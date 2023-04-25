Home Tech News 1007-foot asteroid speeding at 62723 kmph towards Earth, NASA warns

1007-foot asteroid speeding at 62723 kmph towards Earth, NASA warns

NASA has warned about a perilous 1007-foot wide space rock that is speeding toward Earth soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 11:07 IST
NASA: DART Mission set to DEFLECT giant asteroid
Asteroids
1/5 Apocalyptic movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon and Don't Look Up have always explored the ‘What Ifs’ of world destruction. Now, NASA is set to defend the planet against a very similar threat that is posed by asteroids. (Pixabay)
DART mission
2/5 The DART mission will cost a staggering $240 million. The aim of the mission is to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its path. While this asteroid in no way threatens Earth, the NASA asteroid mission is to carry out an experiment to gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft is crashed against a space rock. This knowledge will be used if an actual asteroid threatens to crash against the Earth. It will help avert an Armageddon on Earth and perhaps, even save humanity from extinction. (NASA)
Asteroid and Earth
3/5 According to Financial Times, chief scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, Andy Cheng, came up with the DART concept along with a senior researcher. Dr. Cheng said, “It feels very exciting — like a dream come true — for something we’ve been thinking about for 20 years to be actually happening." (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 The DART mission has already sent the main spacecraft to space in November, 2021. It includes a satellite made by the Italian Space Agency. Another spacecraft is set to launch by 2026, to measure the impact. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 NASA said, "DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact." (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
A potentially hazardous Asteroid 2006 HV5 is on its way to Earth. (Pixabay)

A colossal space rock is on its way to Earth and it is coming at a mind-numbing speed! NASA has alerted the public about the gigantic Asteroid 2006 HV5 that will come worryingly close to Earth on April 26. According to NASA, near-Earth asteroids refer to celestial objects that circle the Sun and come near the Earth's orbit. If these asteroids collide with our planet, they can cause substantial damage depending on their size. To avoid potential collisions and damage, space agencies such as NASA and ESA carefully observe any Potentially Hazardous Objects. The latest is this Eiffel-Tower-sized asteroid that is speeding towards Earth. Should you worry? Know what NASA said.

Asteroid 2006 HV5 details

The asteroid has been named Asteroid 2006 HV5 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. Asteroid 2006 HV5 will pass Earth on April 26, at a distance of 1.5 million miles, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. In fact, it is presently hurtling towards the Earth, moving at a velocity of 62723 kilometers per hour.

What's shocking about the asteroid is its colossal size. NASA has estimated Asteroid 2006 HV5 to be nearly 1007 feet, which is about the height of the Eiffel Tower, which measures 1083 feet. Asteroid 2006 HV5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.

Is it a potential threat to Earth? Yes! The space agency defines a potentially hazardous asteroid based on certain parameters. NASA's JPL says that asteroids that come within 4.6 million miles and have a size larger than about 150 meters that can approach the Earth within this distance are termed potentially hazardous objects. Hence, Asteroid 2006 HV5 is flagged as a potentially hazardous object.

How NASA tracks these asteroids

It can be difficult to track these asteroids without the help of the latest technology. To detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. NASA's NEOWISE telescope is one of the well-known telescopes to hunt for asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 11:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets