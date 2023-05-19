Home Tech News 130-foot Near-Earth Asteroid approaching Earth at ferocious speed! NASA crunches data

130-foot Near-Earth Asteroid approaching Earth at ferocious speed! NASA crunches data

A Near-Earth Asteroid could make its closest approach to Earth for the first time ever! NASA has revealed details such as speed, size, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 19 2023, 09:27 IST
From 23 feet to 230 feet, 5 asteroids tracked by NASA hurtling towards Earth
asteroid
1/6 Asteroid 2023 JT4 – Asteroid 2023 JT4, with a width of just 23 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach today, May 18. It will come as close as 1.9 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 11490 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 JW3
2/6 Asteroid 2023 JW3 – Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 JW3 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, May 18. This asteroid, with a size of approximately 83 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 29185 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth by a distance of 3.2 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 2023 JS4 – Asteroid 2023 JS4, which is almost 200 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, May 18. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 49682 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth by a distance of 6.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 JL2 – Asteroid 2023 JL2 will make its closest approach to Earth on May 20. According to NASA, this asteroid is almost 230 feet wide. The asteroid will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a speed of 33666 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/6 Asteroid 2023 HG11 – Asteroid 2023 HG11, which is almost 39 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on May 20. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 1576 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/6 Tech behind asteroid tracking: NASA keeps a watch on these asteroids by studying data collected by various telescopes and observatories such as the Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey and the NEOWISE telescope. NASA also has a NEO Surveyor mission planned for launch in 2026 to gain even greater in-depth data using a new orbiter. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 JW3
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 JL2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Space agencies such as NASA and ESA, with the help of several space and ground-based telescopes, discover and track asteroids that are in space. Approximately 3,000 new NEOs are discovered annually, which makes continuous monitoring and trajectory prediction of these space rocks crucial. Although an asteroid isn't expected to hit Earth in the next 100 years, according to Dr. Davide Farnocchia of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), nothing in life is certain. In, fact the uncertainty is around the many asteroids that NASA discovers at virtually the last moment.

That turned out to be true especially for the people of Russia as an asteroid strike on Earth was reported in the city of Chelyabinsk on February 15, 2013. It recorded a 59 feet wide asteroid exploding over the city which left nearly 8000 buildings damaged and over 1000 people injured.

In separate news, NASA has reported that an asteroid is on a trajectory towards Earth and it could make a close approach soon.

Asteroid 2023 JL2 details

According to the data published by CNEOS, an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 JL2 is approaching Earth at a ferocious speed and is expected to make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, May 20. How fast is it going? Well, NASA has revealed that this space rock is currently travelling towards Earth at 33666 kilometers per hour. It will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers.

What's concerning about this asteroid is its size. NASA estimates it to be around 130 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's.

NASA's advanced tech

NASA keeps a watch on these asteroids by studying data collected by various telescopes and observatories such as the Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and the NEOWISE telescope. NASA also has a NEO Surveyor mission planned for launch in 2026 to gain even greater in-depth data using a new orbiter.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 May, 09:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets