Home Tech News 3 things about AI you may have missed today: AI replaces camera lens, Amazon’s new AI tool, more

3 things about AI you may have missed today: AI replaces camera lens, Amazon’s new AI tool, more

AI Roundup: These are some of the most interesting news around artificial intelligence today. Paragraphica is a new AI tool that can replace the camera lens. Amazon to use a new AI tool to screen damaged goods.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 21:26 IST
5 Crazy AI Tools to make your life easy; Deep Nostalgia, Hotpot AI and more
With various internet AI tools in the market, AI is helping us in utility or entertainment. So, check out 5 crazy AI tools to make your life easy such as Deep Nostalgia, Hotpot AI and more.
AI roundup
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, June 1. (Unsplash)
AI roundup
Watch Video
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, June 1. (Unsplash)

The month of June has begun and it comes with more exciting developments in the world of artificial intelligence. Highlighting yet another use case of AI, Meta, and YouTube have revealed that they are using AI to remove disturbing content, including videos of war crimes, from their platforms. In other news, Photographica emerges as a unique AI tool that claims to replace camera lenses with location data. Amazon will soon use AI tools to screen damaged goods and reduce their order return volume. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a look.

AI replaces camera lens

AI tools continue to blow our minds. A new AI website called Paragraphica has taken the limits of what artificial intelligence can do to the next level. The website uses location data from your device to know where you are and then uses local information such as time of the day, address, weather, and nearby areas to write a paragraph about the area. And then, it uses complex algorithms and machine learning to turn that paragraph into an image. Unlike other text-to-image platforms, this image is based on how the AI sees the place.

Amazon to use AI tools to screen damaged goods

As per a report by Wall Street Journal, Amazon will soon roll out a series of AI tools in its warehouses. These tools will screen items for damage before sending them to the customers. Amazon believes this tool will enable it to cut down order returns as well as speed up picking and packing and eventually order delivery.

Meta, YouTube are using AI to take down disturbing content

Meta and YouTube have been removing disturbing content for a while. Recently, these companies began using AI tools to detect and delete such videos from its platform. Now, a new BBC report claims that this could have led to instances of war crimes being removed from the platform that could have been used as evidence to bring justice to the victims.

Highlighting how AI is removing the evidence of human rights violation, the report mentioned the instance of a travel journalist who uploaded videos where civilians including men, women, and children were shot dead by Russian troops to Instagram and YouTube. But within a minute, three out of the four videos were deleted by the platform for posting violent content.

This has raised questions on the contextual and ethical decision-making capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 21:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets