Icon
Home Tech News 240-foot asteroid to come close to Earth tomorrow; size and speed revealed by NASA

240-foot asteroid to come close to Earth tomorrow; size and speed revealed by NASA

Asteroid 2009 UG is expected to pay a close visit to our planet tomorrow, September 30.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 23:29 IST
Icon
5 asteroids speeding towards Earth today, says NASA! Know their size, close approach and more
Asteroid 2009 UG
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RH11: NASA has warned about this asteroid that is expected to approach the Earth today, September 17. This asteroid is designated as 2023 RH11. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet and its closest approach to Earth will be 1.36 million kilometers. It is as big as the size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2009 UG
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SA: According to NASA, this asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will make its close approach today at 3.14 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 49 feet and is as big as the size of a house.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2009 UG
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RD13: As per the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid was first observed on 23 August and is about to approach Earth today. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 17526 km per hour. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet. Its close approach to Earth will be 3.48 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2009 UG
4/5 Asteroid 2023 RO9: This asteroid designated as 2023 RO9 is expected to make its close approach to Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 75 Feet. Its close approach towards Earth will be 5.05 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 44223 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2009 UG
5/5 Asteroid RJ11: This asteroid designated as 2023 RJ11 by NASA will approach Earth today at a speed of 24405 km per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be 5.72 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 66 Feet and is as big as a size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2009 UG
icon View all Images
According to NASA, only those asteroids are considered potentially hazardous that are larger than 492 feet. (Pixabay)

NASA tracks all asteroids that stray close to the Earth because they could pose a potential danger. Apart from that, information about the origin of various asteroids can solve multiple mysteries about the universe. Recently NASA has successfully brought back a chunk of asteroid Bennu from space with the help of ORISIS- REX spacecraft. This asteroid sample is a huge achievement in the field of space exploration. Now, NASA is on its next asteroid mission called Psyche. According to NASA, this mission will study this metallic asteroid. The asteroid orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. As explained by NASA, the Psyche asteroid has a nickel-iron core that was essential in creating our solar system. One of the mission's main objectives is to get as close as 280 kilometers to Asteroid Psyche. The mission will help reveal various facts about the solar system and more.

Other than this, NASA's JPL has recently tracked an asteroid known as 2009 UG, which is hurtling toward the Earth at a very high speed. It is set to get very close to Earth tomorrow. Know what NASA reveals about this asteroid:

Asteroid 2009 UG

NASA's JPL has recently informed us about an asteroid speeding towards Earth. This asteroid is designated as 2009 UG and it is expected to pay a close visit to our planet tomorrow, 30 September. This asteroid is the size of an aircraft with a width of 240 Feet. The asteroid's closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.35 million Kilometers. This asteroid is hurtling towards Earth with a velocity of 32418 kilometers per hour. This asteroid was first observed on 16 October 2009 and was last seen on November 11, 2016. After all these years, asteroid 2009 UG is finally expected to come close to the Earth. According to the report provided by NASA JPL, this asteroid belongs to the Aten asteroid family.

Is Asteroid 2009 UG a hazard?

According to the estimation by NASA, only space rocks that are larger than 492 feet are considered potentially hazardous. So, asteroid 2009 UG is not likely to be a threat to our planet.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 23:29 IST

More From This Section

Icon
The NASA Asteroid Psyche Mission launch has been delayed and the fresh date that has been announced is October 12, 2023.
In big setback for NASA, Asteroid Psyche Mission launch delayed
29 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SE4 – Asteroid 2023 SE4, which is nearly 45 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, September 29. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 16662 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2 million kilometers.
426-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth!
29 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SE4 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
Close encounter with asteroid today! NASA reveals details
29 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SW6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Apollo asteroid hurtling towards Earth at fearsome speed! Know details
28 September 2023
NASA shared images and details about the Sombrero Galaxy that was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA's Hubble Telescope captures mesmerising image of galaxy 28 mn light-years away
28 September 2023
g7a34d1a46a
NASA's James Webb Telescope found carbon dioxide on Jupiter's Moon
28 September 2023
X-class solar flares could soon be hurled towards Earth from the Sun.
Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares! Know the solar storm danger
27 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SF6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
House-sized asteroid set for a close encounter with Earth; Know details
27 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon