1600-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth, warns NASA! Another 1500-foot giant also on way

Every day, a number of asteroids come close to Earth, but only a small portion of them pose a risk to humanity. However, risk has just skyrocketted. NASA has issued a warning regarding two hazardous asteroids that are set to approach Earth closely in the coming week. Based on data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the first asteroid, known as 1994 XD, is an enormous 1500-foot object, roughly the size of a bridge, moving at an astonishing speed of 77301 kilometres per hour. Its closest proximity to Earth will be on June 12.

The second asteroid, named 2020 DB, is even larger than the previous one and will reach its closest distance to Earth on June 15. This colossal rock measures a staggering 1600-foot and is currently hurtling towards us at a rapid pace of 34279 kmph. Do these asteroids pose a danger to Earth? Here's what NASA reveals

Monster rocks over 1500-foot on the way

The main concerns of these asteroids are – the proximity of asteroids to Earth and their gigantic size. As per NASA's asteroid data tracking webpage, asteroid 1994 XD will approach Earth at a distance of merely 1.97 million miles. On the other hand, asteroid 2020 DB is set to come as close as 2.68 million miles.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies maintains a list of near-Earth objects that are likely to make close approaches to Earth in order to detect any potential dangers ahead of time. NASA's JPL has classified all space rocks that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size greater than approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects."

The Center for NEO Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory compiles a list of near-Earth objects expected to have close encounters with our planet. NASA's JPL categorizes any celestial body that approaches within 4.6 million miles of Earth and has a size exceeding approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects." This classification allows for the monitoring and assessment of objects that could pose a risk to our planet.

Consequently, these asteroids are identified as "potentially hazardous objects." Although the distance between these asteroids and Earth is considerably, but even a minor deviation from their trajectory due to the gravitational influence of a planet can redirect them towards Earth. Such a scenario could lead to an unimaginably catastrophic impact!

NASA's tech for tracking asteroids

NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data for NEOs that come close enough to Earth to be observed.