Home Tech News 1600-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth, warns NASA! Another 1500-foot giant also on way

1600-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth, warns NASA! Another 1500-foot giant also on way

NASA has warned that 2 bridge-sized asteroids are approaching Earth at a great pace. Should you worry? Know what data from NASA's telescopes suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 09:19 IST
5 asteroids, including colossal 1500-foot rock, hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals!
asteroid
1/6 Asteroid 2023 LD – This is a Near-Earth Asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 9. According to NASA, this asteroid is 59 feet wide. The asteroid will come as close as 950,000 kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a speed of 32763 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 JB3 –  This 160-foot wide asteroid, will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 9. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 25018 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 5.4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 2023 LA – With a width of almost 100 feet, this asteroid will be making its closest Earth approach on June 12. It will come as close as 660,000 kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 37604 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 1994 XD – A humongous asteroid named Asteroid 1994 XD is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 12. This asteroid, with an estimated width of 1500 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 77301 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2022 WN4 – Asteroid 2022 WN4, which is almost 490 feet in width, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 13. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 54272 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/6 NASA has been at the forefront of the drive to locate potentially hazardous asteroids because they pose the greatest threat to Earth. Also, many new ones are found on virtually a fortnightly basis and some just a day or so before they approach Earth providing virtually no time to take any kind of defensive measures.   (NASA)
asteroids
View all Images
Two humongous asteroids, one 1500-foot and the other 1600-foot, will make their closest approach to Earth in the next week. (Pixabay)

Every day, a number of asteroids come close to Earth, but only a small portion of them pose a risk to humanity. However, risk has just skyrocketted. NASA has issued a warning regarding two hazardous asteroids that are set to approach Earth closely in the coming week. Based on data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the first asteroid, known as 1994 XD, is an enormous 1500-foot object, roughly the size of a bridge, moving at an astonishing speed of 77301 kilometres per hour. Its closest proximity to Earth will be on June 12.

The second asteroid, named 2020 DB, is even larger than the previous one and will reach its closest distance to Earth on June 15. This colossal rock measures a staggering 1600-foot and is currently hurtling towards us at a rapid pace of 34279 kmph. Do these asteroids pose a danger to Earth? Here's what NASA reveals

Monster rocks over 1500-foot on the way

The main concerns of these asteroids are – the proximity of asteroids to Earth and their gigantic size. As per NASA's asteroid data tracking webpage, asteroid 1994 XD will approach Earth at a distance of merely 1.97 million miles. On the other hand, asteroid 2020 DB is set to come as close as 2.68 million miles.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies maintains a list of near-Earth objects that are likely to make close approaches to Earth in order to detect any potential dangers ahead of time. NASA's JPL has classified all space rocks that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size greater than approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects."

The Center for NEO Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory compiles a list of near-Earth objects expected to have close encounters with our planet. NASA's JPL categorizes any celestial body that approaches within 4.6 million miles of Earth and has a size exceeding approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects." This classification allows for the monitoring and assessment of objects that could pose a risk to our planet.

Consequently, these asteroids are identified as "potentially hazardous objects." Although the distance between these asteroids and Earth is considerably, but even a minor deviation from their trajectory due to the gravitational influence of a planet can redirect them towards Earth. Such a scenario could lead to an unimaginably catastrophic impact!

NASA's tech for tracking asteroids

NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data for NEOs that come close enough to Earth to be observed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 09:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets