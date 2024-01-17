15-storey Apple Bengaluru office now open; will accommodate 1,200 staff

The new Apple Bengaluru office is located at Minsk Square in the center of the city, near iconic buildings including high court, central library, Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, and one of the largest green parks within the city. In fact, what will surely appeal to employees and visitors, it is quite close to Cubbon Park metro station and that means public transit is easily accessible.

The Apple office will house up to 1,200 employees and has as many as 15 floors, and features dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. The interior of the office has been made with locally-sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.

The Apple office will also look to be an energy conserving entity as it has employed best practices in energy conservation. It has been constructed to run on 100 percent renewable energy, and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating — the highest level of LEED certification.

Notably Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020, and has run all Apple facilities using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.

In its 25-year history in India, apart from Bengaluru, Apple has offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. Apple has nearly 3,000 employees in India.

Apple's teams in Bengaluru will work across a wide range of Apple's business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others.

Apple works with Indian suppliers of all sizes and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country to advance critical work to protect the environment and expand access to education and employment, including Frank Water, which helps empower communities to protect their own watersheds on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

