46-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today, says NASA; Check out this space rock called RD15

46-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today, says NASA; Check out this space rock called RD15

As informed by NASA's CNEOS, Asteroid 2023 RD15 is expected to pay a visit to our planet today 24 September.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 23:05 IST
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SP3: This asteroid designated 2023 SP3 is expected to get close to Earth today, 24 September. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 59 feet and its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be only 0.328 million kilometers! That is shockingly close! This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13.  (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SQ1: This asteroid has a width of 61 feet. It too is expected to pay a close visit to Earth today. Its closest approach towards Earth is estimated to be 2.09 million kilometers. It was first observed by NASA on September 12 and was last seen on September 19. It is moving towards Earth at a speed of 73868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RD15: As informed by NASA, this asteroid is also expected to reach Earth today. This asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 feet. It was first observed on 15 September. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2023 SB2: This asteroid tracked by NASA is 32 Feet wide and is as big as a size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 1.65 million kilometers. This asteroid is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 28911 kilometers per hour. It is expected to pay visit to Earth today. (pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2023 SD3: As informed by NASA, the closest Earth approach of the asteroid 2023 SD3 is expected to be 3.73 million kilometers and is expected to arrive today. This asteroid is 51 Feet wide and can be similar to the size of a house. Its speed is 12482 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
The space agency NASA has disclosed that Asteroid 2023 RD15 is classified within the Aten group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids are a small, but inseparable part of our solar system, but they possess a massive potential for destruction. Therefore, NASA is on a continuous mission to track asteroids and study them in order to take preventive measures in case the threat is serious. NASA actively monitors asteroids to safeguard Earth and enhance our understanding of their paths as they hold many secrets. When NASA's telescopes detect a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), the agency's astronomers gather observational data and share it with the Minor Planet Center. Subsequently, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes this information to compute the asteroid's probable orbit around the Sun. To monitor asteroids, NASA astronomers have developed a next-generation impact monitoring algorithm called Sentry-II in order to evaluate NEA impact probabilities efficiently.

Recently, NASA has tracked an asteroid and designated it as 2023 RD15. It is approaching Earth today, 24 September. Know what else NASA has revealed:

Asteroid 2023 RD15

As informed by NASA CNEOS, the asteroid 2023 RD15 is expected to pay a visit to our Planet today 24 September. According to the provided data, this asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 Feet. This asteroid was first observed on 15 September and was last observed on 18 September.

Other details

The space agency NASA has disclosed that Asteroid 2023 RD15 is classified within the Aten group of asteroids. These are Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that intersect Earth's orbit and have semi-major axes smaller to Earth's. The name "Aten" originates from the asteroid 2062 Aten, and the first discovery of such an asteroid was made by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers. It is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 17917 kilometers per hour.

Is asteroid 2023 RD15 a potential threat?

According to NASA, the asteroid 2023 RD15 is not potentially hazardous for our planet because of its size. Space rocks that are larger than 492 feet are kept in the category of potentially hazardous by NASA.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 23:04 IST

