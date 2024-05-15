 12 big announcements made at Google I/O 2024 that you can’t miss: Gemini 1.5 Flash, Veo, Project Astra and more | Tech News
12 big announcements made at Google I/O 2024 that you can’t miss: Gemini 1.5 Flash, Veo, Project Astra and more

Google I/O 2024 kickstarted with several major AI announcements, from the new Gemini 1.5 Flash model to Project Astra, check out the highlight of the event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 15 2024, 08:27 IST
12 big announcements made at Google I/O 2024 that you can’t miss: Gemini 1.5 Flash, Veo, Project Astra and more
The announcements made in the Google I/O 2024 event. (Google)

Google hosted its annual developer's event, Google I/O 2024 on May 14 with a promise to discuss AI. The company was true to its word, as the entire event it announced several new AI features and enhancements for Android, Search, Workspace, Photos, and other services. However, there were some key announcements which grabbed the attention of the audience watching from home or live. The major focus of the event was its AI model Gemini and its integration with other Google apps, let's check out all the major highlights of the event.

Google I/O key announcements

  1. Ask Photos feature: Gemini in the Google Photos app will help users find images by providing a simple prompt to the chatbot. Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai also showcased how the feature will work with an example of finding a “ license plate number.”
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash: It is Google's lightweight AI-powered multi-model which is faster and cost effective. Google the AI model is optimised for “narrow, high-frequency, low-latency tasks.” It could conduct tasks such as summarisation, chat applications, image and video captioning, data extraction from long documents and tables, and more.

3. Gemini for Google Workspace: Google will be integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro into Workspace apps such as Docs, Gmail, Gmeet, Drive, and other apps. In Gmail, the chatbot will be able to summarise and reply to messages in seconds. These features will be available to Gemini Advanced users in June.

4. Gemini 1.5 Pro: Sundar Pichai announced that the powerful AI model will add a larger context window with 2 million tokens in a private preview, enabling the chatbot to conduct even more complex tasks such as analysing longer documents, codebases, videos, and more.

5. Project Astra: This announcement grabbed the attention of AI capabilities being used for doing several day-to-day tasks. Project Astra is a multimodal AI assistant which functions via the device's camera. The AI agent can be used for finding and locating things if it's misplaced.

6. Gems: Google announced a chatbot creator which is being called “Gems,” enabling users to develop a personalised version of the Gemini assistant. Users can now customise how they want Gemini to respond in terms of personality, tones, or specialisation.

7. Veo: Google announced the new AI video generation tool which can create high-quality, 1080p resolution videos longer than a minute. The tool is designed to understand prompts based on different cinematic effects, variations, and more which is required to develop a pleasing video.

8. Gemini Nano to Chrome: Google also announced the integration of Gemini Nano to Chrome on desktop. It is a built-in assistant which will run on device, enabling users to generate text and it can also conduct tasks such as autofill.

9. Gemini on Android: Google said, that it will be adding a new AI-powered assistant to Android devices which will help users be creative and productive. The assistant will include features such as “Ask this video” or “Ask this PDF,” which can simply cater to user queries. These features will work on Gmail, Google Messages, and YouTube. Additionally, it will include scam detection.

10. Trillium: Google announced a sixth generation of Google Cloud TPU. It will provide improved compute performance per Trillium chip, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) capacity and most importantly, it will power the next generation of AI models.

11. Circle to search expands: The feature is more advanced and capable now as it can also help users solve a math problem on their screen and provide the right solution. Additionally, it will be available to more devices by the end of the year.

12. SynthID AI watermarking: The company is expanding the SynthID AI to Veo videos for watermarking and detecting AI-generated videos.

 

First Published Date: 15 May, 08:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets