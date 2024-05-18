 5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more | Tech News
5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more

From OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model to Google’s new AI move, know what happened in the world of AI this week with major launches and announcements.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 18 2024, 07:00 IST
Check out all the major AI news from this week. (Pexels)

AI roundup: This week was big on AI-related announcements with OpenAI announcing a faster GPT-4o model during its “Sprint Updates” event. While the demo of the GPT-4o grabbed much attention, Google stepped one step further with several AI announcements. Google I/O event was hosted this year with CEO Sundar Pichai taking the stage during the first day. The company revealed a new upgraded Gemini 1.5 Pro, new Gemini 1.5 Flash, Project Astra, and much more.

  1. OpenAI launched GPT-4o, a new AI model

On Monday, May 13, OpenAI CTO, Mira Murati announced the new flagship AI model, GPT-4o. The new AI model has several advanced capabilities such as voice, text, and image recognition and provides human-like conversation with emotions. GPT-4o is 2x faster, 50 percent cheaper and has five times higher rate limits than the current GPT-4 Turbo, according to the Press release.

2. The Google I/O keynote was dedicated to AI

Google hosted its Annual developer conference on May 14 with Sundar Pichai commencing the keynote on day 1. During the keynote, the company revealed several AI initiatives with the ability of Gemini 1.5 Pro. Additionally, the company announced Gemini for Workspace, Android, Photos, and several other services. Google also launched Gemini 1.5 Flash, a new lightweight AI model, and Project Aster with the future of virtual assistants.

3. OpenAI and Reddit partnered for AI model training

OpenAI and Reddit announced that they will be collaborating to train artificial intelligence models with Reddit data. Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman said in a joint statement said, “Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they're looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” according to an AFP report.

4. NASA appointed chief AI officer

NASA announced David Salvagnini as NASA's first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Earlier, Salvagnini worked as chief data officer at the space agency, and now his roles have been expanded to include strategic vision and planning for AI. Additionally, Salvagnini will also be responsible for NASA's collaboration front with government agencies, academic institutions, industry partners, and other experts, according to a Moneycontrol report.

5. Microsoft gives cloud computing customers flexibility with AMD alternative to Nvidia AI processors

Microsoft announced that it allow customers to choose between AMD artificial intelligence chips and Nvidia processors that best suits their needs or budget. The company also showcased new Cobalt 100 custom processors and flagship MI300X AI chips. These chips will provide customers with alternatives to Nvidia's H100 graphics processing units (GPUs), according to a Reuters report.

First Published Date: 18 May, 07:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets