Home Tech News 1600-foot Asteroid, bigger than Empire State Building, approaching Earth at 34279 kmph!

1600-foot Asteroid, bigger than Empire State Building, approaching Earth at 34279 kmph!

A mammoth, bridge-sized asteroid could make its closest approach to Earth in the last 2 decades, today, June 15. NASA has revealed its details such as speed, size, and distance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 10:40 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2020 DB5 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2020 DB5 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Stray asteroids and asteroid fragments have slammed into Earth in the past, playing a major role in altering the geological history of the planets and in the evolution of life on Earth, according to NASA. Therefore to remove uncertainty around the potential impact of these space rocks, NASA uses radar data collected by its various ground and space-based telescopes. Radar is a valuable tool for detecting and monitoring potential impact hazards. Scientists can learn a great deal about an asteroid's orbit, rotation, size, shape, and metal concentration by deriving information from echoes of transmitted signals defected off objects.

By studying this important data, NASA has issued a warning against an asteroid that is moving towards Earth at a rapid pace today.

Asteroid 2020 DB5 information

According to NASA, the asteroid is estimated to be roughly 1600 feet wide, which is even bigger than one of the most iconic structures in the world, the Empire State Building! Given its enormity, if Asteroid 2020 DB5 were to collide with the planet, it could cause immense destruction, particularly if it landed in a densely populated region.

As per the space agency, Asteroid 2020 DB5 is set to reach its nearest distance to Earth today, June 15, at a distance of 4.3 million kilometers. It has been added to NASA's Close Approaches list and has also been declared as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its close distance of approach as well as its enormous size.

While this distance may seem considerable, it's relatively minor in terms of astronomical measurements, considering the massive size of the asteroid. In fact, Asteroid 2020 DB5 is already dashing towards Earth, at a fiery speed of 34279 kilometers per hour!

Other details

NASA has revealed that Asteroid 2020 DB5 made its very first recorded approach to Earth back on May 28, 1905, at a distance of just 1 million kilometers, while its last approach was on June 23, 1995. It belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 10:18 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA finds key building block for life in a moon of Saturn
15 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 14 June 2023: Stunning Shark Nebula
14 June 2023
Asteroid to come closer to Earth than the Moon! NASA reveals shocking data
14 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 13 June 2023: Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter
13 June 2023
450-foot asteroid, bigger than the Statue of Liberty, rushing towards Earth at fearsome speed
13 June 2023
Life on our Moon! NASA scientist points towards astonishing mystery
12 June 2023
Bridge-sized asteroid to come shockingly close to Earth! NASA reveals speed
12 June 2023
5 asteroids, including 1600-foot, hurtling towards Earth at fiery pace! NASA reveals details
11 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets