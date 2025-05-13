5 Essential cloud tools that let you work seamlessly across devices

Working across a phone and a laptop has become common in everyday tasks, especially for those who rely on constant connectivity and access to files. Whether managing spreadsheets, attending meetings, or collaborating on documents, apps that maintain real-time sync between devices help users stay efficient without switching tools or transferring files manually. Here are five apps that can support you in such workflows across different platforms and will help you stay on track from one screen to another.

1. Microsoft 365 lets you edit files on any device

Microsoft 365 brings Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to both phones and computers. A Microsoft account allows free access to basic editing tools on the web and mobile app. Users can begin a file on a phone, save it to OneDrive, and continue working on a laptop with real-time syncing and formatting. The app also supports collaboration, allowing multiple users to edit the same document at the same time.

2. Google Workspace supports seamless document work

Docs, Sheets, and Slides from Google Workspace work on browsers and mobile apps. Changes save automatically, and users can move from laptop to phone without disruption. Team members can comment, edit, and view updates in real time. The mobile apps provide enough features for document editing while commuting or traveling.

3. Slack keeps teams in sync across devices

Slack allows messaging through channels and direct messages. It runs on mobile and desktop platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. Slack supports file sharing and works with apps like Zoom for better communication. Its free version includes a searchable 90-day message history, which helps teams track past discussions.

4. OneNote captures text, drawings, and recordings

OneNote functions as a digital notebook across devices. It allows typing, handwriting with a stylus, audio recordings, and web clipping. Users can organise content into sections and access it from any device using the cloud. The app runs on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and the web.

5. Google Drive stores and syncs content

Google Drive offers 15GB of storage with a Google account and works on all major platforms. It syncs files automatically and supports different file formats, including PDFs, images, and videos. Drive also maintains version history, so previous file states remain recoverable. With links to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, users can edit and share files without needing additional software.