1000-foot asteroid barreling towards Earth for perilously close encounter! Apocalypse?

Did you know that most of the asteroids can be found in a specific region in space? Yes, this region is called the asteroid belt – a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. These space rocks are usually made up of rocks, but they can also be made of metals such as nickel and iron, or even clay and one was responsible for triggering the extinction of dinosaurs when it crashed on Earth near the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico more than 65 million years ago.

Although it is not expected to be a planet-killer, NASA has issued a warning against a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid that is speeding towards Earth for close approach today.

Asteroid 2006 HV5 key details

NASA has warned that the asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2006 HV5, is on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering speed of 62723 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to the Earth today, April 26, at a distance of 2.4 million kilometers.

What's shocking is this asteroid's 1000-foot size. NASA estimates it to be about the height of the Empire State Building, making it almost as big as a football field! Although NASA scientists estimate that an asteroid would have to be about 96 km wide to completely and utterly wipe out life on Earth, smaller asteroids such as Asteroid 2006 HV5 also have the potential to cause regional damage up to some extent and can be deadly if they hit crowded, large cities.

Did you know?

In research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, MIT scientists have developed a new method to study the internal structure of the space rock based on how the spin of the asteroid changes when it makes a close approach with a huge celestial object, like a planet. This will help in understanding the internal structure of the asteroid as well as the weight distribution, which could help in future DART Missions.

The team of MIT scientists look to apply this research on a Near-Earth Asteroid named Apophis. Although this asteroid is not expected to impact Earth anytime soon, a slight deviation in its trajectory could send it hurtling towards the planet.