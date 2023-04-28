Home Tech News 120-foot Asteroid 2023 HW1 hurtling towards Earth! Huge space rock to come close today

120-foot Asteroid 2023 HW1 hurtling towards Earth! Huge space rock to come close today

NASA has revealed key information about an asteroid which is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 09:43 IST
5 big asteroids coming, including one that is 130-foot wide
Asteroid 2023 HE3: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that Asteroid 2023 HE3 will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 23, at a distance of merely 0.565 million miles. The 48-foot asteroid is as big as a house. It is already hurtling towards the planet at a fiery speed of 66756 kmph.  
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HE3: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that Asteroid 2023 HE3 will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 23, at a distance of merely 0.565 million miles. The 48-foot asteroid is as big as a house. It is already hurtling towards the planet at a fiery speed of 66756 kmph.   (Wikimedia Commons)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HV1: This 73-foot asteroid will fly past Earth by a close margin to the planet at a distance of 4.14 million miles. The asteroid is traveling towards the planet at a speed of 24236 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HV2: This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.49 million miles at a blazing speed of 91032 kmph. Asteroid 2023 CH1 is 120-foot wide. (REUTERS)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2021 HU: This 97-foot-wide asteroid is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 44899 kmph. It will make a close approach of 4.32 million miles. (Flickr)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 HX: Last, but not least, this is a 130-foot asteroid, as big as an airplane, which is the biggest asteroid today, is rushing towards Earth. It will come as close as 4.19 million miles, according to NASA's JPL. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 42404 kmph toward Earth. (Wikimedia Commons)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HW1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

With asteroids making close approaches to Earth nearly every day, it is important for space agencies such as NASA to continuously monitor them. Although these space rocks are far off in space in their own elliptical orbits, they also rotate, sometimes quite erratically. Sometimes, interaction with a planet's gravitational field knocks these asteroids off their trajectories and sends them towards a planet like Earth for potential impact.

To keep a check on these asteroids, NASA has established its Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. This organization has now issued an alert against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth soon.

Asteroid 2023 HW1 details

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 HW1, is on its way towards Earth today, April 28. The asteroid was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). What's shocking is that the asteroid is nearly the size of a commercial aircraft, with a width of almost 120 feet!

Asteroid 2023 HW1 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 4.2 million kilometers today at a speed of 36861 kilometers per hour, as per NASA. This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

How does NASA track an asteroid – Process explained

When NASA's telescopes track a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), astronomers measure the asteroid's observed positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses that data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, according to NASA.

To assess whether an impact is possible and narrow down where the true orbit may be, NASA's new Sentry II then uses a new algorithm and selects random points throughout the entire uncertainty region. This allows Sentry-II to zero in on more very low probability impact scenarios.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 09:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets