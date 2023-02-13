    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 1-mtr Asteroid just COLLIDED with Earth today over the English Channel! Triumph for ESA

    1-mtr Asteroid just COLLIDED with Earth today over the English Channel! Triumph for ESA

    An asteroid, whose size has been estimated at 1 metre, has hit the Earth today in the early morning.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 18:56 IST
    Colossal 2400-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to buzz Earth soon
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BC8 - NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BC8. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 11, at a distance of 5 .9million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is huge with a size of almost 160-foot across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 50564 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    2/5 Asteroid 2021 EP4 - A small 16 feet wide asteroid will fly past Earth by a very close margin on February 13. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2021 EP4, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 22107 kilometers per hour.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 RG – Another asteroid named 2022 RG will make its closest approach to Earth on February 16, at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 78 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 10953 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2005 YY128 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2005 YY128. It is expected to fly past Earth closely on February 16 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 88735 kilometers per hour. This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 2400 feet, making it nearly as big as a bridge!  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2020 DG4 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2020 DG4. It is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on February 17. Asteroid 2020 DG4 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 20 feet and 45 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 552,381 kilometers. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2023 CX1 has impacted Earth over the English Channel. (REUTERS)

    The early hours of February 13th saw a cosmic visitor hit Earth! Yes, you read that right! It was a small 1-meter-to-2-meter wide asteroid. The asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 CX1 hit Earth's atmosphere and exploded in a blazing flash that made it appear brighter than the Moon. The event occurred in the English Channel. ESA reported this asteroid just before it entered Earth's atmosphere over northern France early this morning. "Only the 7th time an asteroid impact has been predicted - but a sign of the rapid advances in global detection capabilities!" ESA tweeted triumphantly. Asteroid 2023 CX1 was travelling at a mind-boggling speed of 18 kilometers per second.

    Surprisingly, Asteroid 2023 CX1 was discovered on February 12, 2023. This near-Earth object belongs to the Aten group and makes one orbit around the Sun in 281 days, thesky.org reported. The aphelion (farthest point from the Sun) of the asteroid 2023 CX1 orbits is 152 million kilometers, and the perihelion (nearest point to the Sun) is 99 million kilometers. Thankfully, this asteroid collision has caused no harm on Earth.

    Several people witnessed the event. An individual claiming to have seen the event took to Twitter, describing the asteroid as having "lit up the sky with a pink flash which was spectacular." Another person added, "I just stood at my window and turned on my phone. I wasn't expecting much but it really was amazing."

    What's special about this asteroid

    According to Mark Boslough, a physicist and airburst specialist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, "airbursts of this magnitude occur somewhere on Earth several times a year," a Weather. com report mentioned. He added that this is only the seventh instance in recorded history where an asteroid was detected before entering the Earth's atmosphere. The previous asteroid that was forecast to enter the Earth's atmosphere was observed in the skies over Ontario, Canada in November of the previous year. Also, this is the first time when a collision happened "over a populated area with enough warning to get data".

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 18:56 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble