240-foot asteroid to come close to Earth tomorrow; size and speed revealed by NASA

NASA tracks all asteroids that stray close to the Earth because they could pose a potential danger. Apart from that, information about the origin of various asteroids can solve multiple mysteries about the universe. Recently NASA has successfully brought back a chunk of asteroid Bennu from space with the help of ORISIS- REX spacecraft. This asteroid sample is a huge achievement in the field of space exploration. Now, NASA is on its next asteroid mission called Psyche. According to NASA, this mission will study this metallic asteroid. The asteroid orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. As explained by NASA, the Psyche asteroid has a nickel-iron core that was essential in creating our solar system. One of the mission's main objectives is to get as close as 280 kilometers to Asteroid Psyche. The mission will help reveal various facts about the solar system and more.

Other than this, NASA's JPL has recently tracked an asteroid known as 2009 UG, which is hurtling toward the Earth at a very high speed. It is set to get very close to Earth tomorrow. Know what NASA reveals about this asteroid:

Asteroid 2009 UG

NASA's JPL has recently informed us about an asteroid speeding towards Earth. This asteroid is designated as 2009 UG and it is expected to pay a close visit to our planet tomorrow, 30 September. This asteroid is the size of an aircraft with a width of 240 Feet. The asteroid's closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.35 million Kilometers. This asteroid is hurtling towards Earth with a velocity of 32418 kilometers per hour. This asteroid was first observed on 16 October 2009 and was last seen on November 11, 2016. After all these years, asteroid 2009 UG is finally expected to come close to the Earth. According to the report provided by NASA JPL, this asteroid belongs to the Aten asteroid family.

Is Asteroid 2009 UG a hazard?

According to the estimation by NASA, only space rocks that are larger than 492 feet are considered potentially hazardous. So, asteroid 2009 UG is not likely to be a threat to our planet.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!