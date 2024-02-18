5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI as India's economic 'FASTag' for growth, India a key player in AI, more

Google India head Sanjay Gupta sees AI as India's economic 'FASTag' for growth and accessibility; India a key player in responsible AI revolution, emphasises need for swift advancement, says IBM's Sandip Patel; AI avatars could replace employees in meetings, says Otter CEO; Rise of deepfake advertising raises concerns over celebrity endorsement scams- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Google India head Sanjay Gupta: AI as India's economic 'FASTag' for growth and accessibility

Google India head Sanjay Gupta stated that artificial intelligence (AI) will be India's economic 'FASTag', overcoming barriers like illiteracy and language hindrances. Gupta likened challenges to toll gates, impeding progress. He emphasised AI's potential in solving issues like language barriers and unequal access to capital, envisioning it as a transformative force for growth and information accessibility in India's economy, Moneycontrol reported.

2. India a key player in responsible AI revolution, emphasises need for swift advancement: IBM

IBM's Sandip Patel highlights India's crucial role in the responsible AI revolution, emphasising the government's openness to industry collaboration. Patel underscores the need for India to swiftly become a global AI hub, stressing the importance of connecting policy-making, AI investments, skill development, and research and development. He emphasises the necessity of responsible AI advancement for India to be 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), Economics Times reported.

3. AI avatars could replace employees in meetings, says Otter CEO

Otter CEO Sam Liang envisions AI avatars attending work meetings on behalf of employees, with a prototype expected by year-end. These avatars, trained on individuals' meeting notes and voice data, aim to mimic employees' behaviour and conversation style. Liang anticipates the AI work persona answering 90 percent of questions during meetings, enhancing productivity and saving time for tasks like customer support and sales, according to a Business Insider report.

4. Rise of deepfake advertising raises concerns over celebrity endorsement scams

AI-generated deepfake ads are becoming harder to distinguish, raising concerns about their impact. Celebrities like MrBeast, a top YouTuber, have fallen victim to deepfake technology replicating their likeness without consent. The quality of tools has advanced, enabling scammers to create convincing videos endorsing products, deceiving consumers. This trend prompts questions about social media platforms' readiness to combat the rise of AI deepfakes, according to a USA Today report.

5. AI glitch falsely fines driver for phone use, highlights system flaws

Dutch motorist Tim Hansenn was wrongly fined 380 euros for alleged phone use while driving, a result of faulty AI-powered smart cameras misinterpreting his actions. Hansenn, an AI expert, exposed flaws in the system, citing an incident where the AI misidentified a pen as a toothbrush. He emphasised the need for improvements to prevent inaccurate accusations based on hand gestures near the head, The Jerusalem Post reported.

