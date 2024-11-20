Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 5 Smart tips to maximise your air purifier’s performance for cleaner, healthier air indoors

5 Smart tips to maximise your air purifier's performance for cleaner, healthier air indoors

As pollution levels are rising, air purifiers have become essential. But are you using yours to its full potential? Here are five tips to maximise its performance.

5 Smart tips to maximise your air purifier’s performance for cleaner, healthier air indoors
Know how to enhance your air purifier’s efficiency with these five practical maintenance tips. (Xiaomi)

As air quality deteriorates across the country, especially with winter approaching, many cities are witnessing pollution levels reach hazardous heights. In places like New Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) has been hitting near-500, posing serious health risks. While staying indoors can offer some protection, an air purifier can be an effective tool for cleaner, healthier air. However, to get the most out of your purifier, it's crucial to ensure that it's running at its full potential. Here are five essential tips to optimise its performance:

1. Check and Replace the Filter Regularly

A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is key to an air purifier's performance. These filters typically last up to 9,000 hours, but it's important to replace them when the change indicator signals. Some HEPA filters can be cleaned manually - check your user manual to confirm. A clean filter ensures maximum purification and extends the lifespan of your purifier.

Also read: Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under 10000 to combat poor air quality

2. Position the Air Purifier Correctly

The placement of your air purifier can make a significant difference. Ensure it has ample access to air, especially if it has a 360-degree intake. Avoid placing it too close to walls or corners. Additionally, consider using a fan to improve air circulation, particularly in large spaces, though this might increase cleaning time. Using a fan or air conditioner at a low setting can complement your purifier's performance.

3. Maintain Clean Inlets and Exhausts

Even with a new filter, dirt and dust can accumulate around the air purifier's inlet and exhaust ports, hindering airflow. Regularly clean both the internal and external surfaces of the unit to ensure optimal operation. Keeping these areas clean helps maintain efficient airflow, boosting the purifier's performance.

Also read: Air quality index in real time via Google Maps: How to track air pollution level with new feature

4. Don't Turn It Off When Air Quality Improves

Turning off your air purifier when the air quality seems fine can be counterproductive. Continuous operation, even at lower speeds, ensures that the air stays clean. Most modern purifiers have a sleep mode, which runs the unit at a lower speed, using less energy while still cleaning the air. Turning the unit off completely may lead to the accumulation of pollutants, affecting air quality while you sleep.

Also read: Top 5 premium air purifiers to buy this pollution season: Check out the list

5. Keep It Running Consistently

Air purifiers, like refrigerators, are designed to run continuously. Turning them off and on frequently may actually use more power and may lead to polluted air while the unit is off. For consistent clean air, it's better to leave it on, particularly at night.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 20:49 IST
