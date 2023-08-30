Home Tech News 4 things about AI you may have missed today: Samsung launches AI recipe service, Deloitte’s AI market incubator, more

4 things about AI you may have missed today: Samsung launches AI recipe service, Deloitte’s AI market incubator, more

AI Roundup: Samsung launches an AI-powered food and recipe platform, Deloitte has rolled out its India-focused global generative AI market incubator.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 22:37 IST
Artificial Intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 30. (Pexels)
Artificial Intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 30. (Pexels)

On yet another important day in the artificial intelligence space, many companies have introduced new products and services that leverage the power of this emerging technology. Samsung was among the biggest AI announcements today as the company launched Samsung Food, a personalized, AI-powered food and recipe platform in 104 countries around the world. In other news, Deloitte has rolled out a global AI market incubator to enhance innovation in generative AI and help businesses in India and across the world. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a look.

Samsung launches AI food and recipe service

Samsung announced the launch of its AI-powered food and recipe service called Samsung Food. The company is releasing this new service in eight different languages across 104 countries globally. “Samsung Food will offer comprehensive food experiences through more than 160,000 available recipes, acting as a personalized assistant that helps users discover new dishes, create tailored meal plans and order ingredients online,” the company said in its blog post.

The smart food platform will also help users control their cooking appliances while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their favorite recipes on social media.

Deloitte announces AI market incubator

Deloitte, a global consultancy firm, has launched a global generative AI market incubator. The aim of this incubator is to help businesses learn how to innovate this technology in India and abroad, as per a report by Business Standard.

In an official statement, the company said, “AI incubator will leverage the in-depth sector knowledge and AI/ML expertise of our professionals, including data scientists and engineers. They will work through a multi-disciplinary model built on design thinking to ensure speed, faster time to market, and immediate value generation in critical projects”.

China to develop its own AI chips

According to a report by Wion, China, which has been hit by multiple Western sanctions, is now looking to develop its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) sector and become self-dependent. For the purpose of acquiring these chips, China is likely to take the help of the country's top dynamic random access memory (DRAM) maker, ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), Wion quoted unnamed sources as saying.

GEDiCube joins Nvidia Inception to advance cancer detection in clinical trials

GEDiCube, an AI/ML platform that combines differential molecular capabilities to detect cancer early has announced that it has joined Nvidia Inception, as per a report by BusinessWire. It is a program that nurtures start-ups by providing access to cutting-edge technology, technical resources, and venture capitalists. This collaboration will help GEDiCube in advancing its operations with cancer detection in clinical trials. The initial focus will be on pancreatic cancer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 22:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets