a compelling choice for users seeking a feature-rich and affordable smartwatch.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Fitness tracking
  • Stylish design
  • User-friendly interface
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish design

Limited third-party app support

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Slightly bulky design

User-friendly interface

best budget smartwatch Top Features Comparison:

Product NameHeart Rate MonitoringSleep TrackingWater ResistanceBluetooth CallingMetallic FinishFacial RecognitionLong Battery Life
boAt Wave Style SmartwatchYesYesYesNoNoNoYes
Fire-Boltt Stainless SmartwatchYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
Noise Advanced SmartwatchYesYesNoYesNoNoYes
Fire-Boltt Stainless SmartwatchYesYesNoNoNoNoNo
Noise Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchNoYesNoYesNoNoYes
NoiseFit Display SmartwatchYesYesNoYesYesNoYes
Fastrack Limitless SmartwatchNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
CrossBeats Nexus SmartwatchNoYesNoYesNoNoYes
CULTSPORT SmartwatchNoNoNoYesNoYesYes
pTron Pulsefit Ethos SmartwatchYesYesNoNoNoNoYes

Best Value for Money:

The pTron Pulsefit Ethos Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money, offering a sleek design, comprehensive fitness tracking, and a user-friendly interface. With long battery life and affordable pricing, it's a compelling choice for budget-conscious users.

Best Overall Product:

The NoiseFit Display Smartwatch takes the crown for the best features in the category, with Bluetooth calling, customizable watch faces, and advanced health monitoring. Its premium metallic finish and seamless app integration set it apart as a top-tier smartwatch.

How to find the perfect best budget smartwatch:

When choosing the perfect smartwatch from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize health monitoring, style, or connectivity features, there's a budget-friendly option to suit your requirements. Take the time to compare the pros and cons of each product, and prioritize the features that matter most to you.

FAQs on best budget smartwatch

What is the price range of these budget smartwatches?

The price range of these budget smartwatches varies from 2,000 to 5,000, catering to a wide range of budget preferences.

Do these smartwatches support third-party apps?

While most of the smartwatches offer limited third-party app support, they are optimized for seamless integration with their respective companion apps for enhanced functionality.

Are these smartwatches suitable for outdoor activities?

Yes, many of these smartwatches offer water resistance and durable builds, making them suitable for outdoor activities and active lifestyles.

What are the key features to consider when choosing a budget smartwatch?

Key features to consider include health monitoring capabilities, battery life, display quality, and connectivity options to ensure the smartwatch aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 15:58 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets