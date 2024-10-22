 10 ergonomic accessories to improve you work-from-home setup | Tech News
10 ergonomic accessories to improve you work-from-home setup

Working from home can be a lot of fun, but it can slowly become hazardous if you don’t have the right setup. A good ergonomic setup is crucial to avoid long-term physical ailments.

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 13:36 IST
10 ergonomic accessories to improve you work-from-home setup
You don’t have to spend lakhs of Rupees either to get a comfortable setup, but you should know about these products that can make your home work life a lot easier to live with. (ErgoYou)

Working from home can be a lot of fun, but it can slowly become hazardous if you don't have the right setup. A good ergonomic setup is crucial to avoid long-term physical ailments. You don't have to spend lakhs of Rupees either to get a comfortable setup, but you should know about these products that can make your home work life a lot easier to live with.

• A comfortable chair

You should start with the basics, and that is to get a comfortable chair. You'll ideally want to invest in an ergonomic chair (if you haven't already) that has adjustable lumbar support, good under-thigh support and height adjustment. The latter is immensely useful to give you the perfect sitting height to your desk. Cushioned elbow rests can also greatly help ease the pressure off your hands. You'll find a good selection of ergonomic chairs around the Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,000 price range.You don't need to spend more, but don't skimp either.

• Widescreen monitor

If you have a desktop PC for work, then you already have a monitor. But in case your work is hybrid or if your office has provided a computer, it's most likely a laptop. Working long hours on the small screen can be very tiring on the eyes, which is why it's a good idea to invest in a good widescreen monitor. The large screen size means you have more room to work with, and reading text is also easier on the eyes.

24-inch Full-HD monitors with IPS panels are usually available around the Rs. 10,000 mark. If you need sharper visuals, investing in a 1440p resolution 27-inch monitor is a good idea too. Many good options are there under Rs. 20,000. If your work involves working on multiple apps at the same time like spreadsheets, a 29-inch ultrawide monitor is the ideal solution. LG and Acer are two popular brands that offer quality ultrawide monitors under Rs. 20,000.

• Monitor arm

Not everyone has the luxury of having a massive desk to accommodate all their gadgets. If your monitor is taking up a lot of space on the desk, it's time to consider getting a monitor arm. A decent gas spring single monitor arm costs about Rs. 2,500, sometimes more if you need to mount a larger/ heavier monitor. A monitor arm immediately frees up a tonne of desk space as the only contact with the desk is the base of the arm. You can also unlock additional manoeuvrability of your monitor like swivel, rotation, and precise height adjustment, compared to your stock monitor stand. Just make sure you have the VESA mounting holes on the back of your monitor before buying one.

Also read: Best Windows mini-PCs from Asus, Lenovo and others to buy in India

• Mechanical keyboard

A standard membrane keyboard is a good, affordable solution but if your work requires a lot of typing, a mechanical keyboard can really ease the pressure of hitting the keyboard keys by a large degree. Price can range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 20,000, and it really depends on how much you're willing to spend and what features you need. A wireless keyboard that also works with USB offers the best of both worlds, while a 60% sized keyboard is more compact and great for travel.

• Foot rest

When finding your ergonomic working spot on your chair, it's important that your feet comfortably reach the ground. If it doesn't get a foot rest or even stack multiple reams of paper and rest your feet on those, as a quick-fix solution. If you have a desk with a frame, look at getting a foot hammock. It's exactly what it sounds like, and offers a levitated position for your feet so you can work more comfortably.

Also read: Windows 11 essential tips and tricks: Become a Pro user in minutes

• Ergonomic mouse

Logitech's MX series is the best when it comes to ergonomic mice. However, if you'll be using your work setup for a bit of gaming too, I've personally found the Corsair Harpoon Pro RGB wired mouse to be an excellent substitute. It costs less than Rs. 2,000, and offers a comfortable right-hand grip, a dedicated DPI button, and a very good click feel for the buttons. It even has two extra buttons where your thumb would rest that lets you go back or forward on a web page, thus saving you some clicks.

• Desk mat

A desk mat doesn't directly impact ergonomics, but it lets you use your mouse more easily instead of having it placed directly on the tablet. A desk mat will also accommodate your keyboard, so you'll have some cushioning for both your wrists. Plus, it lives up your desk setup as you can get it in funky patterns or solid colours, based on your taste.

• Table lamp

A lamp might seem purely as a decorative item for a work setup, especially if you have overhead lights, but having one to illuminate the keyboard area or the surroundings of your monitor does help cut the glare from the screen a bit. You could also experiment with a monitor lamp, which clips to the top of your screen and shines the light downward. These options are a bit pricey, so get it only if you absolutely need to.

• Stick-on desk drawers

If you have a simple table or work desk, chances are that there's no drawers or any sort of storage built into it. You could have a riser for your monitor with built-in drawers, but that's one more thing on your desk. I've found these adhesive table drawers to be immensely useful. They don't cost more than Rs. 1,000, and can be easily attached to the bottom of your table. It's a deceptively simple idea that works well to store your pens, cables, and other small knick knacks.

• USB desk fan

Another simple but immensely useful desk gadget is a USB fan. There are plenty of options online, but I prefer the one that has a built-in clip which can be quickly attached to the edge of your desk. In case your desk is in a corner of your home which may not get a direct daft of the AC or the ceiling fan, a desk fan can solve this issue, and cheaply.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 13:36 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets