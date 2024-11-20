5 Smart tips to maximise your air purifier’s performance for cleaner, healthier air indoors

As air quality deteriorates across the country, especially with winter approaching, many cities are witnessing pollution levels reach hazardous heights. In places like New Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) has been hitting near-500, posing serious health risks. While staying indoors can offer some protection, an air purifier can be an effective tool for cleaner, healthier air. However, to get the most out of your purifier, it's crucial to ensure that it's running at its full potential. Here are five essential tips to optimise its performance:

1. Check and Replace the Filter Regularly

A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is key to an air purifier's performance. These filters typically last up to 9,000 hours, but it's important to replace them when the change indicator signals. Some HEPA filters can be cleaned manually - check your user manual to confirm. A clean filter ensures maximum purification and extends the lifespan of your purifier.

2. Position the Air Purifier Correctly

The placement of your air purifier can make a significant difference. Ensure it has ample access to air, especially if it has a 360-degree intake. Avoid placing it too close to walls or corners. Additionally, consider using a fan to improve air circulation, particularly in large spaces, though this might increase cleaning time. Using a fan or air conditioner at a low setting can complement your purifier's performance.

3. Maintain Clean Inlets and Exhausts

Even with a new filter, dirt and dust can accumulate around the air purifier's inlet and exhaust ports, hindering airflow. Regularly clean both the internal and external surfaces of the unit to ensure optimal operation. Keeping these areas clean helps maintain efficient airflow, boosting the purifier's performance.

4. Don't Turn It Off When Air Quality Improves

Turning off your air purifier when the air quality seems fine can be counterproductive. Continuous operation, even at lower speeds, ensures that the air stays clean. Most modern purifiers have a sleep mode, which runs the unit at a lower speed, using less energy while still cleaning the air. Turning the unit off completely may lead to the accumulation of pollutants, affecting air quality while you sleep.

5. Keep It Running Consistently

Air purifiers, like refrigerators, are designed to run continuously. Turning them off and on frequently may actually use more power and may lead to polluted air while the unit is off. For consistent clean air, it's better to leave it on, particularly at night.