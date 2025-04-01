Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 5 Free AI tools to transform your photos into Ghibli-style masterpieces in seconds

AI tools are transforming images into Ghibli-style masterpieces. Want to create your own? Here are five free editors to bring animated magic to your photos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 16:11 IST
Ghibli-style AI image
Discover five free AI tools to transform your photos into enchanting Ghibli-style images easily online. (AI-generated image using Grok)

If you've spent any time on social media this week, you've likely seen a surge of images transformed into the enchanting Ghibli-style, thanks to the latest AI-powered tools. Thanks to the launch of OpenAI's advanced image generator in GPT-4o, users have created and modified visuals that resemble the charming, whimsical world of Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's animated masterpieces. However, the tool is not widely available, and many have sought alternative solutions to produce similar imagery. Luckily, several free online platforms can help you transform your images into dreamy, Ghibli-esque visuals.

Here are five free tools that can help you craft your own Ghibli-style visuals:

Deep Dream Generator

This free platform uses AI to turn ordinary photos into surreal, artistic creations. Upload an image, select the style you prefer, and adjust the effect's intensity. The result can be stunning, with misty forests or serene skies that evoke a magical, otherworldly feel.

Also read: What's Studio Ghibli and why are AI generated images flooding the internet

Prisma

Available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android, Prisma offers artistic filters that can turn photos into hand-painted artworks. With its popular effects inspired by various artists, including Ghibli-like textures, it's ideal for transforming portraits and scenic images. While free, it offers premium features for those who want more advanced options.

Grok

Part of X (formerly Twitter), Grok is more than just a chatbot. It generates images from scratch or modifies existing ones based on your preferences. It can give photos a dreamy look and even create hyperrealistic images. All you need is an X account, and it's completely free.

Also read: How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide

LunaPic

Although it looks like a vintage platform, LunaPic is a powerful free online editor. It offers a wide range of effects, including those that can give photos a hand-drawn anime vibe. You don't need to sign up, and it allows you to adjust contrast, saturation, and more, making it ideal for creating Ghibli-inspired visuals.

PhotoFunia

This fun tool lets you place your image in various creative settings, such as newspapers, billboards, and magazine covers. Though it doesn't directly create Ghibli-style images, it features filters that evoke a fairytale-like quality, adding a touch of whimsy to portraits and travel shots.

Also read: How to schedule texts on Android and iPhone: Step-by-step guide

How to Get the Best Results

To achieve the best Ghibli-like images, start with high-resolution photos, particularly those featuring trees, skies, and soft lighting. Experiment with different filters, but avoid overdoing it to maintain the image's natural charm.

Caution

While using AI tools to edit images is fun, be cautious about the data you upload. Some platforms may not be as strict about user privacy as others, so it's essential to understand how your data is handled before using these services.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 16:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

