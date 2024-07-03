 4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News 4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more

Looking for a budget keyboard-mouse combo deal? Amazon has plenty of offers from brands like Logitech, HP, and more. Read on for more details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 16:23 IST
keyboard combos
Keyboard-mouse combos under 2,000. (Logitech)

Products included in this article

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz & B100 Wired USB Mouse, 3 yr Warranty, 800 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Black
(10,112)
₹1,794
Buy now 44% OFF
ZEBRONICS Companion 302 2.4GHZ Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with UV Printed Keys,13 Multimedia Keys,800/1400/1600 DPI,High Precision,Advanced Optical Sensor Technology(Blue)
(640)
₹1,899 ₹3,399
Buy now 55% OFF
Portronics Key7 Combo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set with 2.4 GHz USB Receiver, 10m Working Range, 12 Shortcut Keys, Adjustable DPI, 10 Million Key Life & Click Life for PC, Laptop, Mac (Grey+Orange)
(14,117)
₹899 ₹1,999
Buy now 38% OFF
HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range 2.4G Wireless Technology / 3 Years Warranty (4SC12PA), Black
(10,018)
₹1,349 ₹2,198
Buy now

Best Keyboard-mouse combos under 2,000: Keyboard and mouse are indispensable peripherals for productivity, whether you're a student or an office worker. A reliable typing and mouse experience is crucial for enhancing efficiency. Hence, amidst the ongoing Amazon sales, we have curated several deals worth exploring. The following list is in no particular order, so you can choose based on your budget and preferences.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz & B100 Wired USB Mouse, 3 yr Warranty, 800 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous PC/Mac/Laptop - Black 4.3/5 ₹ 1,794
ZEBRONICS Companion 302 2.4GHZ Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with UV Printed Keys,13 Multimedia Keys,800/1400/1600 DPI,High Precision,Advanced Optical Sensor Technology(Blue) 4.2/5 ₹ 1,899
Portronics Key7 Combo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set with 2.4 GHz USB Receiver, 10m Working Range, 12 Shortcut Keys, Adjustable DPI, 10 Million Key Life & Click Life for PC, Laptop, Mac (Grey+Orange) 4/5 ₹ 899
HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range 2.4G Wireless Technology / 3 Years Warranty (4SC12PA), Black 4/5 ₹ 1,349

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse

Logitech is known for its dependable computer peripherals, and this wireless model lives up to the reputation. It features a compact keyboard paired with an ambidextrous mouse, compatible with both Windows and Mac. The setup offers a straightforward plug and play experience, catering to most users. While the keys provide tactile feedback, they have a shallow travel. The mouse operates at 800 dpi, ensuring precise tracking. Connection is via the included dongle on a 2.4GHz wireless link.

B0BQ1YK4GS-1

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- All details

Zebronics Companion 302

For those preferring a full-sized keyboard with a fun design and a 1600 dpi mouse, the Zebronics Companion 302 is a solid choice. Like the Logitech MK240, it connects via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. The keyboard's typing is notably quiet, making it suitable for professional environments. Having said that, its standout feature is the design that enhances any workspace.

B0CNH196C6-2

Portronics Key 7 Combo

The Portronics Key 7 combo offers a fun option, especially for budgets under 1000. Priced at just 899, this combo includes a keyboard and mouse that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also compatible with both Mac and PC. The keyboard gets 104 keys, while the mouse clicks quietly, ensuring a pleasant user experience for both office and personal use.

B0CN2ZWYNV-3

HP USB Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Set

Ideal for office environments, the HP USB Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Set combines discreet aesthetics with practical features. The keyboard is spill-resistant and sports low-profile keys for quiet operation. The ambidextrous mouse features a sleek design and connects via a 2.4GHz dongle, compatible with both PC and Mac setups.

B07V82W5CN-4

Also Read: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: Elevates any TV, old or new

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 16:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: jio offers unlimited 5g: how to buy multiple plans now to save money before july 3 tariff hike bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it top 5 printers for home and office use in india: from brother, hp to epson - best brands to consider amazon prime day sale 2024 starts from july 20: check offers, new launches, and more how to hide your instagram online status from others aliens exist? dyson spheres in the milky way galaxy is the latest proof that has got scientists excited - all details beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works macbook pro, philips smart lighting to playfit slim, 5 smart devices for your home whatsapp to stop working on your phone? iphones to android, check full list nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience
Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies

Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge

Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge with new rewards and content in 2024
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
From Samsung Galaxy S24 to Realme GT 6: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets