    147-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth today at 38232 kmph, NASA maps threat

    147-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth today at 38232 kmph, NASA maps threat

    NASA has raised an alert about a huge 147-foot asteroid moving towards Earth at a mind numbing speed of 38232 kmph. Here is all you need to know about this potential threat.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 11:23 IST
    Top NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Crescent Moon, Flaming Nebula, Venus to Jupiter
    Venus and Jupiter conjunction
    1/5 Venus-Jupiter Conjunction (Feb 27) - features the view of Venus and Jupiter, but with an unusual ray of light extending from the horizon. It is known as Zodiacal light, a band of dust reflecting sunlight from the inner Solar System which becomes noticeable during certain periods when observed after sunset or before sunrise. (NASA/Ruslan Merzlyakov)
    crescent Moon
    2/5 Crescent Moon and the Temple of Poseidon (Feb 28) - It is a stunning snapshot of the thin crescent Moon with the ancient Greek Temple of Poseidon at the forefront in Greece. According to NASA, the moonlight we see on Earth is sunlight reflected off the Moon's grayish-white surface. (NASA/Elias Chasiotis)
    Flaming Star Nebula
    3/5 Flaming Nebula, Tadpole Nebula and Comet ZTF (March 1) - Flaming Star Nebula and the Tadpole Nebula can be seen crossing paths with the Comet ZTF. IC405, otherwise known as the Flaming Star Nebula, lies about 1,500 light-years away toward the constellation of Auriga and spans about 5 light-years across.  (NASA/Thomas Roell)
    nasa spiral galaxy
    4/5 Spiral Galaxies NGC 3169 and NGC 3166 (March 2) - It is a stellar snapshot of Spiral Galaxy NGC 3169 and its neighbour NGC 3166. NGC 3169 is located almost 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Sextans (the Sextant). According to NASA, it is part of the Leo I Group of galaxies which is part of a larger galactic congregation known as the Virgo Supercluster.  (NASA/Mike Selby/Mark Hanson)
    NASA supernova remnant
    5/5 Supernova Remnant RCW 86 (March 3) - After the supernova explosion, its remnants are left behind, which are known as Supernova Remnants (SNR). NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day is an extremely rare and historical snapshot of Supernova Remnant RCW 86 which spans around 100 light-years and is located nearly 8000 light-years away.  (NASA/CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA)
    Asteroids
    View all Images
    Huge 147-foot asteroid nearing Earth today. (Pixabay)

    Have you ever wondered how dangerous an asteroid can be? Well, know that it can bring massive, planet-wide, destruction. Notably, the extinction of dinosaurs from planet Earth is believed to be because of an asteroid collision with the planet. The intensity of the impact of an asteroid collision depends on its size and speed too. And now, NASA has alerted of a giant 147 foot asteroid which is hurtling towards Earth at a rapid speed. How dangerous is it? Here is what NASA informs.

    Asteroid 2015 EG

    Every day, one or more asteroids zoom towards planet Earth and get too close for comfort. On Saturday, March 4, a giant 147-foot asteroid called Asteroid 2015 EG is said to come close to the planet at a distance of 5325998 kilometers, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. As per the information, the rock measures between 20 meter and 45 meters, around 147 feet. Also, the huge asteroid is moving at a rapid speed of 38232 kilometers per hour (10.62 km/s).

    Notably, the asteroid will simply pass by the planet. However, as the asteroid's trajectory can change due to unforeseen circumstances, NASA constantly monitors the same constantly. According to a report by space.com, NASA and other observatories around the world keep on scanning the skies for potentially hazardous near-Earth objects, and thousands have already been found. However, NASA estimates that at least 17000 big near-Earth asteroids are yet to be discovered.

    How NASA studies and tracks asteroids

    There are several technologies and equipment used by the research organisation for tracking and monitoring asteroids. NASA's Next-Generation Asteroid Impact Monitoring System improves the capabilities of NASA JPL's Center for Near Earth Object Studies to assess the impact risk of asteroids. The research organisation also uses telescopes to monitor asteroids.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 11:23 IST
