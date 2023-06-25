Home Tech News 120-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at 63986 kmph today, NASA says

NASA has issued a warning regarding an asteroid that is rushing towards Earth at a furious speed.

By: HT TECH
Jun 25 2023
A 120-foot asteroid is rushing towards Earth today, NASA warned.
A colossal asteroid is currently on its way towards Earth, and the alarming part is that it is expected to come dangerously close! As per the information from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, three asteroids are scheduled to make their closest approach to Earth today. Among them is a massive asteroid named 2023 MF1, measuring 120 feet in size. This gigantic space rock is hurtling towards Earth and will pass exceptionally close today, June 25th. Is there cause for concern regarding this upcoming colossal asteroid? Know what NASA said.

Danger of asteroid 2023 MF1

As per the NASA asteroid tracking data, Asteroid 2023 MF1 will come very close to the Earth today, June 25. It will come as close as 1.2 million miles and it will be travelling at a fearsome speed of 63986 kmph. The asteroid 2023 MF1 was discovered very recently, June 19, 2023, and it belongs to the Aten group. Sky.org said that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 297 days.

Is this a potentially hazardous asteroid? NASA says otherwise! NASA's JPL has given the tag of potentially hazardous objects to all those space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters. Hence, asteroid 2023 MF1 isn't a potentially hazardous asteroid. However, a slight deviation from the set orbit of the asteroid can lead it towards our planet which can be catastrophic. Hence, NASA and other space agencies keep constant track of these asteroids. Here is how.

Tech behind Asteroid tracking

Tracking asteroids can pose a challenge without the help of the latest technology. To detect potential threats, NASA has implemented the NEO Observations Program, which is dedicated to locating, monitoring, and analyzing Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) while identifying those that may pose a risk to our planet. Among the telescopes employed is NASA's NEOWISE telescope, which is actively searching for asteroids that could potentially endanger Earth. Additionally, NASA's Deep Space Network radio telescopes and the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, operated by the National Science Foundation, gather extensive data for the complete characterization of these asteroids.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 09:34 IST

