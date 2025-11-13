3 reasons why the OnePlus 15 5G could be a potential iPhone 17 killer

OnePlus 15 5G is launching today, November 13, at 7 PM, in India. The smartphone will be announced in the flagship segment, competing with models like iPhone 17, iQOO 15, and others. While many flagship buyers are towards iPhones when it comes to the price range of around Rs. 80,000. However, the OnePlus 15 5G mobile could finally be one such model that could launch a potential iPhone 17 killer, which we have all been waiting for. We have found 3 OnePlus 15 features that may overthrow the iPhone 17 in enhanced flagship experiences.

3 reasons why the OnePlus 15 5G could be a superior flagship than the iPhone 17

165Hz display: OnePlus 15 5G is said to have a performance-focused display with a screen size of 6.78 inches. It will likely feature an LTPO AMOLED technology with a third-generation BOE Flexible Oriental screen. The smartphone will likely offer a 165Hz refresh rate, which is significantly higher than the iPhone 17's 120Hz display. Therefore, gaming and day-to-day usage will be smoother.

Triple camera setup: Despite iPhone 17's Rs. 82,900 price tag, the phone supports a dual camera setup and misses out on the telephoto lens capabilities. Whereas the OnePlus 15 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP telephoto lens that will likely offer up to 3x optical zoom.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Performance-centric and long-lasting: The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which could offer better performance than the iPhone 17's A19 chip. The high-end performance for iPhones is reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro models with the A19 Pro chip. In addition, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be backed by a 7,300 mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 17 is backed by a 3,692 mAh battery.