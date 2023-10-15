Icon
48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says

48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says

NASA has revealed that a 48-foot asteroid, designated as 2023 TC7, is all set to pass very close to Earth today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 21:48 IST
Asteroid 2023 TC7
According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a house. (Pixabay)

NASA maintains a vigilant eye on the cosmos to track, monitor, and study each and every asteroid in space that comes near Earth. This crucial endeavor involves a combination of space telescopes and ground-based observatories, including the renowned Hubble Space Telescope. As of now, there are 1,298,210 known asteroids that have been checked. While there are no immediate threats from asteroids to Earth, but they can still wreak havoc in the future. Therefore, tracking them is the only solution to avoid any calamities. Recently, NASA has revealed an asteroid, set to pass by Earth. It is designated as the asteroid 2023 TC7. Read on to know more about this asteroid approaching close to the Earth:

Asteroid 2023 TC7:

According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a typical house. This asteroid is poised for a close encounter with Earth on October 15, 2023. Its closest approach is estimated to be at a distance of 666,000 kilometers, which is very close. Speeding through space at an astonishing 24510 kilometers per hour, this celestial body belongs to the Aten Family of asteroids. Aten asteroids are a group with dynamic orbits that often bring them into close proximity of Earth. Worryingly, this particular asteroid was first observed on October 11, 2023, and its last known sighting was on October 14. However, because of its small size, this asteroid won't pose any hazard to our planet.

The Aten Family of Asteroids:

The Aten asteroids form a distinctive group characterized by their orbits that intersect with Earth's path. These celestial neighbors are collectively known as Earth-crossing asteroids, and they derive their name from 2062 Aten, the first of its kind discovered on January 7, 1976, by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory.

Is it hazardous?

Since the size of the Asteroid 2023 TC7 is small, it may not be a hazardous object for our planet. As per the data provided by NASA, only asteroids that are larger than 492 feet are considered to be potentially hazardous.

The diligent efforts of NASA and other space agencies around the world in tracking and studying asteroids are crucial for safeguarding our planet from potential threats.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 21:48 IST
    Icon