$1000000 bug bounty! Apple challenges researchers to uncover flaws in Its AI privacy system

Apple invites researchers to test its Private Cloud Compute system by expanding its bug bounty program, offering rewards for discovering security vulnerabilities in its AI features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Oct 25 2024, 14:43 IST
Apple invites researchers to explore its Private Cloud Compute system and expand its bug bounty program. (REUTERS)

Apple has opened the doors for researchers to investigate its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) system, designed to handle complex tasks for Apple Intelligence. The company has expanded its bug bounty program, offering rewards of up to $1,000,000 for those who identify vulnerabilities within the PCC framework.

The company highlights that many AI functionalities branded as Apple Intelligence will operate directly on devices like Macs and iPhones, ensuring that user data remains on-site. However, for more complex tasks, requests are sent to PCC servers, which utilise Apple Silicon and an innovative operating system.

AI Features and User Privacy

While several companies rely on servers for processing advanced AI requests, users often lack insight into the security measures surrounding these operations. Apple has emphasised its commitment to user privacy over the years, and the integrity of its cloud services remains crucial to maintaining that reputation. To address potential concerns, Apple has designed the PCC with robust security and privacy protocols, allowing security researchers to verify these protections independently.

For those participating in the research effort, Apple is providing several resources:

1. A security guide detailing the technical specifications of the PCC system.

2. A “Virtual Research Environment” that facilitates security assessments of PCC on Apple Silicon Macs. Participants must have a device with at least 16GB of memory and must be running the latest macOS Sequoia 15.1 Developer Preview.

3. Access to source code on GitHub for key components of PCC that support its security and privacy framework.

The bug bounty program will issue rewards ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000 for identified vulnerabilities in various categories. Apple promises to review all reported security issues for their potential impact on the PCC, assessing them for possible rewards.

The rollout of the first Apple Intelligence features is scheduled alongside the upcoming iOS 18.1, expected to launch next week. Additionally, advanced features like Genmoji and ChatGPT integration have already been included in the initial developer beta of iOS 18.2, which was released recently.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets