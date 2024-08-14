 5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News 5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion

5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion

AI advancements simplify tasks like transcription. Here are five free AI-powered transcription services to efficiently convert audio recordings into text without any cost.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 13:53 IST
Icon
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion
1/7 Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
image caption
3/7 Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
image caption
4/7 Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
image caption
5/7 Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
image caption
6/7 Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion
7/7 Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
5 free AI transcription tools you can use for accurate audio-to-text conversion
icon View all Images
Discover five free AI transcription services that make converting audio recordings into text easy and efficient. (Pixels)

Advancements in AI have streamlined routine tasks, including the transcription of audio recordings from interviews, meetings, and lectures. Although most AI services come with a cost due to the resources needed for development and data processing, several free transcription tools are available. Here are five you might find useful:

1. Whisper

Developed by OpenAI, Whisper offers a free audio-to-text transcription service. Users can either upload audio files or speak directly into their device's microphone. Whisper transcribes the audio and can also translate non-English audio into English. Access Whisper through the web app on Hugging Face or download it for local use on compatible computers.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹117,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Happy Scribe

Happy Scribe's free plan allows transcription of up to ten minutes of audio. However, exporting files requires a paid upgrade at $17 per month. Speaker labels and timestamps are included in the free plan to streamline review and editing. Upgrade to a paid plan for advanced tools such as translation, custom dictionary, and human transcription.

3. Otter.ai

Otter.ai provides 600 minutes of free transcription each month. It is known for its accuracy and ability to handle various accents and technical terms. Otter.ai is suitable for transcribing meetings, interviews, and lectures. The platform also supports search, highlighting, and photo additions to transcripts.

Also read: Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can't always trust AI

4. Temi

Temi, owned by the same company as Rev, offers basic transcription services with an initial 45 minutes free. Users can review and edit transcriptions, slow down audio playback, and export files in multiple formats including text and closed captions. Mobile apps for Android and iOS support recording and transcription for 25 cents per minute.

Also read: Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available free of cost to these users- Know how to use it

5. Inqscribe

Inqscribe is a downloadable tool with a straightforward interface. It supports keyboard shortcuts and allows users to insert frequently-used phrases and time codes into transcripts. The tool can play audio and video from various sources including URLs, local files, and external drives, making it versatile for transcription tasks.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 13:52 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to hide your instagram online status from others windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window 10 best ac brands in india: top air conditioners from lloyd, daikin, lg and more that you can buy alert! did you get a whatsapp verification code without asking? your account under threat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets