5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more

Looking for the right office desktop gadget? From wireless charger, smart mug to portable document scanner, check out the 5 essential desktop office gadgets you must have.

In today's fast-paced business world, having the right office desktop gadgets can make all the difference when it comes to efficiency and productivity. There are many different gadgets that can be used in an office setting to make work more efficient and comfortable if you're technology-driven. The right gadgets will depend on your specific needs and preferences. From standing desks to wireless chargers, there are a wide variety of gadgets available that can help to improve the work experience for employees. To meet this demand, a new wave of office desktop gadgets keep hitting the market from time to time and they are designed to help workers get more done in less time.

1. Wireless Charger - With the increasing number of devices we use, it's essential to have a wireless charger that can charge multiple devices at once. This can save time and hassle of looking for multiple outlets. If you've got multiple devices that need to be charged such as a smartphone, wireless earbuds and more, desktop wireless chargers can be extremely useful. Buy one here.

2. Portable Document Scanner - Another popular gadget is the Portable Document Scanner which is a compact device that allows you to quickly and easily scan documents and convert them into digital files. This is particularly useful for employees who are constantly on the go and need to be able to access their documents from anywhere. Buy one here.

3. Smart Mug - Smart mugs are a type of mug that have built-in technology to keep the contents at a specific temperature for an extended period of time. They often come with a mobile app that allows the user to set and adjust the desired temperature which helps keep your coffee warm on those tiring work shifts. Buy one here.

4. USB Hub - USB hubs can be useful in expanding the number of USB ports available on a computer or other device. This can be especially helpful for people who need to connect multiple devices to their computer at the same time, such as a mouse, keyboard, printer, and external hard drive. can also be used to charge multiple devices at once. Buy one here.

5. Smart Desk Lamp - Smart desk lamps can be useful in a variety of ways. They can be controlled remotely using a smartphone or by touch, allowing you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the light. Some smart desk lamps also have built-in features such as a USB charging port. Therefore, they can be ideal for long, straining work especially at night. Buy one here.