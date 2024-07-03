4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more

Best Keyboard-mouse combos under ₹2,000: Keyboard and mouse are indispensable peripherals for productivity, whether you're a student or an office worker. A reliable typing and mouse experience is crucial for enhancing efficiency. Hence, amidst the ongoing Amazon sales, we have curated several deals worth exploring. The following list is in no particular order, so you can choose based on your budget and preferences.

List of Best Selling Products

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse

Logitech is known for its dependable computer peripherals, and this wireless model lives up to the reputation. It features a compact keyboard paired with an ambidextrous mouse, compatible with both Windows and Mac. The setup offers a straightforward plug and play experience, catering to most users. While the keys provide tactile feedback, they have a shallow travel. The mouse operates at 800 dpi, ensuring precise tracking. Connection is via the included dongle on a 2.4GHz wireless link.

Zebronics Companion 302

For those preferring a full-sized keyboard with a fun design and a 1600 dpi mouse, the Zebronics Companion 302 is a solid choice. Like the Logitech MK240, it connects via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. The keyboard's typing is notably quiet, making it suitable for professional environments. Having said that, its standout feature is the design that enhances any workspace.

Portronics Key 7 Combo

The Portronics Key 7 combo offers a fun option, especially for budgets under ₹1000. Priced at just ₹899, this combo includes a keyboard and mouse that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also compatible with both Mac and PC. The keyboard gets 104 keys, while the mouse clicks quietly, ensuring a pleasant user experience for both office and personal use.

HP USB Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Set

Ideal for office environments, the HP USB Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Set combines discreet aesthetics with practical features. The keyboard is spill-resistant and sports low-profile keys for quiet operation. The ambidextrous mouse features a sleek design and connects via a 2.4GHz dongle, compatible with both PC and Mac setups.