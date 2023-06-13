Home Tech News 450-foot asteroid, bigger than the Statue of Liberty, rushing towards Earth at fearsome speed

450-foot asteroid, bigger than the Statue of Liberty, rushing towards Earth at fearsome speed

NASA has revealed key details about a mammoth asteroid that is set to make its closest approach to Earth. Know its speed, size, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 10:24 IST
5 asteroids, including 1600-foot, hurtling towards Earth at fiery pace! NASA reveals details
image caption
1/6 NASA uses telescopes like Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona, to detect asteroids and comets. NEOWISE, NASA's space observatory, has also identified several asteroids by scanning the skies using near-infrared light. Here are 5 of these asteroids that NASA has detected. (NASA)
asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 LA – It is a 99-foot aasteroid, about airplane-sized, which will be making its closest approach on June 12. It will come as close as 410,000 miles, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a ferocious speed of 37614 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 1994 XD – NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 1994 XD, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 12, at a distance of just 1.97 million miles. The most worrying part is its size - it is a whopper at 1500 feet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 LO-- It is a small bus-sized asteroid of 34 feet in size and it will make its closest approach to Earth on June 13 at a distance of just 1.1 million miles.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/6 Asteroid 2022 WN4 – The skyscrapper-sized asteroid is heading for Earth on June 13. This asteroid, with a width of 490 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 54272 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth by just 2.57 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2020 DB5 – This is another monster rock that will make its closest approach to Earth on June 15 at a close distance of 2.68 million miles. According to NASA, this is a colossal 1600-foot wide asteroid. NASA's CNEOS says that it is moving at a breakneck speed of 34279 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2022 WN4
View all Images
Asteroid 2022 WN4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (NASA)

Located at JPL, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) works alongside the Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington to characterize the orbits of near-Earth asteroids. The organization further studies the data, predicts the close approaches with Earth, and even carries out impact hazard assessments in order to minimize the uncertainty around the trajectory of these space objects.

The increasing number of asteroids that pass Earth closely has made it imperative for space agencies such as NASA and ESA to continuously monitor them, and another one is set to pass Earth closely today. Know the asteroid's details here.

Asteroid 2022 WN4 details

According to details revealed by NASA, an asteroid, identified as Asteroid 2022 WN4, is close to Earth, travelling at 54272 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to the Earth today, June 13, at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers.

It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroid threat - Is it dangerous?

In terms of size, NASA estimates it to be around 450 feet wide, making it almost as big as a skyscraper. In fact, it is even bigger than the Statue of Liberty! Although NASA scientists estimate that an asteroid would have to be about 96 km wide to completely and utterly wipe out life on Earth, smaller asteroids such as Asteroid 2022 WN4 also have the potential to cause damage up to some extent. For example, the asteroid which exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk was just 59 feet wide. When it exploded, it damaged nearly 8000 buildings and left over 1000 people injured.

These close calls with asteroids highlight the importance of continued technological development in asteroid detection and monitoring programs, which help to ensure the safety of our planet from the potential impact of these space rocks.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 10:05 IST
