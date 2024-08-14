5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion

Advancements in AI have streamlined routine tasks, including the transcription of audio recordings from interviews, meetings, and lectures. Although most AI services come with a cost due to the resources needed for development and data processing, several free transcription tools are available. Here are five you might find useful:

1. Whisper

Developed by OpenAI, Whisper offers a free audio-to-text transcription service. Users can either upload audio files or speak directly into their device's microphone. Whisper transcribes the audio and can also translate non-English audio into English. Access Whisper through the web app on Hugging Face or download it for local use on compatible computers.

2. Happy Scribe

Happy Scribe's free plan allows transcription of up to ten minutes of audio. However, exporting files requires a paid upgrade at $17 per month. Speaker labels and timestamps are included in the free plan to streamline review and editing. Upgrade to a paid plan for advanced tools such as translation, custom dictionary, and human transcription.

3. Otter.ai

Otter.ai provides 600 minutes of free transcription each month. It is known for its accuracy and ability to handle various accents and technical terms. Otter.ai is suitable for transcribing meetings, interviews, and lectures. The platform also supports search, highlighting, and photo additions to transcripts.

4. Temi

Temi, owned by the same company as Rev, offers basic transcription services with an initial 45 minutes free. Users can review and edit transcriptions, slow down audio playback, and export files in multiple formats including text and closed captions. Mobile apps for Android and iOS support recording and transcription for 25 cents per minute.

5. Inqscribe

Inqscribe is a downloadable tool with a straightforward interface. It supports keyboard shortcuts and allows users to insert frequently-used phrases and time codes into transcripts. The tool can play audio and video from various sources including URLs, local files, and external drives, making it versatile for transcription tasks.