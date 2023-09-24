46-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today, says NASA; Check out this space rock called RD15

Asteroids are a small, but inseparable part of our solar system, but they possess a massive potential for destruction. Therefore, NASA is on a continuous mission to track asteroids and study them in order to take preventive measures in case the threat is serious. NASA actively monitors asteroids to safeguard Earth and enhance our understanding of their paths as they hold many secrets. When NASA's telescopes detect a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), the agency's astronomers gather observational data and share it with the Minor Planet Center. Subsequently, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes this information to compute the asteroid's probable orbit around the Sun. To monitor asteroids, NASA astronomers have developed a next-generation impact monitoring algorithm called Sentry-II in order to evaluate NEA impact probabilities efficiently.

Recently, NASA has tracked an asteroid and designated it as 2023 RD15. It is approaching Earth today, 24 September. Know what else NASA has revealed:

Asteroid 2023 RD15

As informed by NASA CNEOS, the asteroid 2023 RD15 is expected to pay a visit to our Planet today 24 September. According to the provided data, this asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 Feet. This asteroid was first observed on 15 September and was last observed on 18 September.

Other details

The space agency NASA has disclosed that Asteroid 2023 RD15 is classified within the Aten group of asteroids. These are Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that intersect Earth's orbit and have semi-major axes smaller to Earth's. The name "Aten" originates from the asteroid 2062 Aten, and the first discovery of such an asteroid was made by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers. It is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 17917 kilometers per hour.

Is asteroid 2023 RD15 a potential threat?

According to NASA, the asteroid 2023 RD15 is not potentially hazardous for our planet because of its size. Space rocks that are larger than 492 feet are kept in the category of potentially hazardous by NASA.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!