    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more

    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more

    Looking for the right office desktop gadget? From wireless charger, smart mug to portable document scanner, check out the 5 essential desktop office gadgets you must have.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 14:24 IST
    Wireless charger
    This wireless charging stand can charge multiple devices at once. (Amazon)
    Wireless charger
    This wireless charging stand can charge multiple devices at once. (Amazon)

    In today's fast-paced business world, having the right office desktop gadgets can make all the difference when it comes to efficiency and productivity. There are many different gadgets that can be used in an office setting to make work more efficient and comfortable if you're technology-driven. The right gadgets will depend on your specific needs and preferences. From standing desks to wireless chargers, there are a wide variety of gadgets available that can help to improve the work experience for employees. To meet this demand, a new wave of office desktop gadgets keep hitting the market from time to time and they are designed to help workers get more done in less time.

    1. Wireless Charger - With the increasing number of devices we use, it's essential to have a wireless charger that can charge multiple devices at once. This can save time and hassle of looking for multiple outlets. If you've got multiple devices that need to be charged such as a smartphone, wireless earbuds and more, desktop wireless chargers can be extremely useful. Buy one here.

    2. Portable Document Scanner - Another popular gadget is the Portable Document Scanner which is a compact device that allows you to quickly and easily scan documents and convert them into digital files. This is particularly useful for employees who are constantly on the go and need to be able to access their documents from anywhere. Buy one here.

    3. Smart Mug - Smart mugs are a type of mug that have built-in technology to keep the contents at a specific temperature for an extended period of time. They often come with a mobile app that allows the user to set and adjust the desired temperature which helps keep your coffee warm on those tiring work shifts. Buy one here.

    4. USB Hub - USB hubs can be useful in expanding the number of USB ports available on a computer or other device. This can be especially helpful for people who need to connect multiple devices to their computer at the same time, such as a mouse, keyboard, printer, and external hard drive. can also be used to charge multiple devices at once. Buy one here.

    5. Smart Desk Lamp - Smart desk lamps can be useful in a variety of ways. They can be controlled remotely using a smartphone or by touch, allowing you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the light. Some smart desk lamps also have built-in features such as a USB charging port. Therefore, they can be ideal for long, straining work especially at night. Buy one here.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 14:23 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation