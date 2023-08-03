5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-controlled jet, Tencent’s AI models and more

Artificial intelligence (AI) is witnessing an unprecedented boom as it is getting applied in all kinds of human activities. Recently, the United States Air Force conducted a three-hour sortie of an uncrewed jet aircraft where it was controlled by AI agents. On the other hand, a health tech firm has also started the pilot testing of its AI-powered visual-to-text tool for Dentistry.

All this, and more in our today's AI roundup.

1. AI-powered visual-to-text feature for Dentistry rolled out

To transform complex medical imaging into easily understandable text, SayHeart, a health tech firm, has rolled out its AI-powered visual-to-text tool in the pilot testing phase. As per the release, the firm has partnered with Malaysia-based Kindlehouse Dentistry for the world application of SayHeart's AI technology in a live dental care environment. SayHeart co-founder, Khong Loon said, “SayHeart's AI technology is adept at identifying key dental health markers in X-ray images, including potential decay, crowns, fillings, impacted teeth, and bone levels.”

2. AI agents control uncrewed jet aircraft in a sortie

The United States Air Force recently conducted a three-hour sortie of an uncrewed XQ-58A Valkyrie where Air Force Research Laboratory AI agents successfully controlled the jet aircraft. In a release, the United States Air Force announced that the test flight was executed at the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida. Col. Tucker Hamilton, DAF AI Test and Operations chief said, “The mission proved out a multi-layer safety framework on an AI/ML-flown uncrewed aircraft and demonstrated an AI/ML agent solving a tactically relevant “challenge problem” during airborne operations.”

3. Tencent starts expanded testing of the 'Hunyuan' AI model

Chinese multinational technology company Tencent has announced it has started testing its 'Hunyuan' AI model by integrating it into several internal products and services. According to a Reuters report, the product has been integrated into Tencent Cloud, Tencent Meeting, and Tencent Docs. Moreover, the company has revealed that its businesses such as Tencent Games, Tencent Advertising, QQ Browser, WeChat Search, and Tencent Fintech have also been testing the AI model.

4. Alibaba rolls out open-source AI models

To take on Meta's Llama 2, Alibaba, one of China's biggest technology companies, has announced the rollout of two open-source AI models. As per a Reuters report, the two AI models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, contain 7 billion parameters each. This also marks the first time that a Chinese tech company has open-sourced its AI models. The company revealed that the AI models are smaller versions of its Tongyi Qiawen LLM.

5. SEC chair calls AI the “most transformative technology of this generation”

Amidst the rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI), Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that unlike NFTs and digital tokens, artificial intelligence is the “most transformative technology of this generation”. According to a Bloomberg report, Gensler said, “We're taking so much of what we humans do on a daily basis and automating it.”